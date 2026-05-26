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ANOTHER RINO Bites the Dust --> Ken Paxton Defeats John Cornyn Proving Once Again MAGA Is Far From 'Dead'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In yet ANOTHER decisive, massive, BRUTAL blow to the Washington establishment also known as the Swamp, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has crushed four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate.

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Guys, this wasn't even close after President Trump dropped his bombshell endorsement for Paxton just days before the vote. What started as a nail-biter in March - where Cornyn edged Paxton 42%-41% in a crowded primary - turned into a rout once MAGA voters got the clear signal. Texas Republicans rejected the ultimate RINO: the backroom dealmaker who's spent decades in D.C. playing nice with Democrats on everything from gun control compromises to amnesty flirtations and endless foreign aid.

Pretty sure that Cornyn's video in SPANISH about the border didn't do him any favors, either.

Paxton, who most consider a fearless fighter who battled the Biden regime in court over border security, election integrity, and parents' rights, ran as the true Texas conservative. He positioned himself as the 'bulldog' who won't forget why voters sent him to Washington. Cornyn, meanwhile, leaned on his establishment pals, big donors, and Senate leadership credentials. But in the Trump era, that resume is a liability, not an asset.

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Texans remembered who actually delivers results.

The defeat adds Cornyn to the growing scrap heap of RINOs - including Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and others - who thought they could defy the base and survive. Establishment panic is already setting in, with warnings about 'GOP infighting' and general election risks. Spare us. Paxton is a proven winner who survived his own impeachment witch hunt and will now steamroll Democrat James Talarico in November. 

Texas remains deep red for a reason.

This primary sends a crystal-clear message: No more business as usual. America First means holding Republicans accountable, and voters just fired another one. Paxton heads to the Senate ready to drain the swamp from the inside. 

The list of defeated RINOs keeps growing - and conservatives are loving every minute of it.

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2026 ELECTIONS JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

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