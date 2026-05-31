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His FACE! LOL! WATCH Democrat Andy Kim Duck, Dodge, and DIVE During CNN Interview About Graham Platner

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on May 31, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Andy Kim offered a textbook display of political evasion during a CNN interview with Dana Bash when asked about Nazi tattoo guy, Graham Platner.

Bash pressed Kim on whether he had concerns about Platner, whose campaign has been dogged by reports of a long-kept Nazi-linked Totenkopf tattoo, resurfaced controversial Reddit posts, infidelity stories, and an awkward video from his wife defending their marriage. Kim’s response? He claimed he 'hasn’t been able to focus' on the race much and that 'voters will decide.' 

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When Bash followed up, Kim added that he had “not met him.”

Watch this:

And of course, Bash did her best to just let it go because that's her real job, you know. Helping the Democrats.

Bingo.

They have called Platner the solution to their party's problems.

Yeah.

UGH, OUR EYES.

MAKE IT STOP.

You'd think a party with an approval rating only slightly more popular than Ebola would avoid candidates with Nazi tattoos who cheat on their wives but hey, what do we know?

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ANDY KIM GRAHAM PLATNER JAMES TALARICO

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