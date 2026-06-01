WOOF: DEEP-DIVE Into Graham Platner’s Handler, Morris Katz, Explains SO MUCH & Ain't None of It Any GOOD

In the seedy underbelly of Democratic machine politics (sounds super dramatic, right?), where loyalty is currency, and scandals are just more campaign fuel, Morris Katz has quietly become the go-to enforcer and media whisperer for the party’s most radioactive and seemingly dangerous prospects.

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You know, this guy:

It’s no one’s f**king business what happened in Graham & Amy’s marriage before he was ever a candidate for office.



There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency. — Morris Katz (@katz_morris) May 30, 2026

Instead of hitting the brakes after crazy upon crazy comes out about Platner, Katz has reportedly gone full attack dog: savaging a former female staffer who dared speak out, floating smear campaigns against critics, and leaning on old Obama-world allies like Jon Favreau to run interference and defend the indefensible.

The brains — and enforcer — behind Graham Platner is @katz_morris, Zohran Mamdani's media guru.



Katz is the new David Axelrod, who mentors him.



And the Pod Save bros love Katz.



AFTER Katz publicly savaged a female former staffer, he got @jonfavs to write a now-viral tweet… pic.twitter.com/4HoqvhFQqS — Joel Mowbray (@joelmowbray) May 31, 2026

Post continues:

... defending Platner. Obama's former media guru did Katz's bidding after Axelrod's protégé tweeted, "There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency.



"This morning, it came out that Katz had threatened Platner's former campaign manager, Genevieve McDonald, with a smear campaign before the WSJ story published. Since the revelation of Katz's threat, Jon Favreau has been silent. Also silent has been Katz's mentor and close friend, David Axelrod. So when you see the closing of ranks behind the Nazi-tattooed misogynist, just remember it's literally a protégé of Obama's media team using brute force to make that happen. Welcome to the Democratic Party of 2026.

Scary stuff.

There's more:

Graham Platner's Reddit posts blaming rape victims can HELP Dems "win back... the young men we've lost," his handler, @katz_morris, told @davidaxelrod.



Why? It shows Platner is "one of them" & a "real person."



Katz is a top Dem strategist.



This is what he thinks of young men. https://t.co/iA1Y2AOuN4 pic.twitter.com/zM10gUXY73 — Joel Mowbray (@joelmowbray) June 1, 2026

But wait, there's even MORE!

So, if you're wondering why Platner hasn't stepped aside, all you need to do is look at the maniac(s) advising him.

Crazy stuff.

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Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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