Cops Threaten to Ticket Christian Street Preacher If Someone Claims They're Offended by His Speech

If we didn't know better, we'd think that this video was shot in England, where people are arrested regularly for "offensive speech." Unfortunately, this is Texas, and a retired police officer and Christian street preacher was told by a police officer that if he says anything that someone claims offends them, then she's writing him a ticket. Then she escalates and says she'll cite him for disorderly conduct.

Advertisement

Female Texas Cop THREATENS to ticket a retired officer and Christian street preacher for "offensive speech"



Cop: "If someone is offended by your talking, then we have a problem..."



Man: "You're going to ticket us for 'offensive' speech?"



Cop: "Yes, I am"



This cop is blatantly… pic.twitter.com/qX0UjnRBSL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2026

The post continues:

… violating the 1st Amendment

Another police officer steps in and says that calling homosexuality a sin and referring to a trans woman as "sir" is a "gray area."

We just received more footage of the police encounter in Ft Worth, TX



Officers told Christian Preacher @wfcpreacher they would ticket him for “offensive speech” for saying “homosexuality is a sin” or calling someone a “faggot”



These officers need to lose their jobs.



MAKE THEM… https://t.co/1X0tgNE8g2 pic.twitter.com/hIsgDf8qWc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

IT GETS WORSE



Fort Worth police officer says that calling a biological male a "sir" is a "grey area" and that he would potentially ticket @wfcpreacher for "offending" a man pretending to be a woman.



The cop then says he WOULD NOT ticket the LGBTQ activists for offending the… https://t.co/1X0tgNE8g2 pic.twitter.com/SJHYgHGywE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

The post continues:

… preacher by marching around half-naked men in front of children. "Unfortunately, there's not much on our side to do anything about it" This is absolutely INSANE. These cops are supposed to enforce the LAW.

Unfortunately, that might be the law in Ft. Worth, and if it is, it's unconstitutional.

But wait, there's more:

Ft Worth, Texas, police supervisor threatens to ARREST Christian @wfcpreacher if he attempts to preach in public space occupied by a Pride event, which is also free and open to the public.



Preacher: "So if we preach in here, we are going to be arrested for trespassing if we… https://t.co/1X0tgNE8g2 pic.twitter.com/AWLLE3IQl1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

The post continues:

… don't leave?" Officer: "Correct, sir." WTF is going on with Ft Worth police???

She thinks she's in England. — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) July 8, 2026

She wouldn't do that with a mullah and a bullhorn though. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 9, 2026

@fortworthpd WTH is wrong with your department? This is getting embarrassing how many times I keep seeing my local PD demonstrating how pathetically trained these officers are on the most basic of rights. — Skip Mayfield (@SkipMayfield) July 8, 2026

To everyone reading; do not interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake. If a cop says they are going to ticket you for something clearly legal do not correct them. You are about to receive the lawsuit equivalent of a golden ticket and tons of free money. — DocSmurf (@TheManDocSmurf) July 8, 2026

Advertisement

Judge Don Willett has a point:



"To some observers, qualified immunity smacks of unqualified impunity, letting public officials duck consequences for bad behavior—no matter how palpably unreasonable—as long as they were the first to behave badly."



She should be sued. — Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) July 8, 2026

Cops who think they can write tickets for hurt feelings are the exact reason departments keep losing what little public trust they had left. — Roberto Gil (@RbtGil) July 8, 2026

This needs to be dealt with swiftly and aggressively.



This "person" has no business wearing a badge and clearly has been observing the behavior of law enforcement in other countries, not the US. — Grumpy (@GrumpyDogma) July 9, 2026

This is insane. She has to know the DA won’t touch this case. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) July 9, 2026

We have the offensive speech police now? I am offended by this officer, she should be fired — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) July 9, 2026

I'd absolutely take that ticket.



And show up to court with 100 pro bono lawyers and half the country's media. — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) July 9, 2026

When they know they cant do anything, they threaten you to attempt to get you to comply. She could have easily written a ticket and gone about her day, but instead she had to have a verbal spar hoping they would comply with her demands. Bush League BS. — Know Your Rates (@TruckVisor) July 9, 2026

Advertisement

This is not the UK. That officer needs some administrative leave and training ASAP, and the whole department needs a serious review. — RobertRice (@RobertRice) July 8, 2026

From the man himself … let's see where this goes:

Thanks for sharing my video. We will be filing a lawsuit in the next few days and @CJGRISHAM will be the TX attorney representing us — Rich Penkoski (@WFCPreacher) July 8, 2026

I am defending him and will ensure that this doesn't go unanswered. — Texas2AAttorney (@CJGRISHAM) July 9, 2026

Good.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.