DEIdiot: Mark Kelly Disgraces Himself (Again) While Also Insulting Every American Astronaut



Other than Auron MacIntyre's 'You don't hate journalists enough' meme, one of the best tweets in the past few years has been the one from Millennian Woes about what it is like to talk to a leftist.

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It's simply amazing how often that meme applies, particularly on X. And if there is any subject that the left pretends not to understand, it's DEI.

Instead of looking at the real problem, hiring unqualified people based on identity politics alone, the left likes to pretend that it is all just racism and sexism from the right. In doing so, however, they reveal themselves as consumed by virulent racism.

This was the case over the weekend when Senator Mark Kelly took a break from promoting sedition in the military to comment about the return of Artemis II to Earth. Did Kelly simply congratulate the crew on their historic achievement? Of course, not. Instead, Kelly took the opportunity to smear every pilot and astronaut who has ever served by stating his three-word criteria for who should be on NASA missions:

White Man Bad.

Watch:

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly slanders “white” service members.



KELLY: “The last thing I would want in a Space Shuttle crew would be seven white-guy U.S. navy test pilots like me.” pic.twitter.com/IlHTNGILKK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 11, 2026

How does Kelly fail to realize that this is not only insulting to white men (many of whom served with him) but also to women and minorities? By his criteria, the only reason anyone should be selected for missions is not that they've earned it, but that they are not male or Caucasian.

THAT is what spells disaster, particularly for something as dangerous as a NASA mission.

This white male who flew rockets now wants people who fly rockets to be chosen based on their race and gender instead of their ability to fly rockets. It must be exhausting to be a Democrat these days. https://t.co/ofTxlp0ov0 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 12, 2026

No, it's not exhausting for him, but it is exhausting for the rest of us.

Scott Jennings wasn't done with Kelly, however. Yesterday, on his radio show, he pointed out an inconvenient fact about the last NASA crew Kelly served with.

👉 @SenMarkKelly wants to run for president in 2028 so he's currently on his mandatory DEI pandering tour.



Here's an idea: Why don't you resign your Senate seat and ask the AZ governor to appoint a woman or minority in your place? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GhDx3l0WCH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 13, 2026

Wow. Look at Kelly's crew. Was that mission a 'disaster,' Senator?

But, as Jennings also points out, Kelly isn't about to resign his Senate seat in favor of a woman or a minority. How does that logic work, exactly? Are white men good or bad? Or does it depend on the letter that comes after their name?

Racism is truly a terrible thing.



Unless it’s against white men. And you’re a Democrat.



When did this become okay? https://t.co/Yq6DzS3RI8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 12, 2026

It's not OK. Most Americans reject it. That's why the Democrat Party is seeing record-low approval ratings. And, as the 2024 election showed, it's not just white men who hate this rhetoric. Black men and Hispanics of both sexes are fleeing them in droves.

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Sometimes people can’t tell if Democrats are outright lying or if they actually believe this stuff… So let me drop in a photo of Mark Kelly’s crew on the STS-134 space mission. 6 White guys. Majority pilots. Mission was a success. So yeah, he knows what he’s saying is bulls***. https://t.co/IVlrMgjUQH pic.twitter.com/3Uhh55k7t1 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 12, 2026

He's pandering to the absolute worst people in America. (Also known as his fellow leftists.)

What happened to judging people only by the content of their character?



When was this idea considered racist?



I don’t know when it happened but somewhere along the line Democrats became racists and called everyone else that WAS NOT noticing race…



…the racists — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 12, 2026

It's an open secret that leftists NEVER believed in judging people by the content of their character. It's only recently, though, that they have become so brazen about their racism.

Antiwhite hatred is the driving force of the Democratic Party



Not Marxism or Islam, but pure uncut completely unhinged race hatred https://t.co/MjzwPASLHS — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 12, 2026

The amount of anti-white prejudice and bigotry that regularly emanates from the Democratic Party, that goes completely unchecked, is truly unbelievable.



No other race or ethnicity, and arguably gender, would have been used in this context except “white guy.” — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) April 11, 2026

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It is anti-white prejudice, but as we mentioned earlier, imagine how insulting this must be for Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch or pilot Victor Glover, hearing Kelly tell them that they were only qualified for the mission (in his eyes) because of their chromosomes or the color of their skin.

What a strange thing to say—why does skin color matter? https://t.co/wlDwVVgVPN — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 11, 2026

Senator @SenMarkKelly commanded the last flight of the Endeavor, with the following crew



I hope he told them how disgusted he was to serve with them https://t.co/t17ln3Ur8U pic.twitter.com/2f8CbL1DaC — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) April 12, 2026

His crew probably hated him even back then, but they definitely do now.

And it wasn't only the crew of his last mission. It was the crew on many of his missions.

Democrat @SenMarkKelly flew as @NASA pilot of STS-108, then piloted STS-121, and commanded STS-124 and STS-134



All but one crew member over a decade was white. He hated all of them apparently https://t.co/igtpz7hXJU pic.twitter.com/C14A9iIMfA — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) April 12, 2026

Oops.

Doesn't Sen. Kelly have any friends willing to tell him to STFU? — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) April 11, 2026

Given how he speaks about the men who served with him, we very much doubt that he has ANY friends at all.

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HA.

You can say that again, Gollum.

If I were him, I wouldn’t want 7 of me either. What a loser. https://t.co/Ayxu1SCBsy — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 11, 2026

Well said, Colonel Patterson (a pilot who has much better criteria for who should fly missions than Kelly).

A crew with seven people like Mark Kelly probably would end in disaster.

Not because they're all white men, but because they'd all be focusing on being racist rather than having their hands on the stick.





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