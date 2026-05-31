His FACE! LOL! WATCH Democrat Andy Kim Duck, Dodge, and DIVE During CNN Interview About Graham Platner

Andy Kim offered a textbook display of political evasion during a CNN interview with Dana Bash when asked about Nazi tattoo guy, Graham Platner.

Bash pressed Kim on whether he had concerns about Platner, whose campaign has been dogged by reports of a long-kept Nazi-linked Totenkopf tattoo, resurfaced controversial Reddit posts, infidelity stories, and an awkward video from his wife defending their marriage. Kim’s response? He claimed he 'hasn’t been able to focus' on the race much and that 'voters will decide.'

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When Bash followed up, Kim added that he had “not met him.”

Watch this:

Democrat Andy Kim dodges twice when asked about Graham Platner.



BASH: “Do you have concerns about Graham Platner?”



KIM:“I haven’t been able to focus as much on this...voters will decide.”



BASH: "What do you think?"



KIM: "I have not met him." pic.twitter.com/2Lgg166p7r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2026

And of course, Bash did her best to just let it go because that's her real job, you know. Helping the Democrats.

Republican with a Nazi linked tattoo: national emergency.



Democrat with a Nazi linked tattoo: “I have not met him.”



The double standard has a dress code. — The Double Standard Desk (@DSDdesk) May 31, 2026

Bingo.

Hey @AndyKimNJ

Bernie and Liz HAVE met him and LOVE his toxic masculinity!



They love his Nazi tattoo

They love jerking off with him in porta potties

They love his posts on a pedophilia website



You should meet him

I bet you will love him too — Mike in Southie (@MikeMass2020) May 31, 2026

They have called Platner the solution to their party's problems.

Yeah.

UGH, OUR EYES.

MAKE IT STOP.

Twice asked, twice dodged. Kim’s non-answer on Graham Platner says everything. When Democrats can’t even criticize or support someone without polling first, you know their priorities are pure self-preservation. Weak. — SILENTCIPHER (@SILENTCIPHER310) May 31, 2026

You'd think a party with an approval rating only slightly more popular than Ebola would avoid candidates with Nazi tattoos who cheat on their wives but hey, what do we know?

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Related:

Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST

What I Read About Platner's Wife AFTER She Defended Her Scumbag Husband Makes Me Feel So SAD for Her

Just INSANELY Creepy: GUESS Which Democrat Thought Posting His Texts With a 13-YEAR-OLD Was a Good Idea

HA! NO WAY? Forget Nazi Tat, Cheering Troops' Deaths & Sexting: THIS May Finally Get Dems to Boot Platner

It's REAL: Graham Platner MAINTAINS Sexually-Suggestive Profile on Site Nicknamed 'Predator's Paradise'

Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Check Out This Facebook Page Where He's INFAMOUS With the Ladies

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