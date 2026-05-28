James Talarico Claims His Many MAGA Supporters Have to Whisper Their Support for Him and LOL-HOOBOY

James Talarico is doing what many Democrats in red states have done for decades ... he's lying about how much GOP support he has. Oh, we get it, running as a Democrat in Texas is still not easy (thank God), but if he expects anyone to believe that he has a bunch of GOP support but they're only WHISPERING that support, he has another think coming.

Advertisement

Of course, this feels a lot like his invisible girlfriend who is also totally real and not at all from Canada or something.

Talarico: GOP voters ‘whisper’ support for him ‘like they’re in … witness protection’https://t.co/JmIXLmBe09 — The Hill (@thehill) May 28, 2026

From The Hill:

RIIIIIGHT.

Then again, he may be attracting members of the Woke Right who are technically really Democrat but we digress.

I'll take Things that don't happen for $400 — Rudy Schulz (@RudySchulz1) May 28, 2026

We made a similar face.

============================================================

Related:

DERANGED Tucker Carlson Goes FULL Woke Right Claiming Holocaust Museums Must Include THIS Exhibit (Watch)

WHOA: Here's What the Case Against E. Jean Carroll Is REALLY About – Cooked Up at a Resistance Party?!

CNN's Abby Phillip SHREDS Jill Biden for Saying She Thought Joe Stroked Out During Debate (No, REALLY!)

ANOTHER RINO Bites the Dust --> Ken Paxton Defeats John Cornyn Proving Once Again MAGA Is Far From 'Dead'

Lefty Protesters CHEER When 2 Brown Men Walk Out of ICE Facility ... There's Just 1 AWKWARD Problem (Vid)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.