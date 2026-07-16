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Rob Schneider Declares Islamophobia Doesn’t Exist in Response to Proposed VA Legislation

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 16, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A Virginia state senator has introduced a bill that would define "Islamophobia" within the commonwealth's assault and battery laws while also requiring law enforcement to track crime allegedly motivated by anti-Islam bias.

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The post continues:

… years, we've warned that this is one path by which Islam gains political influence in the West. In my view, measures like this move society closer to treating criticism of Islam as something deserving of special legal protection. I believe that raises serious concerns about free speech and religious liberty.

I also believe we're seeing a similar pattern elsewhere. In Tampa, Florida, State Attorney Suzy Lopez, a @GovRonDeSantis appointee, is prosecuting Christians for preaching to Muslims on public property in a case involving alleged disruption of a religious assembly. That prosecution benefits CAIR's agenda and sends a chilling message to Christians who engage in public evangelism.

Christians need to pay attention to what's happening around them. If criticism of one religion receives increasing legal protection while biblical preaching faces criminal prosecution, we should be asking hard questions about the future of free speech and religious liberty in America.

How much more needs to happen before Christians wake up?

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Shirleen Guerra reports for The Center Square:

Senate Bill 624 – filed Jan. 14 and on Feb. 2 moved to the 2027 legislative session – proposes adding a definition of “Islamophobia” to Virginia’s assault-and-battery statute. The legislation does not create a new criminal offense; rather, it addresses how certain bias-related incidents could be classified and tracked.

Rob Schneider says he agrees that Islamophobia doesn't exist:

Rich Penkoski, who wrote the original post, wants you to know that he's the Christian street preacher who was threatened with a ticket in Fort Worth recently for saying things that others at a Pride event might find offensive.

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Salim assures us that his bill has nothing to do with freedom of speech, so let's hope the people of Virginia continue to exercise theirs.

***

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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