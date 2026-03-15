Maine Kampf: Platner Walks Back Apology for 'Nazi Skull' Tattoo, Calls It Eminently Reasonable

Someone should tell Graham Platner there are no 'take backsies' when you apologize for your Nazi tattoo.

Bernie Sanders-backed Senate hopeful backtracks on apology for 'Nazi skull' tattoo insisting it's an 'eminently reasonable skull-and-crossbones' https://t.co/wzZkBLTWYl — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 15, 2026

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Apparently, his tattoo that looks like a Nazi symbol is 'reasonable' in his opinion. Um, ok.

Platner then recommends watching a movie, a movie that shows a whole lot of Nazi symbolism, proving he did know all about Nazi propaganda. This guy should really stop talking.

A Democrat running for Senate in Maine who previously apologized for a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol is now defending the design as nothing more than a skull-and-crossbones. Graham Platner, who hopes to run against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, was mired in scandal last year when it was revealed he has a tattoo on his chest resembling the Nazi 'Totenkopf' or 'death's head' symbol adopted by Hitler's SS. He has since had it altered to resemble some kind of animal. At first Platner apologized, saying he didn't realize the symbol was associated with Nazism, and promised he'd get it removed. But in an interview this week with news blog Zeteo, Platner pushed back, defending the tattoo as merely a 'skull-and-crossbones' and 'an eminently reasonable thing'. During the interview he also recommended the war movie Come and See, which prominently and repeatedly shows the similar 'Totenkopf' on Nazi uniforms. 'Everybody should watch Come and See,' he said. The fact that the 1985 film is one of his favorites may undermine his claims that he didn't know the association of the symbol with Nazis. When the tattoo scandal emerged in October, Platner told the Washington Post that he was only told of its Nazi association 'a few days ago'. But an unidentified former acquaintance of Platner told The Jewish Insider that he had called the tattoo a 'Totenkopf', during a 2012 conversation at DC bar the Tune Inn. 'He said "Oh, this is my Totenkopf",' the source told the news site. 'He said it in a cutesy little way.'

So, basically, he's a lying liar who lies who is also not smart enough to keep his lies straight.

This is such a pathetic excuse, there are absolutely tattoos removal places within driving distance https://t.co/qbsaRYFN8D pic.twitter.com/pd2SClWWC7 — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) March 15, 2026

He's clearly proud of the tattoo.

On top of being completely unqualified he is a pathological liar https://t.co/RwPo2NWaYs — The Notorious S.E.B. (@bigseb31213) March 15, 2026

If only it was the Babylon Bee and this wasn't real life and this wasn't a guy with a real chance to win a Senate seat.

Yeah this guy needs to go away https://t.co/IS2vkIqQYD — Arrowed! Ow my skin! 👊🥥🌴🔥🇺🇦 (@jambojeremy) March 15, 2026

That’s because the left views nazism as “eminently reasonable…” https://t.co/rNB4FcNShi — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein3) March 15, 2026

Part of the new 'big tent' policy? 😂



They're going to elect an actual Nazi (ret.)!



"He hasn't gassed anyone recently!" 😂 https://t.co/abkdY9enVk — ᶜʸᵇᵉʳˢᵉᶜᵘʳⁱᵗʸ (@CyberSecurity__) March 15, 2026

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Again, the bar is in hell for Democrats.

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