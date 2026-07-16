Rob Schneider Declares Islamophobia Doesn’t Exist in Response to Proposed VA Legislation

A Virginia state senator has introduced a bill that would define "Islamophobia" within the commonwealth's assault and battery laws while also requiring law enforcement to track crime allegedly motivated by anti-Islam bias.

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🚨 BREAKING: Virginia State Senator Saddam Azlan Salim (D-Fairfax) has introduced Senate Bill 624, legislation that would define "Islamophobia" within Virginia's assault and battery laws while requiring law enforcement to track crimes allegedly motivated by anti-Islam bias.



For… pic.twitter.com/u8WIPC3Nnk — Rich Penkoski (@WFCPreacher) July 15, 2026

The post continues:

… years, we've warned that this is one path by which Islam gains political influence in the West. In my view, measures like this move society closer to treating criticism of Islam as something deserving of special legal protection. I believe that raises serious concerns about free speech and religious liberty. I also believe we're seeing a similar pattern elsewhere. In Tampa, Florida, State Attorney Suzy Lopez, a @GovRonDeSantis appointee, is prosecuting Christians for preaching to Muslims on public property in a case involving alleged disruption of a religious assembly. That prosecution benefits CAIR's agenda and sends a chilling message to Christians who engage in public evangelism. Christians need to pay attention to what's happening around them. If criticism of one religion receives increasing legal protection while biblical preaching faces criminal prosecution, we should be asking hard questions about the future of free speech and religious liberty in America. How much more needs to happen before Christians wake up?

Shirleen Guerra reports for The Center Square:

Senate Bill 624 – filed Jan. 14 and on Feb. 2 moved to the 2027 legislative session – proposes adding a definition of “Islamophobia” to Virginia’s assault-and-battery statute. The legislation does not create a new criminal offense; rather, it addresses how certain bias-related incidents could be classified and tracked.

"Islamophobia" is a made-up term designed to stop criticism of Muslim terrorism.



So ... fuck right off. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 16, 2026

Rob Schneider says he agrees that Islamophobia doesn't exist:

Islamophobia does not exist.

It is a weapon to gain power by deflecting away Islamic terrorism, rape, murder and other Sharia Law anti-Women anti-American crimes.

They are very Christianophobic. https://t.co/cQsicFlPa6 — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 16, 2026

Rich Penkoski, who wrote the original post, wants you to know that he's the Christian street preacher who was threatened with a ticket in Fort Worth recently for saying things that others at a Pride event might find offensive.

Muslims are allowed in Christian countries and can freely participate in society.



Doesn’t work the other way around.



So I totally agree. Who has the phobia?? — CorporateExit (@tradeandtrain) July 16, 2026

I exercise my right to criticize Islam and say there are things in it that are some of the most barbaric, regressive, backwards aspects in all of modern humanity, that I want zero tolerance for in all of the world but especially my society, country, and civilization. — Matt Marsden (@matt_marsden123) July 16, 2026

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It is not phobic to know your enemy. And since so many of us do know an enemy when we see one, the liberals created Islamophobia to protect said enemy. — Jill McClure (@JMcClureAuthor) July 16, 2026

Islamophobia is a word created by the Muslim Brotherhood. It has no real meaning and is used to bait — Kerri Connell (@KerriPyr) July 16, 2026

It’s like someone calling you rattlesnake phobic because you don’t want a bunch of rattlesnakes in your house….. — Bill Rockhold (@Rockhold1776) July 16, 2026

This betrays the promise of equality. The law should punish assault, threats, and intimidation regardless of the victim’s religion. Laws written for one favored group only lead to a never-ending and mind-numbing competition for special status. — Trajan (@trajan_blind) July 16, 2026

Salim assures us that his bill has nothing to do with freedom of speech, so let's hope the people of Virginia continue to exercise theirs.

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