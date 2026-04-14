'Kwality Addikshun Center'? Joni Ernst Exposes Yet Even More Fraud From MN Rep. Ilhan Omar



You'd think someone with as many skeletons tumbling out of her closet as Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar might want to lay low for a while and keep the spotlight off of them. Between the immigration fraud she has committed with her brother-husband, her suspicious campaign financing, and the endless stream of Somali theft of taxpayer money in Minnesota that Nick Shirley and others have exposed, Omar is about one leaked video away from becoming the next Eric Swalwell.

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But, because piracy is 'her culture,' she just can't help herself.

Senator Joni Ernst has now exposed Omar for another attempted robbery of taxpayer money, this time through the legalized form of theft known as earmarks.

Watch below as Ernst describes how Omar planned to abscond with $1 million through a substance abuse clinic that was ... not at all a substance abuse clinic.

Ilhan Omar: “Can I get a $1 million earmark for a ‘substance abuse clinic’?”



Congress: “Sure!”



Ilhan Omar: “It’s really a restaurant run by Somalis”



Congress: ….



Earmarks are bad



This is just one of many examples that remind us why they should be banned pic.twitter.com/4vBDWnr3Zz — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 14, 2026

Senator Lee is correct that earmarks are little more than a money laundering scheme -- Senator Rand Paul reveals this every year with his annual Festivus list of grievances -- but it takes some real chutzpah for Omar to claim that her friends' restaurant is a legitimate rehab facility.

Maybe they will rebrand the restaurant as a 'Kwality Addikshun Center.'

Omar is a crook and deserves to be expelled and deported https://t.co/czYyN6pEKf — Lisa (@Lisa125571) April 14, 2026

Umm ... yeah.

When oh when will charges be brought against ... asking for several friends ... SMH pic.twitter.com/JAaVuWadMs — Urahara Kisuke 🇺🇸 (@UraharaGaiden) April 14, 2026

To be fair, Omar requesting this earmark is not illegal. It is part of the institutionalized corruption in Congress that people like her exploit. Thankfully, as Ernst noted, this attempt to steal a cool million was stripped out of the legislation.

Which is not to say that Omar doesn't have enough crimes on her ledger already. It's long past time for the DOJ to start indicting many elected officials in America, and she is at the tippity-top of the list.

But Senator I heard they have a really nice salad bar. https://t.co/rj9hZbLExG — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) April 14, 2026

Does everyone have to eat from the salad bar with their hands, though?

Have you tried run of the mill Somali food -Substance Abuse written ALL over it, Frey don't lie... LOL pic.twitter.com/kxcrSD7xU0 — Dirt Money (@Dustedinthewind) April 14, 2026

LOL. OK, fair point.

But the restaurant still doesn't need $1 million of OUR money.

Anyone else sick and tired of the waste, fraud and abuse? https://t.co/JHMUlMoyXr pic.twitter.com/V2H7Nq5Ter — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 14, 2026

To add even more insult to the attempted fraud, Ernst exposed Omar's earmark request just one day before hundreds of millions of Americans are forced to pay taxes or be sent to prison.

DYK: Tomorrow is Tax Deadline Day, America! 💸



Fork over your hard-earned money so the Feds can keep funding hundreds of billions in waste, fraud, and abuse every single year. GAO estimates $233–521 BILLION lost annually to improper payments alone.



🫵 Your taxes work hard for… https://t.co/SHrSvmPNZm — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) April 14, 2026

... for corrupt politicians (e.g., anti-American radical Left lunatic Somalian Representative Ilhan Omar)

Imagine how low the tax rate could be for actual Americans if Congress stopped throwing away hundreds of billions of dollars per year on 'projects' like Omar's.

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You're not crazy.

We want our USA Tax Dollars back, we want the Democratic Leadership in charge locked up as they allowed Billions of USA Tax Payer Funds to be handed over to Illegal Invaders, and they were all knowledgeable about the crime yet did nothing - we want the Illegal Invaders that took… pic.twitter.com/vA4IrvVP2B — Bruce (@BB2021LV) April 14, 2026

Why is this crook still in Congress, still in the USA and still walking around FREE???!!!



ACCOUNTABILITY HAS TO HAPPEN…77+ MILLION VOTERS VOTED FOR ACCOUNTABILITY!!! — Macworth (@Macworth4) April 14, 2026

In other words -- PASS THE SAVE ACT, GOP!

REPLACE THUNE, PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT https://t.co/KWyJ2LFmxR — Sharon Byrne (@sharon_byr25936) April 14, 2026

What she said.

HA. We see what you did there.

How much was her kick back? https://t.co/qmdeNOqwAf — SemperFi1836 (@SemperFi1836) April 14, 2026

Of course, much of that $1 million was going to get funneled right back into her campaign coffers.

Every minute longer that she is in our country, a member of Congress, and a US “citizen,” is dangerous to society.



She must be removed from Congress and the US immediately. pic.twitter.com/VHizzR4eLd — Lera 🇺🇸 (@lerafera) April 14, 2026

When is enough fraud actually enough? 🤔



Asking for the American people. https://t.co/3olBNVnHNz — El Jean (@eljean) April 14, 2026

We are fed up. Enough was enough for the American people a long time ago with career-criminal, anti-American fraudsters like Ilhan Omar.

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But she'll keep trying as long as she knows there are no consequences for her.

So, we should probably serve her up some.

She won't like the taste nearly as much as the food in her restaurant-slash-'substance abuse clinic,' but we would savor every bite she's forced to take.





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