He's Gonna BLOOOW! Ben Rhodes Frothy-Mouthed Smear of Susan Collins Sending Platner to War Is ALL FAIL

Former Obama flack and who they called 'Hamas' because he hated Israel so much, Ben Rhodes, is in full meltdown mode after Sen. Susan Collins refused to play along with her Democrat challenger’s victim narrative claiming SHE SENT HIM TO WAR.

Advertisement

It all started here:

Senator Collins responds to the scurrilous claim from Graham Platner that she sent him to "die in Iraq."



"That was Platner's decision to serve. He was not drafted." pic.twitter.com/3hyPjxkfyn — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 28, 2026

In a salty X post, Rhodes slammed the Maine Republican all because Collins calmly clapped back at Graham Platner’s claim that she 'sent him to die in Iraq,' reminding everyone that Platner voluntarily enlisted well after the war started and was never drafted by anyone.

Classic lefty projection from the guy whose old boss inherited and kept those same wars humming along just fine.

Susan Collins takes no responsibility for her votes and their terrible consequences. https://t.co/VxFxtAKPgO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 28, 2026

Ben Rhodes knows he's Ben Rhodes, right?

We're wondering because surely he had to know this wouldn't go well for him, right?

The way Graham Platner doesn’t take responsibility for his Reddit posts celebrating dead Americans ? https://t.co/RCcyqq6Mko — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 29, 2026

Also of note, Platner himself said he joined two years after the vote for the adventure and the opportunity to kill some people.

Awww, yes, that time Rhodes cried like a girl because Trump won. Good times.

Which is the lesser of two evils, Ben? pic.twitter.com/DWE9jUswOC — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) May 28, 2026

Considering Ben's nickname is the name of a terrorist group we're pretty sure we know which button he'd push.

Still trying to prop up Nazi Tattoo Guy? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 28, 2026

That's their main push right now ... well, that and trying to pretend a tiny pro-trans vegan can win in Texas.

============================================================

Related:

Martina McBride's OWN Old Tweets TORPEDO Her 'Nonpartisan' Excuse for Ditching America's 250th Birthday

Deep Blue Dem Candidate Drops Truth Bomb on Boys in Girls’ Sports (GASP!) and Cue the Lefty IMPLOSION

WORST AG on the Planet Claims He's Safeguarding Rights and WHOA NELLIE That's a LOTTA (Deserved) Backfire

Obama-Nominated U.S. Attorney Says E. Jean Carroll IS Above the Law

E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day HURTS Her Case More (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.