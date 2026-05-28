E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Interview About How She TRICKED the Jury Every Day HURTS Her Case More (WATCH)

We covered E. Jean Carroll when she originally made her claims about Trump and even her actual case, and we have to say, none of it ever felt on the up-and-up. Right after she made the claims originally, she was on with Anderson Cooper where she talked about rape as a sexual fantasy.

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This interview between her and The Bulwark's Tim Miller that is making the rounds on social media certainly isn't helping her case now that she's the one being investigated.

Watch this insanity:

E. Jean Carroll says she had to trick the jury by making herself look f**kable... she goes on to say that she is glad it worked...



Half-retarded Tim Miller is overtaken with emotion as he can't imagine how that must get Carroll's "feminist juices flowing." https://t.co/Hm6EYGKffL pic.twitter.com/X7DFoCtz8e — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 28, 2026

Bleh.

So much bleh.

Carroll needs to go to jail for all of the lies she has told about 21 different men she described as "hideous"....meaning they had somehow sexually abused or harrassed her...she has caused a lot of heartbreak and problems for making the false claims...time for accountability — Penny Farrington (@PennyFarringt14) May 28, 2026

She’s a liar. Anyone who names their cat Vagina and says rape is sexy is a liar.

Donald Trump has private tailors. He doesn’t go to department stores and if he did crowds would have swarmed, it would be on camera. She’s a liar. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) May 28, 2026

I finally got the Bulwark to block me because Sarah Longwell can dish it out, but she can't take it.



People like E. Jean Carroll make it harder for real victims, but Democrats don't care about that. — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) May 28, 2026

Houston: We Have a Problem.... pic.twitter.com/jVRIi5Enh0 — Melvin Marko (@MelvinMarko1) May 28, 2026

Several big problems.

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