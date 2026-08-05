Abdul El-Sayed Says Keep the Name Abdulrahman Out of Your Damn Mouth If You Can’t Say It

We remember when it was a bad thing to refer to President Barack Hussein Obama. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, The Bulwark's Sam Stein seemed triggered that the NRSC put out a press release about Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed using his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. "Subtle stuff from the NRSC," Stein whined.

Advertisement

El-Sayed seems to have caught wind of his full name being used and decided to confront the "problem" head-on:

🚨 WTF?! Michigan US Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed: "If you can't say the name Abdulrahman, keep the name out your damn mouth! I'll be happy to give you lessons!"



"Abdulrahman" stated in a thick accent on purpose



He's bringing the 3RD WORLD TO AMERICA and GLOATING ABOUT IT.… pic.twitter.com/qfPcy8wErl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026

Hey, he's the guy who decided to go by Abdul. We're old enough to remember Democrats going after then-presidential candidate Nikki Haley for going by her middle name and not Nimarata. (She'd gone by Nikki her entire life.)

They don’t see the need to be subtle anymore. They’ve been empowered by the Democrats. They are militant, they are in our face, and they are getting ready. This needs to be stopped before we are at the point of no return. — Roger Thornhill (@RT_N_NW) August 5, 2026

Pay attention to the sheep standing behind the wolf — Jean Garvin (@JeanGarvin4) August 5, 2026

If you can't say the name Abdulrahman, keep the name out your government.



Fixed it — True Patriot Voice (@TruePatriotVox) August 5, 2026

It is the "Kamala" pronunciation gag all over again. She thought she was so clever.



Nobody cares. We call politicians by their last names. — Tesla Trucklet (@TeslaTrucklet) August 5, 2026

Even President Joe Biden mispronounced her name, which was racist or something.

Any time that Abudickwad wants to give me lessons, I’ll be ready. — Dennis Michael Lynch (@TrustDML) August 5, 2026

Quite a few American voters have proven to be unbelievably stupid with their candidate choice. — Angoramex (@Angoramex) August 5, 2026

I don’t know, he’s got that Obama speaking cadence….



The cancer continues to spread. — The Photonics Group (@ThePhoGrp) August 5, 2026

He has adopted the Obama halting speech. It is stomach-turning. — Just a Guy (@ahpxey) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed seems prone to using threatening language, such as telling his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, that "you are not going to have safe quarter from people holding you accountable."

I get the feeling Sayed doesn't really believe anything he's saying.

He could possibly just want to become a professional grifter like so many other Senators. — Chris Southernmon (@FloridianChris) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Those NPCs standing behind him are full-on idiots. — Lisa Mills (@WAHMRevolution) August 5, 2026

He’s only part of the problem. It’s the liberal women behind him that is the more problematic issue. — JetLi-Roy (@axegrinder396ci) August 5, 2026

Is this dude a clone of Mamdami with a different face?



The cadence, the snarkiness, the attention to his Arabic accent.



Seems like another theatre kid with a uniform on. — Ben Pawson (@BenPawsonApex) August 5, 2026

He's definitely leaning into it. We'll see how that plays out in the general.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.