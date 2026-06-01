Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to another Monday. This Monday is also the first day of June, and you know what that means: Corporate rainbow barrage to appease the far left. Yay.

It's okay. We'll get through it the same way we always do … with plenty of laughs. Let's get this Monday started with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week!

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The wall is breached! Hold on! 😂

At 12:00:01 tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/TEm9o7BUG5 — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 31, 2026

June has become the Monday of the months.

Aside from the standard June fare, this week kicked off with various past-their-expiration-date performers deciding to drop out of President Trump's America 250 concert.

Twitter/X, obviously, had jokes for the spectacle.

Marco Rubio realizing he has to become a popstar to perform at the nation’s 250th. pic.twitter.com/JrJGeE1d6g — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) May 29, 2026

Yes, Rubio has received another assignment ... or two.

ACTING RUBIO: Marco finding out he’ll have to headline the America 250 concert after Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, Morris Day and the Commodores dropped out after claiming they just found out Trump was president. pic.twitter.com/sNJZx1KVIy — @amuse (@amuse) May 30, 2026

LOL.

🚨BREAKING:🚨

The Showbiz Pizza Rocka-Fire Explosion has pulled out of the America 250 concert pic.twitter.com/AsvmTKUmOe — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 31, 2026

Straight out of a horror movie. Just saying. 😂

Breaking: Zack Attack has also backed out of the America 250 concert pic.twitter.com/iBUl1HsmBs — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) May 31, 2026

Oh no! LOL.

Let's move on …

Didn't even come outside is wild pic.twitter.com/cLrpSnD6HG — Cats with Aura 😺 (@catwithaura) May 31, 2026

Cats. 😂

True story. 😂

Thank you for all that you do, Foo Fighters. LOL.

We just have to say, if you're a leftist and you cross paths with our Foo, you should definitely feel threatened.

LOLOLOL!

pic.twitter.com/E2dlbmNseb — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) May 30, 2026

If you have leftover bacon, you're doing it wrong.

Bwahaha! The pup has a point. Most of us don't even like to have the same food twice in a week.

And yet another point goes to the dog. Sorry, Tricia. 😂

it’s what he would’ve wanted pic.twitter.com/3OwzXS7iu8 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 29, 2026

Our readers know that we're not particularly fond of SNL these days, but this one is genuinely funny. Credit to Nate Bargatze for reminding us that this show should be funnier.

You all know you do this, too. 😂

He’s nailing it pic.twitter.com/mLCSh57bP3 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) May 31, 2026

HAHA! Bro has the motions down perfectly.

'I'm sorry, that's incorrect. Release the bees.' 💀💀💀

Sasquatch is just a master introvert.

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Me showing off my fancy new cargo shorts to the wife https://t.co/vrygAqoCkS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 31, 2026

LOL. Cargo shorts for the win!

A friend of mine changed his name to Björn today.



He wasn't Björn yesterday — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 31, 2026

It had to be done. 😂

I liked this one. pic.twitter.com/QcV40zDbcI — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 1, 2026

LOL. Nice.

Me pretending to look for my wallet until someone says 'I'll pay' pic.twitter.com/5skLadoUIg — Unhinged (@DistressDark) June 1, 2026

Bwahaha! We've observed this dance in the wild.

Yogi wept, for there were no more picanic baskets to steal https://t.co/AqrJ2oFGOU — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 1, 2026

Imagine passing this dude on the sidewalk.

LOL what did he think was going to happened? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UkP2xb5RN9 — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 31, 2026

We really hope he wasn't badly hurt. Also … LOLOLOL.

We were just resting our eyes! Shut up.

Congratulations!



But you don't wanna do that, that's insane.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7mh9FopucQ — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) June 1, 2026

Bro … 😂

A year ago I sent a DM to a girl on 𝕏.



A year later we have each other blocked and this is a random marriage photo I made via Grok. pic.twitter.com/LRm1ZG8KPP — ⭕ Brock Pierson (@brockpierson) May 31, 2026

HA!

Bro deserves a Grammy for that one. pic.twitter.com/7ib5HAmQMA — aka (@akafaceUS) June 1, 2026

Honestly … BRILLIANT!

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It's a real concern. 😂

A world on fire indeed 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nrn7V9yxMM — Special Duty (@Specialduty1) May 31, 2026

Bwahaha! You know you laughed … sickos! 😂

Women will do anything to win an argument https://t.co/nvtN2P7a0L — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 28, 2026

She's got him there.

pic.twitter.com/0jDrEENbQd — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) May 31, 2026

LOLOLOL! 😂

We're going back 23 years today for a comedy throwback that's just a bit different.

MASTER AND COMMANDER (2003)

The Best Dad Joke of 1805 pic.twitter.com/qqS5B2qVoo — Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) May 31, 2026

Hollywood would be better with more dad jokes. 😂

In fact, let's close this Monday out with one more!

LOL! We love it.

Our work here is done, friends. Now it's up to you. Go out and show this Monday who's the boss … or try to avoid your boss. Whatever works for you. We're not here to judge.

We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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