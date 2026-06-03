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Pelley's Follow-Up Statement Digs the Grave of Entitled, Arrogant 'Journalism' Even Deeper

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on June 03, 2026
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As you probably already know, CBS News' Scott Pelley is the latest journo from that network to be sent packing, and what's most telling about it all is that Democrats are furious. That says all we need to know about the objectivity of Pelley and the others who lost their jobs.

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Originally Pelley put out a statement that made a lot of people think about Brian Williams for some reason: 

Just when you thought Pelley couldn't come across like more of a d-bag, he put out a follow-up: 

First of all, does Pelley, the super serious "journalist," not know that an employer can't answer questions about why other employees were let go? Or does he just hope nobody else understands that? 

Second, for anybody who's ever worked in the real world, Pelley comes across as the most fireable person imaginable: 

It's at least nice of Pelley to give everybody a window into the level of sanctimony that can be on display in the "journalism" field.

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The level of entitlement that so many "journalists" exude is simply astonishing but not very surprising. 

And then some. 

If Pelley has a lawyer that person might be advising him to STFU by now. 

*****

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