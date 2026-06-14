Griftin' Hillary Strikes Again: Clutching Pearls at UFC While Shilling White House Coasters

The Left continues their deranged campaign against the events for Freedom 250 on the White House lawn unabated. Now, Hillary Clinton has joined in.

Hillary Clinton is selling coasters now.



This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/4CsrebD9OU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 14, 2026

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So, Hillary is upset Trump is allowing events on the White House lawn, but then she is going to enrich herself by selling merchandise. Make it make sense.

Git yer coasters, git yer coasters here https://t.co/fEDWN9AXiu — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) June 14, 2026

It’s pretty rich for people who sold access to the Lincoln Bedroom, got BJs from an intern in the Oval Office, stole furniture, and whose staff trashed the place when they moved out to complain about the sanctity of the White House. — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) June 14, 2026

The Clintons should sit this one out.

Remember, they will sell anything. Influence, pardons, uranium, coasters… — Mephistopheles Simulator (@simulator49625) June 14, 2026

... their souls

USAID cuts hurt their bottom line, man. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) June 14, 2026

They needed the Haiti relief money.

It does strike me as tone deaf to attack a wrestling match on the White House grounds by merchandising your own White House trinkets. I'd at least have the common sense to attack now and merchandise later. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) June 14, 2026

Don't love that Trump is doing this, but Hillary Clinton is the LAST person who has any right to complain about it. The tone-deafness is hilarious. — Eigenuser (@eigenuser1) June 14, 2026

Are they the ones she stole from the WH when she and Bill left.....? — Disavowed (@DisavowedVet) June 14, 2026

That would be them.

What form or function did Bill respect in our house? I'll have to smoke a cigar on that one... Oh. Wait. pic.twitter.com/Tl8O87ZXW5 — 💖👑Veronica Cline Barton🕵️‍♀️🍸 (@VClinebarton) June 14, 2026

Funny, I never remember being invited to "our house" when the Clintons lived there. Was it not "our house" then? — Prof DPM (@Prof4133) June 14, 2026

The only people who were invited were donating plenty of money.

She stole all kinds of stuff from the peoples house on the way out. — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) June 14, 2026

Where was she when trannies were trotted out half-naked on the South Lawn by Biden('s puppeteers)? — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) June 14, 2026

Never forget.

Hey! She's got merch! I wonder if she's selling any of the items she ripped off from the White House. She means it. Our House! — whosaidwhatann (@whosaidwhatann) June 14, 2026

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Was it "our house" when she stole most of the furniture from it? That makes her a burglar — Justin (@Aries00000003) June 14, 2026

Oh, that was (D) different.

Hillary is very concerned about desecrating the White House 😑 — Martin van Nostrand (@martinvannost) June 14, 2026

Bill never was. Particularly when it came to interns and cigars.

She has a promising future at QVC. — 1knitchick (@1knitchick) June 14, 2026

There is never enough money for the Clintons.

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