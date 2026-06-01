Byron York SHUTS George Conway's BRAG of Helping E. Jean Carroll Sue Trump DOWN with Quote from HER Book

Is it just our imagination, or does the skinnier George Conway get, the more unbearable he becomes? Don't get us wrong, the guy has always been unbearable, but ever since he started shrinking, it's as if he's gotten more shrill and antique-store lesbo-like.

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Hey, not judging.

Ok, judging a little, but do you blame us when you see posts like this one?

I will forever be proud of my role in advising @ejeancarroll that she could sue @realDonaldTrump, and in setting her up with the brilliant litigator, @kaplanrobbie, who won $88.3 million in jury verdicts on her behalf. https://t.co/0AaApmoJGG pic.twitter.com/PSEujPfzK8 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) May 31, 2026

He's proud he hung out with E. Jean Carroll at a Resistance party and cooked up some rape allegations against Trump that she couldn't even keep straight, funded by Reid Hoffman ... really? Considering how much damage her claims have done to real survivors, you'd think Conway would be interested in walking this back a bit.

But no.

Not even when Byron York ended up with an excerpt from Carroll's own book:

An excerpt from Carroll's 2025 book, plus photo of the Resistance party where her lawsuit was born. Carroll wrote, "I possess a sterling memory" but could not remember when the alleged attack by Donald Trump occurred. By the trial, it was more than a quarter-century in the past. https://t.co/04aVVaNPHv — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 1, 2026

She couldn't even remember that Hoffman was funding her legal fees.

Or, you know, she lied.

Either way, not a great look.

And speaking of not great looks:

Judge clarifies Trump raped E Jean Carroll. https://t.co/UhTGZDCh39 — Sheron Wilkie (@SheronWilkie) June 1, 2026

About that:

Yeah, York ain't playin'.

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