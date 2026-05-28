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E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day HURTS Her Case More (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on May 28, 2026
Twitchy

We covered E. Jean Carroll when she originally made her claims about Trump and even her actual case, and we have to say, none of it ever felt on the up-and-up. Right after she made the claims originally, she was on with Anderson Cooper where she talked about rape as a sexual fantasy.

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This interview between her and The Bulwark's Tim Miller that is making the rounds on social media certainly isn't helping her case now that she's the one being investigated.

Watch this insanity:

Bleh.

So much bleh.

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Several big problems.

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Just WOW: Yet ANOTHER 'Assassination Attempt' Made on a Sitting Trump-Appointed SCOTUS Justice (LISTEN) Sam J.
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