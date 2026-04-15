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Brian Stelter Quoting Oliver Darcy Citing Mediaite Is the Media Malpractice Version of Inception

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on April 15, 2026
Meme


Call us gluttons for punishment, but we'll never get tired of the dead legacy media's complete lack of self-awareness. 

Yes, most modern media personalities are a disgrace to journalism, and that is much of the reason that America is in the state we're in, but it just never stops being hilarious. 

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Yesterday, however, we might have reached the singularity of media malpractice. Like a twisted version of Inception, we had not one, not two, and not even three, but FOUR layers of leftist media hacks refusing to look in a mirror.

Check out this tweet from everyone's least favorite potato, Brian Stelter:

First, we have Colby Hall, who can't stop obsessing about Mark Levin and Donald Trump, being suspended by Mediaite for fabrications in the outlet's One Sheet newsletter. The same Mediaite that has fallen for and published fake stories about Donald Trump Jr., the Pope's brother, and President Trump running again in 2028, none of which were written by Hall.

But it gets even funnier that the news is reported by Oliver Darcy (on BlueSky because he's too much of a coward for X), who is so unhinged that even CNN doesn't want him anymore. 

As the cherry on top of this excremental sundae, Darcy's post was then sent out on X by Brian Stelter, who most recently was telling everyone how the fall of Eric Swalwell was due to 'the power of investigative reporting.' Yes, the same investigative reporting that knew about Swalwell's revolting exploits for more than a decade without saying a word.

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It's like the Russian nesting doll of lying, leftist apparatchiks. 

Stelter and Darcy talking about 'fabrications' at other media outlets is just too funny. 

That's quite a list. We're not sure even Mediaite's list of fake news stories they pushed can measure up to CNN's. 

Stelter and Darcy must believe that taking a victory lap over Hall's suspension from Mediaite somehow absolves them. 

It does not. 

It should be all four biting the dust. 

Well, technically, Darcy already has, given the paltry number of subscribers to his Status newsletter (which charges a laughable $15 a month). 

It's all of their brands. 

Part of the reason Darcy and Stelter were so giddy about Hall's suspension stems from the fact that Mediaite's One Sheet aggregator repeatedly misquoted them, as reported by Semafor

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That's great advice for Mediaite. Similar advice could be given to Stelter and Darcy, with one slight adjustment: 

'Don't write things with TDS.'

If they do, you can bet that Stelter will welcome him with open arms. 

Needless to say, though, while everyone was laughing at Stelter and Darcy for their hypocrisy, no one was shedding any tears for Hall or Mediaite. 

LOL. 

We're sensing just the slightest hint of sarcasm in the room. 

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It truly is the piece de resistance of media malpractice and lack of self-awareness. 

The only way it could be better would be if the ladies at The View tried to comment on the story -- and got it completely wrong, as usual. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

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