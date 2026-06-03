Pelley's Follow-Up Statement Digs the Grave of Entitled, Arrogant 'Journalism' Even Deeper

As you probably already know, CBS News' Scott Pelley is the latest journo from that network to be sent packing, and what's most telling about it all is that Democrats are furious. That says all we need to know about the objectivity of Pelley and the others who lost their jobs.

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Originally Pelley put out a statement that made a lot of people think about Brian Williams for some reason:

Scott Pelley on being fired: “I have been in combat in Afghanistan. I have been in combat in Iraq. I have been in the war zone in Ukraine multiple times, risking my life and the happiness of my family because of my devotion to the broadcast.”https://t.co/LYNUy96E8l — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) June 3, 2026

Just when you thought Pelley couldn't come across like more of a d-bag, he put out a follow-up:

Scott Pelley just issued a statement on Bari's remarks this morning: https://t.co/RntFfL7DBp pic.twitter.com/FYQVk6mUyG — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) June 3, 2026

First of all, does Pelley, the super serious "journalist," not know that an employer can't answer questions about why other employees were let go? Or does he just hope nobody else understands that?

Second, for anybody who's ever worked in the real world, Pelley comes across as the most fireable person imaginable:

“My boss called me into a meeting to explain why I’d acted like an entitled jackass in the staff meeting and to give me a chance to walk it back, I spent the whole meeting demanding she answer my questions about unrelated staffing decisions and then she fired me”



~ Scott Pelley https://t.co/l83tl1E8dC — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 3, 2026

It's at least nice of Pelley to give everybody a window into the level of sanctimony that can be on display in the "journalism" field.

Of course, Bari Weiss will not answer those questions.



Besides the obvious fact that she is not accountable to Scott Pelley for her actions, there are HR / Legal issues that come into play if she does.



Scott Pelley is just advertising to the world that he is a narcissistic… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 3, 2026

Boss

Employee



and yet you are baffled as to why the employee was fired? pic.twitter.com/MMuNmLaaoN — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) June 3, 2026

The level of entitlement that so many "journalists" exude is simply astonishing but not very surprising.

I am sorry but since when does an employee get to demand to know why staffing decisions were made? The guy is an arrogant ass. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) June 3, 2026

And then some.

Every statement he posts makes any potential lawsuit on his behalf look worse not to mention his reputation as a pompous ass increases. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) June 3, 2026

If Pelley has a lawyer that person might be advising him to STFU by now.

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