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DEIdiot: Mark Kelly Disgraces Himself (Again) While Also Insulting Every American Astronaut

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey


Other than Auron MacIntyre's 'You don't hate journalists enough' meme, one of the best tweets in the past few years has been the one from Millennian Woes about what it is like to talk to a leftist. 

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It's simply amazing how often that meme applies, particularly on X. And if there is any subject that the left pretends not to understand, it's DEI. 

Instead of looking at the real problem, hiring unqualified people based on identity politics alone, the left likes to pretend that it is all just racism and sexism from the right. In doing so, however, they reveal themselves as consumed by virulent racism.  

This was the case over the weekend when Senator Mark Kelly took a break from promoting sedition in the military to comment about the return of Artemis II to Earth. Did Kelly simply congratulate the crew on their historic achievement? Of course, not. Instead, Kelly took the opportunity to smear every pilot and astronaut who has ever served by stating his three-word criteria for who should be on NASA missions: 

White Man Bad. 

Watch: 

How does Kelly fail to realize that this is not only insulting to white men (many of whom served with him) but also to women and minorities? By his criteria, the only reason anyone should be selected for missions is not that they've earned it, but that they are not male or Caucasian.

THAT is what spells disaster, particularly for something as dangerous as a NASA mission. 

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No, it's not exhausting for him, but it is exhausting for the rest of us. 

Scott Jennings wasn't done with Kelly, however. Yesterday, on his radio show, he pointed out an inconvenient fact about the last NASA crew Kelly served with. 

Wow. Look at Kelly's crew. Was that mission a 'disaster,' Senator? 

But, as Jennings also points out, Kelly isn't about to resign his Senate seat in favor of a woman or a minority. How does that logic work, exactly? Are white men good or bad? Or does it depend on the letter that comes after their name? 

It's not OK. Most Americans reject it. That's why the Democrat Party is seeing record-low approval ratings. And, as the 2024 election showed, it's not just white men who hate this rhetoric. Black men and Hispanics of both sexes are fleeing them in droves. 

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He's pandering to the absolute worst people in America. (Also known as his fellow leftists.)

It's an open secret that leftists NEVER believed in judging people by the content of their character. It's only recently, though, that they have become so brazen about their racism. 

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It is anti-white prejudice, but as we mentioned earlier, imagine how insulting this must be for Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch or pilot Victor Glover, hearing Kelly tell them that they were only qualified for the mission (in his eyes) because of their chromosomes or the color of their skin. 

His crew probably hated him even back then, but they definitely do now. 

And it wasn't only the crew of his last mission. It was the crew on many of his missions. 

Oops. 

Given how he speaks about the men who served with him, we very much doubt that he has ANY friends at all. 

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HA. 

You can say that again, Gollum. 

Well said, Colonel Patterson (a pilot who has much better criteria for who should fly missions than Kelly).

A crew with seven people like Mark Kelly probably would end in disaster. 

Not because they're all white men, but because they'd all be focusing on being racist rather than having their hands on the stick. 

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MARK KELLY MILITARY WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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