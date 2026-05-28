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James Talarico Claims His Many MAGA Supporters Have to Whisper Their Support for Him and LOL-HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

James Talarico is doing what many Democrats in red states have done for decades ... he's lying about how much GOP support he has. Oh, we get it, running as a Democrat in Texas is still not easy (thank God), but if he expects anyone to believe that he has a bunch of GOP support but they're only WHISPERING that support, he has another think coming.

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Of course, this feels a lot like his invisible girlfriend who is also totally real and not at all from Canada or something.

From The Hill:

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) said Tuesday that his campaign for Senate is attracting some support from previous President Trump voters who are becoming more disillusioned with the president’s policies, saying they whisper to him at rallies “like they’re in the witness protection program.”

Talarico argued during an interview on MS NOW that Trump has done “the exact opposite” of what he promised in 2024, pointing to the administration’s initial reluctance to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and the conflict in Iran, among other issues.

RIIIIIGHT.

Then again, he may be attracting members of the Woke Right who are technically really Democrat but we digress.

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We made a similar face.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS GOP HOLOCAUST TUCKER CARLSON JAMES TALARICO

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