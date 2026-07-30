'Once He Knew the Source, Fetterman Ate Him Alive' — Senator Shut Down Drop Site News in Epic Swoop

Yesterday, Sen. Fetterman was cornered by a journalist (using that term very loosely) peppering him with questions.

Sen. John Fetterman loses it on me after finding out I work for Drop Site News: pic.twitter.com/yO8ZqEDIZm — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) July 29, 2026

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Once Fetterman realized the reporter was from "Drop Site News', he was less than impressed. It was glorious.

For those who don't know, Drop Site is particularly awful and they are obsessed with spreading lies about Israel.

It really is astounding that the most reliable way to know whether Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington is that John Fetterman puts on a suit to show respect to his leader, but not for anyone else, including American leaders. https://t.co/8DZrbmvtiD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 29, 2026

Speaking of people who spread misinformation and hate Israel, here is Glenn Greenwald weighing in. Sen. Fetterman ACTUALLY had on a suit because of the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham. Will Greenwald apologize? Not hardly.

One Democrat is refusing to abandon Israel.



During his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Senator John Fetterman declared he is proud to stand with Israel through everything, even as many in his own party move in the opposite direction. pic.twitter.com/Tyw2suormf — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) July 30, 2026

Also, Fetterman did meet with Netanyahu and wore his typical shorts and sweatshirt. BOOM!

You can tell Netanyahu’s in town because shrek’s got the suit on https://t.co/nenmTOAPhD — Haydn, 🇵🇸 (@bilbosfootcomb) July 29, 2026

I like that Fetterman puts on a suit when his boss is in town https://t.co/e2Hzg44BsH — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) July 29, 2026

Look at all the petty little anti-Semites being so wrong and so loud about it.

Literally one of the best videos ever published to Twitter—from the start to the perfectly timed elevator door close finish https://t.co/7jgIiahinh — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) July 29, 2026

It was glorious. Fetterman ate him up. Heh.

John Fetterman is a US Senator who is suicidal, brain damaged and barely sentient, and the Mossad implanted a Zionist Jewish supremacist in his office, David Safier, who writes all his social media posts and puts daily scripts in front of him that he half-memorizes and… https://t.co/yFas4NcAL2 pic.twitter.com/Ed0zdCkh9C — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) July 30, 2026

Oh, it's all a conspiracy. Here's the thing ... if this is what the Democrats believe now, why did they elect a brain damaged and barely sentient dude to the Senate? That's kind of on them, huh? They created a monster they couldn't control. There's a story like that out there.

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John Fetterman treating Drop Site News (a pro-terrorist propaganda mouthpiece) exactly how they deserve to be treated. https://t.co/LcAkZcIn9D — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) July 29, 2026

Now, they're crying about it.

Fetterman did good here. Drop Site News is an enemy of western civilization. The most reprehensible people are behind it from Ryan Grim, Jeremy Scahill and the billionaire heiress of The LA Times, Nika Soon Shiong. They don't disclose their largest donors though. https://t.co/7uQdn5Uy0n — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 29, 2026

They should all be shunned.

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