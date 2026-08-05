NRSC Dares to Use Dem Candidate’s Actual Legal Name; Bulwark Writer Declares It a Subtle Atrocity

The NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee) put out a news release about the Michigan Senate fight this morning. They used the full name of the newly elected Democrat Senate candidate and that really upset Sam Stein of 'The Bulwark'. Apparently, 'conserving conservatism' means not using people's full government names?
Subtle stuff from the NRSC.— Sam Stein (@samstein) August 5, 2026
Having referred to him up to this point as "Abdul El-Sayed" in its press releases, the committee this morning goes with "Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed"
Apparently using someone's full name is 'subtle stuff'.
one month, and one apparent primary win, apart pic.twitter.com/Nz4eEEaujv— Sam Stein (@samstein) August 5, 2026
Sam has proof. Well, one month ago, he wasn't the Democrat candidate and now he is.
You’re right they should have referred to him as, Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate platformed and backed by Hamas sympathizer Hasan Piker, known for quotes such as, “America deserved 9/11”.— Mars by 2032? (@modelteji) August 5, 2026
It's a little long, but accurate.
Fake news, Sam. Here’s a release from a month ago. pic.twitter.com/cEDpjdL1lk— Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) August 5, 2026
Oop! Look at that. Sam should have googled harder.
Sam the bigot: implying that using a guy's full name is somehow an attack on him.— Mike Paranzino (@mikeparanzino) August 5, 2026
Get mad at El-Sayed's parents if you don't like it, Sam.
I'm confused...what do you think is the difference? It's not like the first name isn't clearly Muslim. The other name is just longer.— OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) August 5, 2026
To me this isn't like emphasizing Obama's middle name
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Sam had to get his dig in at the GOP for being Islamophobic early this morning.
It's Islamophobic to suggest that his affiliation with terrorism is associated with his religion.— Conservative Psychologist (@psychologyright) August 5, 2026
No, it's just the truth.
Is that not his government name?— Amechi Nwandu (@amechi_nwandu) August 5, 2026
Oh, it absolutely is.
Isn't Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed his name?— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 5, 2026
German? https://t.co/iOboFMWzsV
Politics ain't beanbag, Sam. https://t.co/DWfQstySkC— RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2026
GP So what? It's his full legal name, right?— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 5, 2026
ERMAGERD DAWG WISSEL!!!1!
Get over it. https://t.co/0397HCi8WI
Sam needs to grow up.
He's an extremist--his response to the West Broomfield terror attack should be the first Rogers ad. Instead the NRSC appeals to racism and makes him a sympathetic figure.https://t.co/1CAaFajM0u— KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) August 5, 2026
And run it over and over again.
Senate Leadership Fund goes harder, emphasizing “terror” and “destruction”https://t.co/GfbkYaHOTc https://t.co/VvQIJLyFAb pic.twitter.com/Zc6KEsd6ul— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 5, 2026
its his name https://t.co/r54EyJiM5m— Yashi Phougat (@YashiPhougat) August 5, 2026
The racism in the next couple months is gonna be insane https://t.co/6PsDlcAJC6— speck (@drspeckk) August 5, 2026
A gentle reminder being Muslim or practicing Islam is not a 'race'. Islam is the second largest religion in the world. It is not a niche religion. People of all races, creeds and ethnicities practice Islam. It is impossible, therefore, for it to be 'racist' to criticize Islam.
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