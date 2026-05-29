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SO MANY Idiot Dems Are Trying to Dunk on Susan Collins for 'Sending Platner to War,' Here Are the DUMBEST

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on May 29, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats are working overtime to somehow make a sexist, bigoted Nazi the hero of their party, and the latest talking point is about how he claims Susan Collins sent him TO WAR TO DIE.

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Granted, he enlisted two years after Collins voted in support of the war in Iraq and has openly spoken (written) about how he joined because he wanted to go on an adventure and, oh yeah, kill some people.

Collins knows their melodramatic talking point is BULLSPIT, and said as much:

Now, anyone with half a brain in their head knows she's answering a question about Platner's accusation that she sent him to war.

But it's Democrats we're dealing with, so we know they don't have even half a brain in their heads, that, or they're deliberately trying to push a lie about what she said about PLATNER'S lie.

He's such a moron. Sure, the sexist, bigoted Nazi thing is bad, but even beyond all of that, the guy is just irretrievably stupid.

Take it from one of his fellow Democrats:

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Hey, she said please.

There are so many Democrats trying to push this same lie on X that made us laugh that we decided to pull some of the best (worst) together in one post.

A real Nazi?

They so badly want her to be worse than the Nazi they support - she's just not. Honestly, Collins is one of the least war-monger-y Republicans in the Senate.

Poor Ruben. Think he misses his bestie, Swalwell?

Holy WOW, these people are dumb.

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Which vets want to vote for a Nazi? Weird flex.

She's actually way up now, especially with Independents. 

Painful to look at, ain't it? Full disclosure, there are PLENTY more on her post but so many of them have this editor blocked ... we grabbed what we could. Heh.

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'Gayer Version of Beto' James Talarico DEFENSIVE Over the Whole Being a VEGAN Thing and We're Here FOR IT

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