STUNNER: Graham Platner STILL Maintains Creepy, Sexually Suggestive Profile on 'Predator's Paradise' Site

In yet another devastating blow (apologies for the visual) to Maine Democrat Graham Platner’s already-tattered campaign, explosive new evidence has emerged showing the candidate maintaining an active profile on Kik — the notoriously sleazy messaging app widely known as a magnet for child pornography, kidnappers, and sexual predators.

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Just days after dating-app horror stories began circulating, screenshots of Platner’s ongoing account have conservatives and fed-up voters demanding answers, with many wondering how much more dirt the party’s handpicked challenger can possibly have before even top Democrats pull the plug on this political train wreck heading into the Maine primary in early June.

NEW: It’s real. Here is Graham Platner’s active profile on Kik, a “predators paradise” app known as a hotbed for child pornography, kidnapping, and sexual abuse.



Full story @realDailyWire from @TimRiceDC: https://t.co/8lpCwfo5ic pic.twitter.com/8yQqADkX7l — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 30, 2026

Bleh.

So much bleh.

From The Daily Wire:

Graham Platner, whose Senate campaign has been marred with scandal from the outset, maintains an active account on a platform notorious for enabling sexual predators. The Maine Democrat, who is seeking to unseat incumbent senator Susan Collins, is a registered user on Kik, a Daily Wire review found. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation deems the anonymous messaging app a “predator’s paradise,” thanks to a number of features that allow underage users to join the app and communicate with adults. Platner’s Kik account bears the username “phustle0331,” which is strikingly similar to his Instagram handle, Phustle0331, as well as the username for a Reddit account where he infamously mocked American soldiers as “fat and lazy” and endorsed fascist beliefs. The profile picture on the Kik account — which, though inactive, is not deactivated — features an image of a shirtless man with a towel wrapped around his waist. The image shows a man with tattoos that match Platner’s — including the Chinese character for “love” on his chest, a tattoo on his arm, and a tattoo on his shoulder.

Annnnnnnnnnnd we just threw up a little in our mouths.

So much yikes.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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