Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to another Monday. This Monday is also the first day of June, and you know what that means: Corporate rainbow barrage to appease the far left. Yay.
It's okay. We'll get through it the same way we always do … with plenty of laughs. Let's get this Monday started with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week!
Brace yourselves pic.twitter.com/TuFEEx5nLQ— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 31, 2026
The wall is breached! Hold on! 😂
At 12:00:01 tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/TEm9o7BUG5— Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 31, 2026
June has become the Monday of the months.
Aside from the standard June fare, this week kicked off with various past-their-expiration-date performers deciding to drop out of President Trump's America 250 concert.
Twitter/X, obviously, had jokes for the spectacle.
Marco Rubio realizing he has to become a popstar to perform at the nation’s 250th. pic.twitter.com/JrJGeE1d6g— Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) May 29, 2026
Yes, Rubio has received another assignment ... or two.
ACTING RUBIO: Marco finding out he’ll have to headline the America 250 concert after Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, Morris Day and the Commodores dropped out after claiming they just found out Trump was president. pic.twitter.com/sNJZx1KVIy— @amuse (@amuse) May 30, 2026
LOL.
🚨BREAKING:🚨— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 31, 2026
The Showbiz Pizza Rocka-Fire Explosion has pulled out of the America 250 concert pic.twitter.com/AsvmTKUmOe
Straight out of a horror movie. Just saying. 😂
Breaking: Zack Attack has also backed out of the America 250 concert pic.twitter.com/iBUl1HsmBs— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) May 31, 2026
Oh no! LOL.
Let's move on …
Didn't even come outside is wild pic.twitter.com/cLrpSnD6HG— Cats with Aura 😺 (@catwithaura) May 31, 2026
Cats. 😂
how to: pic.twitter.com/UqJY42xhzr— cat memes (@hardcatmemes) May 31, 2026
Recommended
True story. 😂
May 29, 2026
Thank you for all that you do, Foo Fighters. LOL.
We just have to say, if you're a leftist and you cross paths with our Foo, you should definitely feel threatened.
Yep. Gotta have it. pic.twitter.com/UabNrZL6HV— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) May 30, 2026
LOLOLOL!
May 30, 2026
If you have leftover bacon, you're doing it wrong.
May 30, 2026
Bwahaha! The pup has a point. Most of us don't even like to have the same food twice in a week.
May 31, 2026
And yet another point goes to the dog. Sorry, Tricia. 😂
it’s what he would’ve wanted pic.twitter.com/3OwzXS7iu8— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 29, 2026
Our readers know that we're not particularly fond of SNL these days, but this one is genuinely funny. Credit to Nate Bargatze for reminding us that this show should be funnier.
May 30, 2026
You all know you do this, too. 😂
He’s nailing it pic.twitter.com/mLCSh57bP3— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) May 31, 2026
HAHA! Bro has the motions down perfectly.
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/yuMoxYOtEb— Old Hollow Tree (@OldHollowTree) May 31, 2026
'I'm sorry, that's incorrect. Release the bees.' 💀💀💀
May 31, 2026
Sasquatch is just a master introvert.
Me showing off my fancy new cargo shorts to the wife https://t.co/vrygAqoCkS— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 31, 2026
LOL. Cargo shorts for the win!
A friend of mine changed his name to Björn today.— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 31, 2026
He wasn't Björn yesterday
It had to be done. 😂
I liked this one. pic.twitter.com/QcV40zDbcI— Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 1, 2026
LOL. Nice.
Me pretending to look for my wallet until someone says 'I'll pay' pic.twitter.com/5skLadoUIg— Unhinged (@DistressDark) June 1, 2026
Bwahaha! We've observed this dance in the wild.
Yogi wept, for there were no more picanic baskets to steal https://t.co/AqrJ2oFGOU— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 1, 2026
Imagine passing this dude on the sidewalk.
LOL what did he think was going to happened? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UkP2xb5RN9— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 31, 2026
We really hope he wasn't badly hurt. Also … LOLOLOL.
May 31, 2026
We were just resting our eyes! Shut up.
Congratulations!— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) June 1, 2026
But you don't wanna do that, that's insane.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7mh9FopucQ
Bro … 😂
A year ago I sent a DM to a girl on 𝕏.— ⭕ Brock Pierson (@brockpierson) May 31, 2026
A year later we have each other blocked and this is a random marriage photo I made via Grok. pic.twitter.com/LRm1ZG8KPP
HA!
Bro deserves a Grammy for that one. pic.twitter.com/7ib5HAmQMA— aka (@akafaceUS) June 1, 2026
Honestly … BRILLIANT!
June 1, 2026
It's a real concern. 😂
A world on fire indeed 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nrn7V9yxMM— Special Duty (@Specialduty1) May 31, 2026
Bwahaha! You know you laughed … sickos! 😂
Women will do anything to win an argument https://t.co/nvtN2P7a0L— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 28, 2026
She's got him there.
May 31, 2026
LOLOLOL! 😂
We're going back 23 years today for a comedy throwback that's just a bit different.
MASTER AND COMMANDER (2003)— Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) May 31, 2026
The Best Dad Joke of 1805 pic.twitter.com/qqS5B2qVoo
Hollywood would be better with more dad jokes. 😂
In fact, let's close this Monday out with one more!
🤦♀️😜 pic.twitter.com/RZLYNHiUnl— Heather Jordan 🌸✝️🩸👀👂🎺 (@HeatherJ2652) May 31, 2026
LOL! We love it.
Our work here is done, friends. Now it's up to you. Go out and show this Monday who's the boss … or try to avoid your boss. Whatever works for you. We're not here to judge.
We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs.
Until we meme again …
Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.
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