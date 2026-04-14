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'Kwality Addikshun Center'? Joni Ernst Exposes Yet Even More Fraud From MN Rep. Ilhan Omar

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib


You'd think someone with as many skeletons tumbling out of her closet as Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar might want to lay low for a while and keep the spotlight off of them. Between the immigration fraud she has committed with her brother-husband, her suspicious campaign financing, and the endless stream of Somali theft of taxpayer money in Minnesota that Nick Shirley and others have exposed, Omar is about one leaked video away from becoming the next Eric Swalwell. 

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But, because piracy is 'her culture,' she just can't help herself. 

Senator Joni Ernst has now exposed Omar for another attempted robbery of taxpayer money, this time through the legalized form of theft known as earmarks. 

Watch below as Ernst describes how Omar planned to abscond with $1 million through a substance abuse clinic that was ... not at all a substance abuse clinic. 

Senator Lee is correct that earmarks are little more than a money laundering scheme -- Senator Rand Paul reveals this every year with his annual Festivus list of grievances -- but it takes some real chutzpah for Omar to claim that her friends' restaurant is a legitimate rehab facility. 

Maybe they will rebrand the restaurant as a 'Kwality Addikshun Center.'

Umm ... yeah. 

To be fair, Omar requesting this earmark is not illegal. It is part of the institutionalized corruption in Congress that people like her exploit. Thankfully, as Ernst noted, this attempt to steal a cool million was stripped out of the legislation. 

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Which is not to say that Omar doesn't have enough crimes on her ledger already. It's long past time for the DOJ to start indicting many elected officials in America, and she is at the tippity-top of the list. 

Does everyone have to eat from the salad bar with their hands, though?

LOL. OK, fair point. 

But the restaurant still doesn't need $1 million of OUR money. 

To add even more insult to the attempted fraud, Ernst exposed Omar's earmark request just one day before hundreds of millions of Americans are forced to pay taxes or be sent to prison. 

... for corrupt politicians (e.g., anti-American radical Left lunatic Somalian Representative Ilhan Omar)

Imagine how low the tax rate could be for actual Americans if Congress stopped throwing away hundreds of billions of dollars per year on 'projects' like Omar's. 

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You're not crazy. 

In other words -- PASS THE SAVE ACT, GOP! 

What she said. 

HA. We see what you did there. 

Of course, much of that $1 million was going to get funneled right back into her campaign coffers. 

We are fed up. Enough was enough for the American people a long time ago with career-criminal, anti-American fraudsters like Ilhan Omar. 

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But she'll keep trying as long as she knows there are no consequences for her. 

So, we should probably serve her up some. 

She won't like the taste nearly as much as the food in her restaurant-slash-'substance abuse clinic,' but we would savor every bite she's forced to take. 

============================================

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