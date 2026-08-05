NRSC Dares to Use Dem Candidate’s Actual Legal Name; Bulwark Writer Declares It a Subtle Atrocity

The NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee) put out a news release about the Michigan Senate fight this morning. They used the full name of the newly elected Democrat Senate candidate and that really upset Sam Stein of 'The Bulwark'. Apparently, 'conserving conservatism' means not using people's full government names?





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Subtle stuff from the NRSC.



Having referred to him up to this point as "Abdul El-Sayed" in its press releases, the committee this morning goes with "Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed" — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 5, 2026

Apparently using someone's full name is 'subtle stuff'.

one month, and one apparent primary win, apart pic.twitter.com/Nz4eEEaujv — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 5, 2026

Sam has proof. Well, one month ago, he wasn't the Democrat candidate and now he is.

You’re right they should have referred to him as, Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate platformed and backed by Hamas sympathizer Hasan Piker, known for quotes such as, “America deserved 9/11”. — Mars by 2032? (@modelteji) August 5, 2026

It's a little long, but accurate.

Fake news, Sam. Here’s a release from a month ago. pic.twitter.com/cEDpjdL1lk — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) August 5, 2026

Oop! Look at that. Sam should have googled harder.

Sam the bigot: implying that using a guy's full name is somehow an attack on him. — Mike Paranzino (@mikeparanzino) August 5, 2026

Get mad at El-Sayed's parents if you don't like it, Sam.

I'm confused...what do you think is the difference? It's not like the first name isn't clearly Muslim. The other name is just longer.



To me this isn't like emphasizing Obama's middle name — OnePlainGuy2 (@Guy2Plain) August 5, 2026

Sam had to get his dig in at the GOP for being Islamophobic early this morning.

It's Islamophobic to suggest that his affiliation with terrorism is associated with his religion. — Conservative Psychologist (@psychologyright) August 5, 2026

No, it's just the truth.

Is that not his government name? — Amechi Nwandu (@amechi_nwandu) August 5, 2026

Oh, it absolutely is.

Isn't Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed his name?



German? https://t.co/iOboFMWzsV — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 5, 2026

GP So what? It's his full legal name, right?



ERMAGERD DAWG WISSEL!!!1!



Get over it. https://t.co/0397HCi8WI — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 5, 2026

Sam needs to grow up.

He's an extremist--his response to the West Broomfield terror attack should be the first Rogers ad. Instead the NRSC appeals to racism and makes him a sympathetic figure.https://t.co/1CAaFajM0u — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) August 5, 2026

And run it over and over again.

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its his name https://t.co/r54EyJiM5m — Yashi Phougat (@YashiPhougat) August 5, 2026

The racism in the next couple months is gonna be insane https://t.co/6PsDlcAJC6 — speck (@drspeckk) August 5, 2026

A gentle reminder being Muslim or practicing Islam is not a 'race'. Islam is the second largest religion in the world. It is not a niche religion. People of all races, creeds and ethnicities practice Islam. It is impossible, therefore, for it to be 'racist' to criticize Islam.

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