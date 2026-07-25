Judges Enter Orders Preventing DHS From Terminating TPS for Ethiopia, South Sudan

Temporary … it's right there in the term Temporary Protected Status. Judges don't seem to think "temporary" has any meaning. James Percival, general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, has announced that a judge has issued an order preventing DHS from ending TPS for Ethiopian migrants.

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Judge Brian Murphy just entered an order preventing us from terminating TPS for Ethiopia. These district judges are engaged in mutiny against the Supreme Court. It must stop! — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) July 24, 2026

How about a SCOTUS contempt order on these lower court activists? — Luke J Adler (@adler6606) July 25, 2026

Wow, a judge wrote a paragraph and now the law doesn’t matter? Arrest them for insurrection and go ahead and terminate TPS. — Rebecca Joy (@RebeccaJoy211) July 25, 2026

Ignore it. It’s not legal. — Life on a Rock (@a_life10208) July 25, 2026

Judge Brian Murphy is incompetent, corrupt and has no enforcement power. Just ignore him. — Fred Sanford (@sanford_fr16678) July 25, 2026

Hello? Chief Justice Roberts? Seems we have another district court judge who doesn’t understand the basics of Article III. — Mark Corallo (@MarkCorallo1) July 24, 2026

But wait, there's more! Another judge has blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for South Sudan.

OPEN DEFIANCE: A federal judge is blocking the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for South Sudan — just days after the Supreme Court ruled that lower courts largely cannot intervene in TPS termination decisions.



U.S. District Judge Patti Saris, a… pic.twitter.com/4BCMEii0El — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 24, 2026

The post continues:

… Clinton appointee, granted an administrative stay Thursday preserving TPS protections for South Sudanese nationals while she considers whether plaintiffs can amend their lawsuit to pursue constitutional claims. The Trump administration says she has no jurisdiction to do so after the high court's 6-3 ruling in Mullin v. Doe. DHS counsel James Percival called it "open defiance of the Supreme Court, plain and simple." Legal experts say the case is headed back to the Supreme Court on an emergency basis.

Why do we even have a president or a Supreme Court?

These Democrat operatives in robes do not have the power to do this.



The Supreme Court just made that crystal clear.



So it's time to ignore these clearly lawless orders. https://t.co/QhFHMR2UN6 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 24, 2026

They're only doing this because they have no accountability. Republicans won't impeach them, and the Senate wouldn't remove them anyway. So, if they're ignoring the highest court, they should just be ignored too. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) July 25, 2026

If it’s illegal, why is the administration wasting our time with it?



Ignore it and proceed. — Dissident Landman (@DissLandman) July 25, 2026

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Trump wins at the Supreme Court, and a lower court immediately pretends the decision doesn’t exist. The ‘rule of law’ crowd is silent as usual when it benefits illegal immigration. — Rex (@LifeofrexxieEth) July 24, 2026

The Supreme Court already ruled 6-3 that courts can’t second-guess these TPS calls, and somehow a district judge finds a workaround days later. At some point “procedural stay” starts looking like a fig leaf for just not liking the outcome. — Valerie (@flygirl1371) July 24, 2026

Nobody gives a fuck. SCOTUS already ruled on it. They are all gone. — Unleashed (@Unleashedrsn) July 25, 2026

These judges are just asking to be impeached … if only it would happen.

South Sudan was first granted Temporary Protected Status in 2011.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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