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Byron York SHUTS George Conway's BRAG of Helping E. Jean Carroll Sue Trump DOWN with Quote from HER Book

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on June 01, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Is it just our imagination, or does the skinnier George Conway get, the more unbearable he becomes? Don't get us wrong, the guy has always been unbearable, but ever since he started shrinking, it's as if he's gotten more shrill and antique-store lesbo-like.

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Hey, not judging. 

Ok, judging a little, but do you blame us when you see posts like this one?

He's proud he hung out with E. Jean Carroll at a Resistance party and cooked up some rape allegations against Trump that she couldn't even keep straight, funded by Reid Hoffman ... really? Considering how much damage her claims have done to real survivors, you'd think Conway would be interested in walking this back a bit. 

But no.

Not even when Byron York ended up with an excerpt from Carroll's own book:

She couldn't even remember that Hoffman was funding her legal fees.

Or, you know, she lied.

Either way, not a great look.

And speaking of not great looks:

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About that:

Yeah, York ain't playin'.

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DONALD TRUMP JUDGES LAWSUIT

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