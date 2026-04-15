Brian Stelter Quoting Oliver Darcy Citing Mediaite Is the Media Malpractice Version of Inception



Call us gluttons for punishment, but we'll never get tired of the dead legacy media's complete lack of self-awareness.

Yes, most modern media personalities are a disgrace to journalism, and that is much of the reason that America is in the state we're in, but it just never stops being hilarious.

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Yesterday, however, we might have reached the singularity of media malpractice. Like a twisted version of Inception, we had not one, not two, and not even three, but FOUR layers of leftist media hacks refusing to look in a mirror.

Check out this tweet from everyone's least favorite potato, Brian Stelter:

Oliver Darcy reports that Mediaite "has suspended its founding editor Colby Hall after a series of instances we raised about significant errors and outright fabrications in his work." pic.twitter.com/tLFKBQ6hv1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 14, 2026

First, we have Colby Hall, who can't stop obsessing about Mark Levin and Donald Trump, being suspended by Mediaite for fabrications in the outlet's One Sheet newsletter. The same Mediaite that has fallen for and published fake stories about Donald Trump Jr., the Pope's brother, and President Trump running again in 2028, none of which were written by Hall.

But it gets even funnier that the news is reported by Oliver Darcy (on BlueSky because he's too much of a coward for X), who is so unhinged that even CNN doesn't want him anymore.

As the cherry on top of this excremental sundae, Darcy's post was then sent out on X by Brian Stelter, who most recently was telling everyone how the fall of Eric Swalwell was due to 'the power of investigative reporting.' Yes, the same investigative reporting that knew about Swalwell's revolting exploits for more than a decade without saying a word.

It's like the Russian nesting doll of lying, leftist apparatchiks.

Well Hell - most of you should be suspended for that......how you still have any sort of media job is f'ing amazing. — TheHellion (@hellion2172) April 15, 2026

Stelter and Darcy talking about 'fabrications' at other media outlets is just too funny.

You DEFINITELY know a thing or two about fabricating news. pic.twitter.com/oPxoywcHTg — Bro Diddley (@iUncleRemus) April 15, 2026

That's quite a list. We're not sure even Mediaite's list of fake news stories they pushed can measure up to CNN's.

Another pat-on-the-back moment for journalism where we can celebrate them holding someone accountable after years of lying to the public https://t.co/UpU3UnhdcD — Gary (@plzbepatient) April 15, 2026

Stelter and Darcy must believe that taking a victory lap over Hall's suspension from Mediaite somehow absolves them.

It does not.

Another one bites the dust. https://t.co/W5SqpIR0Ai — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 14, 2026

It should be all four biting the dust.

Well, technically, Darcy already has, given the paltry number of subscribers to his Status newsletter (which charges a laughable $15 a month).

It's all of their brands.

Part of the reason Darcy and Stelter were so giddy about Hall's suspension stems from the fact that Mediaite's One Sheet aggregator repeatedly misquoted them, as reported by Semafor.

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Don't write things with AI (or at least claim to) https://t.co/jbE6pOCt5j — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 14, 2026

That's great advice for Mediaite. Similar advice could be given to Stelter and Darcy, with one slight adjustment:

'Don't write things with TDS.'

If CNN had the same standards the tv screen would be blank — ken whitehead (@kenwhitehepflc) April 15, 2026

So when is @CNN going to suspend CNN for the years of "errors" and "outright fabrications" in their work? pic.twitter.com/1auBh9pChT — J Bryan Wirtz (@JBryanWirtz) April 15, 2026

I’m sure CNN will hire him. — themooseisloose (@Timmymoose) April 15, 2026

If they do, you can bet that Stelter will welcome him with open arms.

Needless to say, though, while everyone was laughing at Stelter and Darcy for their hypocrisy, no one was shedding any tears for Hall or Mediaite.

Fabrications? At Mediaite? My faith is shattered. Where's my fainting couch? — streiff (@streiffredstate) April 14, 2026

I for one I am shocked and dismayed by this... pic.twitter.com/xSccQC3e4r — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) April 14, 2026

Well this certainly isn't the unpartisan unbiased excellence in reporting we've come to expect from Mediaite. — TrumpSaidSo (@Richerd1378272) April 15, 2026

LOL.

We're sensing just the slightest hint of sarcasm in the room.

Perfection. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 15, 2026

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It truly is the piece de resistance of media malpractice and lack of self-awareness.

The only way it could be better would be if the ladies at The View tried to comment on the story -- and got it completely wrong, as usual.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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