From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoo Really Means

justmindy
justmindy | 2:15 PM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Former pearl clutcher now turned 'maybe his pearl necklace is too tight and is cutting off oxygen to his brain' Tim Miller now wants to know what Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo REALLY means. Graham Platner is running for Senate in Maine and yes, he has a Nazi Tattoo. He hangs out with Nazis, and even went on a show with a white supremacist but really what is the proof Platner holds dangerous views? Yes, this is really the game the folks at 'The Bulwark' are now playing just because they hate Trump and Republicans.

The new bar is apparently Democrats can do literally anything and hold the absolute most fringe political beliefs because Trump. 

Trump wants to stop supporting every country in the world and ensure American tax dollars are well spent so that means Democrats should be allowed to elect Nazis. 

And let's be clear, he has always been a hack.

Yes, people like Tim only care about 'baddies' if it happens to be 'baddies' they don't like. Baddies on their side are actually just silly little geese who have some silly little thoughts about white supremacy, but don't worry about them. They are just niche and not dangerous.

Past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior and Platner's past is real messy.

