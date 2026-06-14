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Griftin' Hillary Strikes Again: Clutching Pearls at UFC While Shilling White House Coasters

justmindy
justmindy | 5:46 PM on June 14, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Left continues their deranged campaign against the events for Freedom 250 on the White House lawn unabated. Now, Hillary Clinton has joined in.

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So, Hillary is upset Trump is allowing events on the White House lawn, but then she is going to enrich herself by selling merchandise. Make it make sense.

The Clintons should sit this one out.

... their souls

They needed the Haiti relief money. 

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That would be them.

The only people who were invited were donating plenty of money.

Never forget.

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Oh, that was (D) different.

Bill never was. Particularly when it came to interns and cigars. 

There is never enough money for the Clintons.

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