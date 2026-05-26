'Accidental Nazi Tattoo': Zaid Jilani's Platner Defense Ignites Brutal (and Well Deserved) Mockery

Zaid Jilani used to be a kind of interesting voice in politics. Now, he's a total sell-out fraud worthy of mocking.

Why is an accidental tattoo disqualifying and not supporting Trump policies that killed many thousands of people? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 26, 2026

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He literally called Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo an 'accidental tattoo' today.

Those pesky 'accidental tattoos' one gets and keeps for 17 years and talk about frequently. How did that happen?

Graham Platner's campaign is telling Mainers that he "has never had a Nazi tattoo."



Here's Platner's former campaign manager, who refused to sign a $15,000 NDA Platner offered her.



Spoiler: she quit. https://t.co/wsdLbxur5u pic.twitter.com/NZvRPbdzaq — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 3, 2026

As a reminder, Platner's own campaign advisor (who quit) said he knew exactly what the tattoo meant. That person probably knows way more about Graham Platner, his motives and his tattoo than Zaid.

Maybe Zaid respects Nazis? What other explanation is there?

"Accidental tattoo."



Have some respect for your own intelligence even if you have none for anyone else's. https://t.co/x61I1mux2L — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 26, 2026

“Accidental tattoo…”



My word, dude. How did you become this? https://t.co/dArIMK64F7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 26, 2026

It's so humiliating.

Leaving aside Platner (for now), no such thing as an "accidental" tattoo. It's not like you're crossing the street and you were hit by a speeding tattoo https://t.co/puOZZOW5O5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2026

When a Democrat loses Tom, it's really bad.

Whoops I got a Nazi tattoo

😂😂😂 https://t.co/3jdQ8oyX0s — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 26, 2026

The defenses of Platner are becoming increasingly far fetched—how does someone accidentally get a Nazi tattoo and keep it for two decades? https://t.co/cEzbq93pvL — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) May 26, 2026

So maybe he was a time traveler. He was over in Nazi Germany and they forced him to get the tattoo against his will. Then, they wiped his memory of the tattoo and then he was sent to modern day Maine. He had to try and blend into modern America and there was so much to learn. He didn't even notice his chest because he was so busy learning how to be a real boy and an oyster farmer. Then, someone pointed out the tattoo to him and he was shocked. That has to be the explanation.

Who among us doesn’t have an accidental tattoo?



I fell down the other day and, to my amazement, upon standing up, I discovered a pikachu tattoo on my arm. https://t.co/HyRTy8TAeI — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 26, 2026

So, that's what they mean when they say people are playing 'Pokemon, Go!' Who knew it's an actual tattoo?

This is your brain on 3rd worldism https://t.co/qMhwSVBBMR pic.twitter.com/HmJBquBwwn — snowblinder76 (@snowblinder76) May 26, 2026

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I woke up with a swastika on my left butt cheek. S**t happens. https://t.co/9kzydBVlhm — Dov Rabinowitz (@dov_rabinowitz) May 26, 2026

Literally.

Accidental tattoo enters the political lexicon, and what a great addition this phrase is to the rhetorical landscape. https://t.co/4Cckcdd9iJ — AJZ (@ajzeigler) May 26, 2026

It would also be a great band name.

whom amongst us doesn't have an accidental nazi tattoo? https://t.co/z6wj3bExxe — Rod Palmer (@rodpalmerhodl) May 26, 2026

Most of us, to be honest.

Things that don’t happen:

1) Women getting pregnant from tripping and falling on a penis

2) Getting a hickey from a door hitting your neck

3) Getting an accidental Nazi Totenkopf tattoo https://t.co/HacIeSwKLM pic.twitter.com/wQV1WlYWkQ — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 26, 2026

Bingo!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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