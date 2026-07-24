Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed...
VIP
Real Christian Care Is Personal—Not Political Force
Obama Fanboy Axelrod Deletes Outrage Post After Falling for Fake Trump Gold Coin...
From Cocky Troll to Sudden Sage: Katz Rewrites Himself From Platner’s Hype Man...
Whitmer Endorses Haley Stevens in MI Senate Primary ... Hamas Caucus Hardest Hit
Hamas Caucus of the Dem Party Melts Down as DNC Crowns South Carolina...
USA Today: Caitlin Clark Skipped Orange Carpet for a Blowout ... It Was...
Randy Fine Putting the Senate on FAFO Notice for Not Even TRYING to...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Gets Schooled by Halperin for Excusing Illegal Voters
Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another...
Trump DOJ Confirms Investigation Into New Jersey Voter Rolls
Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and...
'Cite a Case of Sanctuary Cities Not Turning in Criminal Illegals,' Said Rep...
Jessica Tarlov's Desperation to Downplay Dems/DSA Civil War Tells Us It's SO MUCH...

Cecilia Vega Mad She Got Fired for Defying CBS Bosses and Whined About It at a Journalism Conference

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/ABC, Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Cecilia Vega made public comments about her firing from 60 Minutes this week at a journo convention. That sounds like a ring of hell.

Advertisement

Massive eyeroll to being 'scared' to speak in public. Does she think Bari Weiss has a hit squad? Please.

Basically, she was told she wasn't the boss, she was mad her bosses gave input on her stories and made editorial decisions and she pitched a hissy fit. 

On Thursday evening, Cecilia Vega, the first Latina correspondent on “60 Minutes” who was inexplicably fired by CBS News boss Bari Weiss, took the stage in New Orleans at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Conference & Expo. Since being ousted from the newsmagazine in May, Vega has refrained from giving interviews about her experience, issuing only a statement in which she accused the Weiss-led management team of having tried to “insert political bias” into her stories. At the time, Vega did not elaborate on specifics.

That changed on Thursday. In an onstage interview with ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, of which Status obtained an audio recording, Vega broke her silence, describing "the stitches" from being fired as "still fresh." Vega said she was "scared to be talking" about her experience working under Weiss, but added that "there is a lot at stake."

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed Your Clickbait Show
justmindy
Advertisement

Then she goes on to tell of several times when she went out of her way to disobey those in authority and still she can't figure out why she was fired.

Another incident came about three weeks into the current war with Iran, in which Vega says journalists were instructed to open the piece with the line: “Who is winning the war? Iran is totally outgunned by the United States and Israel.” Vega called this an “administration talking point.” Then there was a story about SNAP food benefits related to impoverished communities in West Virginia. The goal was to tell the story “through the voices of strictly residents,” but CBS brass suggested bringing J.D. Vance into the story to discuss Hillbilly Elegy, which was published in 2016 and takes place mostly in Ohio. 

She wanted to be a communications employee for the Democrat Party. Now, she's unemployed. 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

60 MINUTES BARI WEISS CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed Your Clickbait Show
justmindy
Obama Fanboy Axelrod Deletes Outrage Post After Falling for Fake Trump Gold Coin Meme
justmindy
Hamas Caucus of the Dem Party Melts Down as DNC Crowns South Carolina First in 2028 Primaries
justmindy
Whitmer Endorses Haley Stevens in MI Senate Primary ... Hamas Caucus Hardest Hit
justmindy
So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict
Grateful Calvin
USA Today: Caitlin Clark Skipped Orange Carpet for a Blowout ... It Was Actually Charity (D'oh!)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ben Shapiro Schools Piers Morgan: Free Speech Means I Don't Have to Feed Your Clickbait Show justmindy
Advertisement