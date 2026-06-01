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WOOF: DEEP-DIVE Into Graham Platner’s Handler, Morris Katz, Explains SO MUCH & Ain't None of It Any GOOD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on June 01, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

In the seedy underbelly of Democratic machine politics (sounds super dramatic, right?), where loyalty is currency, and scandals are just more campaign fuel, Morris Katz has quietly become the go-to enforcer and media whisperer for the party’s most radioactive and seemingly dangerous prospects.

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You know, this guy:

Instead of hitting the brakes after crazy upon crazy comes out about Platner, Katz has reportedly gone full attack dog: savaging a former female staffer who dared speak out, floating smear campaigns against critics, and leaning on old Obama-world allies like Jon Favreau to run interference and defend the indefensible.

Post continues:

... defending Platner.

Obama's former media guru did Katz's bidding after Axelrod's protégé tweeted, "There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency.

"This morning, it came out that Katz had threatened Platner's former campaign manager, Genevieve McDonald, with a smear campaign before the WSJ story published.

Since the revelation of Katz's threat, Jon Favreau has been silent.

Also silent has been Katz's mentor and close friend, David Axelrod.

So when you see the closing of ranks behind the Nazi-tattooed misogynist, just remember it's literally a protégé of Obama's media team using brute force to make that happen.

Welcome to the Democratic Party of 2026.

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Scary stuff.

There's more:

But wait, there's even MORE!

So, if you're wondering why Platner hasn't stepped aside, all you need to do is look at the maniac(s) advising him.

Crazy stuff.

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His FACE! LOL! WATCH Democrat Andy Kim Duck, Dodge, and DIVE During CNN Interview About Graham Platner

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Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS ANDY KIM GRAHAM PLATNER

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