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Scott Pelley's Complaint About Bari Weiss at CBS News Makes a Point (Just NOT the One He Thinks)

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on June 08, 2026
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Large segments of the corporate media have been leaning Left for so long it's become clear that if anybody comes in and asks them to play the stories down the middle and get both sides, it's considered evidence of pro-Trump bias. 

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Former CBS News anchor and 60 Minutes reporter Scott Pelley has a track record of a distinct lack of objectivity, and now that he's been fired for insubordination Pelley is going around proving what many suspected. 

One of Pelley's complaints about Bari Weiss at CBS involves a story about the anti-ICE mob in Minneapolis and how the execs wanted it reported. 

How dare Weiss ask Pelley and the rest to not push a narrative instead of describe what everybody could already see on video!

Pelley's other claim is that Weiss asked the network's coverage to make the anti-ICE mob in Minneapolis look "more violent," and we're just guessing that Pelley and the rest were putting the agitators in a context that went against what was really going on: 

The fired 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley has accused editorial management at CBS of interfering with a broadcast segment on the killing of the Minneapolis protester Renee Good by an immigration officer in January.

The veteran broadcaster, who was recently dismissed from the show, said CBS News’s editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, had sent an email to his supervisor requesting changes shortly before the airing of the segment in question. 

In an interview with the New York Times published on Sunday, the 68-year-old Pelley accused Weiss of injecting “falsehoods and bias” into programming. 

Pelley told the outlet: “Two of the things in the email include, ‘Can we make the protesters look more violent?’ Now, I’m paraphrasing. I don’t have the quote, but that’s what was communicated to me. And the other thing, Renee Good’s car. You need to describe her as driving toward the officer.”

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Does Pelley even realize what he's saying there? Or maybe "admitting" is a more accurate word. 

Pelley certainly seemed horrified by it all. 

Fact check: TRUE.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for Democrats and whining about anybody who dares hold them accountable. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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