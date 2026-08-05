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Abdul El-Sayed Says Keep the Name Abdulrahman Out of Your Damn Mouth If You Can’t Say It

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

We remember when it was a bad thing to refer to President Barack Hussein Obama. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, The Bulwark's Sam Stein seemed triggered that the NRSC put out a press release about Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed using his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. "Subtle stuff from the NRSC," Stein whined.

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El-Sayed seems to have caught wind of his full name being used and decided to confront the "problem" head-on:

Hey, he's the guy who decided to go by Abdul. We're old enough to remember Democrats going after then-presidential candidate Nikki Haley for going by her middle name and not Nimarata. (She'd gone by Nikki her entire life.)

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Even President Joe Biden mispronounced her name, which was racist or something.

El-Sayed seems prone to using threatening language, such as telling his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, that "you are not going to have safe quarter from people holding you accountable."

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He's definitely leaning into it. We'll see how that plays out in the general.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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