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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 01, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome to another Monday. This Monday is also the first day of June, and you know what that means: Corporate rainbow barrage to appease the far left. Yay.

It's okay. We'll get through it the same way we always do … with plenty of laughs. Let's get this Monday started with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week!

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The wall is breached! Hold on! 😂

June has become the Monday of the months.

Aside from the standard June fare, this week kicked off with various past-their-expiration-date performers deciding to drop out of President Trump's America 250 concert.

Twitter/X, obviously, had jokes for the spectacle.

Yes, Rubio has received another assignment ... or two.

LOL.

Straight out of a horror movie. Just saying. 😂

Oh no! LOL.

Let's move on …

Cats. 😂

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True story. 😂

Thank you for all that you do, Foo Fighters. LOL.

We just have to say, if you're a leftist and you cross paths with our Foo, you should definitely feel threatened.

LOLOLOL!

If you have leftover bacon, you're doing it wrong.

Bwahaha! The pup has a point. Most of us don't even like to have the same food twice in a week.

And yet another point goes to the dog. Sorry, Tricia. 😂

Our readers know that we're not particularly fond of SNL these days, but this one is genuinely funny. Credit to Nate Bargatze for reminding us that this show should be funnier.

You all know you do this, too. 😂

HAHA! Bro has the motions down perfectly.

'I'm sorry, that's incorrect. Release the bees.' 💀💀💀

Sasquatch is just a master introvert.

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LOL. Cargo shorts for the win!

It had to be done. 😂

LOL. Nice.

Bwahaha! We've observed this dance in the wild.

Imagine passing this dude on the sidewalk.

We really hope he wasn't badly hurt. Also … LOLOLOL.

We were just resting our eyes! Shut up.

Bro … 😂

HA!

Honestly … BRILLIANT!

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It's a real concern. 😂

Bwahaha! You know you laughed … sickos! 😂

She's got him there.

LOLOLOL! 😂

We're going back 23 years today for a comedy throwback that's just a bit different.

Hollywood would be better with more dad jokes. 😂

In fact, let's close this Monday out with one more!

LOL! We love it.

Our work here is done, friends. Now it's up to you. Go out and show this Monday who's the boss … or try to avoid your boss. Whatever works for you. We're not here to judge.

We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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