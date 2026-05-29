Tantrum-Throwing Bulwarker Thinks Defining the Word 'Vegan' Somehow HELPS James Talarico and YEAH NO

It's amazing, and not in a good way, how upset Democrats are with people calling James Talarico a vegan. Oh, they're ok with the questions about his being a weirdo talking to kids and supporting transing them but vegan apparently crosses a line.

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Case in point, Bulwark's Andrew Egger thought defining vegan would somehow make things better.

You can already guess what happened:

Okay here's the thing. "Vegan" isn't a word that describes a person who "bragged publicly about running a 'meatless' campaign." It's a word that describes a person who doesn't eat animal products, which Talarico does. Hope this helps. https://t.co/HeInwcluaZ — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 29, 2026

Does this mean Egger is a vegan?

He sort of acts like one.

*snort*

“Don’t worry, he’s a hypocrite” isn’t quite the defense you claim it is.



“Rules for thee and not for me” is a classic politician move. During Covid, we saw politicians advocating for people staying home while they went out to eat or got their hair done. We saw politicians put on… https://t.co/AXOxt679Vh — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 29, 2026

He was just saying stuff that doesn't really matter ... duh.

You’re doing great, Andy. This is good stuff — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 29, 2026

You sound like his press secretary. Hope this helps. — Adonipriapus (@adonipriapus) May 29, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Andy at his desk at Bulwark… pic.twitter.com/FMd4gQGRgt — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) May 29, 2026

You are a ridiculous person. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 29, 2026

No offense to all those ridiculous people reading this right now.

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