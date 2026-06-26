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Zohran Mamdani Given a Dictionary After Telling People Under TPS He'll Fight to Keep Them in the US

Doug P. | 9:55 AM on June 26, 2026
AngieArtist

According to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the Supreme Court "attacked immigrants" with this TPS ruling that was released yesterday:

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration in two key immigration cases on Thursday, drawing strong opposition from blue state Democrats and prompting a prominent House Republican to break ranks over concerns of a looming healthcare "crisis." 

In a 6-3 decision in Mullin v. Doe, the high court ruled that Haitian and Syrian nationals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) cannot turn to federal courts to postpone the revocation of their legal status while challenging the Trump administration's policies.

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In short, a SCOTUS majority ruled that the "T" in TPS does indeed stand for "temporary," and just like that the top Democrat priority of trying to keep non-citizens in the country as long as possible (permanently if the Dems had their way) was dealt another blow.

Zohran Mamdani called the ruling an "attack on immigrants" in the "country they call home":

If you were granted temporary permission to stay in a country would you call that home?

Somebody give Mamdani a dictionary so he can look up the definition for himself:

In no sane world does "temporary" translate to decades. 

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Mamdani has trouble coming to grips with the meaning of words, up to and including those that do not appear in the Constitution

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (especially now that he's becoming a leader of the Democratic Party).

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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All HELL Breaks Loose on CNN Panel When Conservative Asks Lefty if THEY Would House 10 Haitians (WATCH) Sam J.
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