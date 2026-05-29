Tantrum-Throwing Bulwarker Thinks Defining the Word 'Vegan' Somehow HELPS James Talarico and YEAH NO

It's amazing, and not in a good way, how upset Democrats are with people calling James Talarico a vegan. Oh, they're ok with the questions about his being a weirdo talking to kids and supporting transing them but vegan apparently crosses a line.
Case in point, Bulwark's Andrew Egger thought defining vegan would somehow make things better.
You can already guess what happened:
Okay here's the thing. "Vegan" isn't a word that describes a person who "bragged publicly about running a 'meatless' campaign." It's a word that describes a person who doesn't eat animal products, which Talarico does. Hope this helps. https://t.co/HeInwcluaZ— Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 29, 2026
Does this mean Egger is a vegan?
He sort of acts like one.
*snort*
“Don’t worry, he’s a hypocrite” isn’t quite the defense you claim it is.— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 29, 2026
“Rules for thee and not for me” is a classic politician move. During Covid, we saw politicians advocating for people staying home while they went out to eat or got their hair done. We saw politicians put on… https://t.co/AXOxt679Vh
He was just saying stuff that doesn't really matter ... duh.
You’re doing great, Andy. This is good stuff— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 29, 2026
You sound like his press secretary. Hope this helps.— Adonipriapus (@adonipriapus) May 29, 2026
May 29, 2026
May 29, 2026
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HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Andy at his desk at Bulwark… pic.twitter.com/FMd4gQGRgt— 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) May 29, 2026
You are a ridiculous person.— Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 29, 2026
No offense to all those ridiculous people reading this right now.
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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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