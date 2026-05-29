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Tantrum-Throwing Bulwarker Thinks Defining the Word 'Vegan' Somehow HELPS James Talarico and YEAH NO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on May 29, 2026
Twitchy

It's amazing, and not in a good way, how upset Democrats are with people calling James Talarico a vegan. Oh, they're ok with the questions about his being a weirdo talking to kids and supporting transing them but vegan apparently crosses a line.

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Case in point, Bulwark's Andrew Egger thought defining vegan would somehow make things better.

You can already guess what happened:

Does this mean Egger is a vegan?

He sort of acts like one.

*snort*

He was just saying stuff that doesn't really matter ... duh.

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HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

No offense to all those ridiculous people reading this right now.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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