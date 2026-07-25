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Judges Enter Orders Preventing DHS From Terminating TPS for Ethiopia, South Sudan

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 25, 2026
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

Temporary … it's right there in the term Temporary Protected Status. Judges don't seem to think "temporary" has any meaning. James Percival, general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, has announced that a judge has issued an order preventing DHS from ending TPS for Ethiopian migrants. 

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But wait, there's more! Another judge has blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for South Sudan.

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The post continues:

… Clinton appointee, granted an administrative stay Thursday preserving TPS protections for South Sudanese nationals while she considers whether plaintiffs can amend their lawsuit to pursue constitutional claims. The Trump administration says she has no jurisdiction to do so after the high court's 6-3 ruling in Mullin v. Doe.

DHS counsel James Percival called it "open defiance of the Supreme Court, plain and simple." Legal experts say the case is headed back to the Supreme Court on an emergency basis.

Why do we even have a president or a Supreme Court?

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These judges are just asking to be impeached … if only it would happen. 

South Sudan was first granted Temporary Protected Status in 2011.

***

 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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