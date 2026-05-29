SO MANY Idiot Dems Are Trying to Dunk on Susan Collins for 'Sending Platner to War,' Here Are the DUMBEST

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats are working overtime to somehow make a sexist, bigoted Nazi the hero of their party, and the latest talking point is about how he claims Susan Collins sent him TO WAR TO DIE.

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Granted, he enlisted two years after Collins voted in support of the war in Iraq and has openly spoken (written) about how he joined because he wanted to go on an adventure and, oh yeah, kill some people.

Collins knows their melodramatic talking point is BULLSPIT, and said as much:

Senator Collins responds to the scurrilous claim from Graham Platner that she sent him to "die in Iraq."



"That was Platner's decision to serve. He was not drafted." pic.twitter.com/3hyPjxkfyn — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 28, 2026

Now, anyone with half a brain in their head knows she's answering a question about Platner's accusation that she sent him to war.

But it's Democrats we're dealing with, so we know they don't have even half a brain in their heads, that, or they're deliberately trying to push a lie about what she said about PLATNER'S lie.

There hasn’t been a draft in over 50 years. Every single one of the 7,000 young men and women Susan Collins sent to die in Iraq and Afghanistan enlisted.



What a disgusting slap in the face to their families and a callous disregard for their sacrifice. https://t.co/Q2bN2Vpdgt — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 29, 2026

He's such a moron. Sure, the sexist, bigoted Nazi thing is bad, but even beyond all of that, the guy is just irretrievably stupid.

Take it from one of his fellow Democrats:

Please stop lying. Just ignore Collins on this point. Stop lying to the rest of us. Every time you lie, you help Republicans. You wanted to go to war. You said you did "research as to how I was going to get myself to war." You asked to go directly to Iraq. https://t.co/muJiTAxIC2 pic.twitter.com/gMy0JeyQQM — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) May 28, 2026

Hey, she said please.

There are so many Democrats trying to push this same lie on X that made us laugh that we decided to pull some of the best (worst) together in one post.

See what happens when she has to face a real opponent? https://t.co/iyCBykGJdL — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) May 28, 2026

A real Nazi?

This is a stunning abdication. If she regrets her support of the illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq, she should say so instead of pretending the all volunteer military owns all responsibility. https://t.co/KVt3gt5g00 — Sam Seder (@SamSeder) May 28, 2026

They so badly want her to be worse than the Nazi they support - she's just not. Honestly, Collins is one of the least war-monger-y Republicans in the Senate.

It was Collins decision to vote and support the Iraq War.

Not understanding the difference between the power of a Senator to send our men and women to war and teenagers signing up to serve their country is disqualifying. https://t.co/lXGSo7UG9M — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 28, 2026

Poor Ruben. Think he misses his bestie, Swalwell?

It was your decision @SenSusanCollins as a Senator to send Americans to fight in a dumb and pointless Iraq War. You voted for it.



Do you tell the kids and widows of the Iraq War dead that it was their fallen hero’s fault for enlisting? https://t.co/IfSK5K8YOT — Chris Deluzio (@ChrisForPA) May 28, 2026

Holy WOW, these people are dumb.

Spineless @SenSusanCollins: Don’t blame me, I just voted to start the war and repeatedly fund it year after year.



Truly pathetic. You break faith with veterans, don’t be surprised when you lose in November. https://t.co/ZiYJqXnQtA — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@PatRyanUC) May 29, 2026

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Which vets want to vote for a Nazi? Weird flex.

She's going to lose so badly https://t.co/0tBouT49Mu — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) May 28, 2026

She's actually way up now, especially with Independents.

Painful to look at, ain't it? Full disclosure, there are PLENTY more on her post but so many of them have this editor blocked ... we grabbed what we could. Heh.

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