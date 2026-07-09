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Cops Threaten to Ticket Christian Street Preacher If Someone Claims They're Offended by His Speech

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 09, 2026
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If we didn't know better, we'd think that this video was shot in England, where people are arrested regularly for "offensive speech." Unfortunately, this is Texas, and a retired police officer and Christian street preacher was told by a police officer that if he says anything that someone claims offends them, then she's writing him a ticket. Then she escalates and says she'll cite him for disorderly conduct.

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The post continues:

… violating the 1st Amendment

Another police officer steps in and says that calling homosexuality a sin and referring to a trans woman as "sir" is a "gray area."

The post continues:

… preacher by marching around half-naked men in front of children.

"Unfortunately, there's not much on our side to do anything about it"

This is absolutely INSANE. These cops are supposed to enforce the LAW.

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Unfortunately, that might be the law in Ft. Worth, and if it is, it's unconstitutional.

But wait, there's more:

The post continues:

… don't leave?"

Officer: "Correct, sir."

WTF is going on with Ft Worth police??? 

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From the man himself … let's see where this goes:

Good.

***

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