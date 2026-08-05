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NRSC Dares to Use Dem Candidate’s Actual Legal Name; Bulwark Writer Declares It a Subtle Atrocity

justmindy
justmindy | 11:25 AM on August 05, 2026

The NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee) put out a news release about the Michigan Senate fight this morning. They used the full name of the newly elected Democrat Senate candidate and that really upset Sam Stein of 'The Bulwark'. Apparently, 'conserving conservatism' means not using people's full government names?

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Apparently using someone's full name is 'subtle stuff'.

Sam has proof. Well, one month ago, he wasn't the Democrat candidate and now he is. 

It's a little long, but accurate.

Oop! Look at that. Sam should have googled harder.

Get mad at El-Sayed's parents if you don't like it, Sam.

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Sam had to get his dig in at the GOP for being Islamophobic early this morning. 

No, it's just the truth.

Oh, it absolutely is.

Sam needs to grow up.

And run it over and over again.

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A gentle reminder being Muslim or practicing Islam is not a 'race'. Islam is the second largest religion in the world. It is not a niche religion. People of all races, creeds and ethnicities practice Islam. It is impossible, therefore, for it to be 'racist' to criticize Islam. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN THE BULWARK ABDUL EL-SAYED

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NRSC Already Has an Ad Out About Abdul El-Sayed and It's BRUTAL (There Are LOTS More to Come) Doug P.
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