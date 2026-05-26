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'Accidental Nazi Tattoo': Zaid Jilani's Platner Defense Ignites Brutal (and Well Deserved) Mockery

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on May 26, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Zaid Jilani used to be a kind of interesting voice in politics. Now, he's a total sell-out fraud worthy of mocking.

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He literally called Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo an 'accidental tattoo' today. 

Those pesky 'accidental tattoos' one gets and keeps for 17 years and talk about frequently. How did that happen?

As a reminder, Platner's own campaign advisor (who quit) said he knew exactly what the tattoo meant. That person probably knows way more about Graham Platner, his motives and his tattoo than Zaid. 

Maybe Zaid respects Nazis? What other explanation is there?

It's so humiliating.

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When a Democrat loses Tom, it's really bad. 

So maybe he was a time traveler. He was over in Nazi Germany and they forced him to get the tattoo against his will. Then, they wiped his memory of the tattoo and then he was sent to modern day Maine. He had to try and blend into modern America and there was so much to learn. He didn't even notice his chest because he was so busy learning how to be a real boy and an oyster farmer. Then, someone pointed out the tattoo to him and he was shocked. That has to be the explanation. 

So, that's what they mean when they say people are playing 'Pokemon, Go!' Who knew it's an actual tattoo?

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Literally.

It would also be a great band name.

Most of us, to be honest. 

Bingo!

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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