Cecilia Vega Mad She Got Fired for Defying CBS Bosses and Whined About It at a Journalism Conference

Cecilia Vega made public comments about her firing from 60 Minutes this week at a journo convention. That sounds like a ring of hell.

Hilarious -- Oliver Darcy newsletter says Cecilia Vega said at a journo convention she still has "stitches" from Bari Weiss firing her from CBS News and she's still "scared" to speak in public about her alleged ordeal.



What a child. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2026

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Massive eyeroll to being 'scared' to speak in public. Does she think Bari Weiss has a hit squad? Please.

Cecilia Vega sits down for a vulnerable conversation with ABC’s John Quiñones to discuss her career and abrupt dismissal from 60 Minutes.



“I was good at my job,” Vega said.#NAHJ2026 @NAHJ pic.twitter.com/B39oxpDWvN — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) July 23, 2026

Basically, she was told she wasn't the boss, she was mad her bosses gave input on her stories and made editorial decisions and she pitched a hissy fit.

Former “60 Minutes” correspondent Cecilia Vega broke her silence on her abrupt firing from the network. @oliverdarcy scoops the details: https://t.co/fcMVAjr4wT — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) July 24, 2026

On Thursday evening, Cecilia Vega, the first Latina correspondent on “60 Minutes” who was inexplicably fired by CBS News boss Bari Weiss, took the stage in New Orleans at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Conference & Expo. Since being ousted from the newsmagazine in May, Vega has refrained from giving interviews about her experience, issuing only a statement in which she accused the Weiss-led management team of having tried to “insert political bias” into her stories. At the time, Vega did not elaborate on specifics. That changed on Thursday. In an onstage interview with ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, of which Status obtained an audio recording, Vega broke her silence, describing "the stitches" from being fired as "still fresh." Vega said she was "scared to be talking" about her experience working under Weiss, but added that "there is a lot at stake."

Then she goes on to tell of several times when she went out of her way to disobey those in authority and still she can't figure out why she was fired.

Another incident came about three weeks into the current war with Iran, in which Vega says journalists were instructed to open the piece with the line: “Who is winning the war? Iran is totally outgunned by the United States and Israel.” Vega called this an “administration talking point.” Then there was a story about SNAP food benefits related to impoverished communities in West Virginia. The goal was to tell the story “through the voices of strictly residents,” but CBS brass suggested bringing J.D. Vance into the story to discuss Hillbilly Elegy, which was published in 2016 and takes place mostly in Ohio.

https://t.co/j8oeIUkjmj @ceciliavega and the rest of 60 min got exactly what they deserved. The truth is, they were told to be less overly partisan and report facts from both sides of an argument rather than just liberal propaganda. Cry harder partisan scum. You’re no journalist. — Billy (@b0bbyknowsbest) July 24, 2026

She wanted to be a communications employee for the Democrat Party. Now, she's unemployed.

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