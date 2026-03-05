From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoo Really Means

Former pearl clutcher now turned 'maybe his pearl necklace is too tight and is cutting off oxygen to his brain' Tim Miller now wants to know what Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo REALLY means. Graham Platner is running for Senate in Maine and yes, he has a Nazi Tattoo. He hangs out with Nazis, and even went on a show with a white supremacist but really what is the proof Platner holds dangerous views? Yes, this is really the game the folks at 'The Bulwark' are now playing just because they hate Trump and Republicans.

I see they're going with the "No True Nazi" thing. Let's see how that works out.



I, for one, think that willingly getting a permanent tattoo of the emblem used by Nazi death camp guards & keeping it on your body for 20 years makes it pretty clear that you're an antisemite. YMMV! pic.twitter.com/EjK2LLxJMS — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) March 5, 2026

The new bar is apparently Democrats can do literally anything and hold the absolute most fringe political beliefs because Trump.

Democrats getting Nazi tattoos is fine because Trump has targeted USAID spending pic.twitter.com/1ScUUWL9GT — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 5, 2026

Trump wants to stop supporting every country in the world and ensure American tax dollars are well spent so that means Democrats should be allowed to elect Nazis.

So @Timodc is on this platform all day acting sanctimonious and now he’s saying — vote for the guy with the Nazi tattoo, it’s important! Once a hack, always a hack. https://t.co/A0XSKXQLTR — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 5, 2026

And let's be clear, he has always been a hack.

I watched the whole thing. Lots of throat clearing before you came to the fact that it’s worth Dems taking a shot with the Nazi tatoo guy who is an obvious Jew hater. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 5, 2026

Antisemitism is a serious problem in this country on both the right and left. But you have a high degree of tolerance for it if you think it’s in the best interests of your current party. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 5, 2026

Seems like you only care about antisemitism from the right. Weird that you are making excuses for the guy with the Totenkopf tattoo, who goes on jew hating podcasts, who pals around with jew hating retards, but you have so much to say about antisemitism elsewhere pic.twitter.com/adaGlC7427 — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) March 5, 2026

Yes, people like Tim only care about 'baddies' if it happens to be 'baddies' they don't like. Baddies on their side are actually just silly little geese who have some silly little thoughts about white supremacy, but don't worry about them. They are just niche and not dangerous.

I’d say it’s that he chose to get a Nazi tattoo and had it for almost 2 decades and then defended said tattoo on another anti semite’s podcast. — Ex Dr. BuzzFeed Reporter 🌹🏳️‍⚧️ (@BuzzfeedEx) March 5, 2026

Electing politicians is a bet on the future, an unpredictable place. What data do we have to go on to make such bet? Past performance. The Totenkopf is an advertisement to the world. And read Mein Kampf. No mention of concentration camps there either. — Richard F Miller. (@NoFollo92476663) March 5, 2026

Past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior and Platner's past is real messy.

