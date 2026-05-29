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He's Gonna BLOOOW! Ben Rhodes Frothy-Mouthed Smear of Susan Collins Sending Platner to War Is ALL FAIL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Former Obama flack and who they called 'Hamas' because he hated Israel so much, Ben Rhodes, is in full meltdown mode after Sen. Susan Collins refused to play along with her Democrat challenger’s victim narrative claiming SHE SENT HIM TO WAR.

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It all started here:

In a salty X post, Rhodes slammed the Maine Republican all because Collins calmly clapped back at Graham Platner’s claim that she 'sent him to die in Iraq,' reminding everyone that Platner voluntarily enlisted well after the war started and was never drafted by anyone.

Classic lefty projection from the guy whose old boss inherited and kept those same wars humming along just fine.

Ben Rhodes knows he's Ben Rhodes, right?

We're wondering because surely he had to know this wouldn't go well for him, right?

Also of note, Platner himself said he joined two years after the vote for the adventure and the opportunity to kill some people.

Awww, yes, that time Rhodes cried like a girl because Trump won. Good times.

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Considering Ben's nickname is the name of a terrorist group we're pretty sure we know which button he'd push.

That's their main push right now ... well, that and trying to pretend a tiny pro-trans vegan can win in Texas.

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IRAQ SENATE SUSAN COLLINS VETERANS VIDEO X

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