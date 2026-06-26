Zohran Mamdani Given a Dictionary After Telling People Under TPS He'll Fight to Keep Them in the US

According to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the Supreme Court "attacked immigrants" with this TPS ruling that was released yesterday:

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration in two key immigration cases on Thursday, drawing strong opposition from blue state Democrats and prompting a prominent House Republican to break ranks over concerns of a looming healthcare "crisis." In a 6-3 decision in Mullin v. Doe, the high court ruled that Haitian and Syrian nationals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) cannot turn to federal courts to postpone the revocation of their legal status while challenging the Trump administration's policies.

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In short, a SCOTUS majority ruled that the "T" in TPS does indeed stand for "temporary," and just like that the top Democrat priority of trying to keep non-citizens in the country as long as possible (permanently if the Dems had their way) was dealt another blow.

Zohran Mamdani called the ruling an "attack on immigrants" in the "country they call home":

The Supreme Court just launched one of the largest attacks on immigrants in modern American history. Thousands of Haitians and Syrians now risk losing the right to live and work in the country they call home.



This decision will cause enormous pain across the five boroughs. Here… pic.twitter.com/O4lq4trRMK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 25, 2026

If you were granted temporary permission to stay in a country would you call that home?

“Temporary” has a definition. Look it up. They were always visitors. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 26, 2026

Somebody give Mamdani a dictionary so he can look up the definition for himself:

For those who have trouble grasping the meaning of words.

You’re welcome. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ZxIg82x8Vn — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 26, 2026

In no sane world does "temporary" translate to decades.

A mayor cannot overrule the President. This hotline will do nothing. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 26, 2026

We gave them temporary refuge in our country for SIXTEEN YEARS.



16 YEARS!!!!



It’s not PERMANENT Protected Status.

It’s TEMPORARY Protected Status.



So now it’s over.



That’s not an attack, that’s just how it works.



Hope this helps. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 26, 2026

Mamdani has trouble coming to grips with the meaning of words, up to and including those that do not appear in the Constitution.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (especially now that he's becoming a leader of the Democratic Party).

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