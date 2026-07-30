Jessica Tarlov Says Dems Need More Troy Jackson-Style Anonymous Account Trolling Energy (R...
A Gentle Reminder: The Science Writer Who Labeled COVID Lab Leak Racist Still...
Eagles Defensive Coordinator Mocks Dr. Fauci to Escape a Reporter's Question
Yikes: Official WNBA Account Posts Players Betting on Itselves, Then Scrubs the Evidence
VIP
Look at This Insane Video From Spain for a Reminder of What Dem/DSA...
Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough...
'Made Me Sick': Ex DNI Tulsi Gabbard Reminds Everyone Why Dr. Fauci Took...
'Jail Won’t Fix His Heart': NYU Student Defends Letting Rapists, Including Her Own,...
Fetterman Tells Bernie to Sit This One Out; Sanders Fires Back, Questions Whether...
Basement Hermit Michael Tracey Shocked That People Whose Lives Were Ruined Still Care...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Digs Up a Fauci-Related Flashback From NPR to Let Them...
Joyce Carol Oates Calls Criticism of Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ the 'Crude Language of...
The Atlantic Says the Fauci Hearing Was Full of 'Unchallenged Allegations' (Yeah, About...
Let's Check in With How the DNC's Male Voter Outreach Is Going

'Once He Knew the Source, Fetterman Ate Him Alive' — Senator Shut Down Drop Site News in Epic Swoop

justmindy
justmindy | 2:45 PM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Yesterday, Sen. Fetterman was cornered by a journalist (using that term very loosely) peppering him with questions.

Advertisement

Once Fetterman realized the reporter was from "Drop Site News', he was less than impressed. It was glorious.

For those who don't know, Drop Site is particularly awful and they are obsessed with spreading lies about Israel.

Speaking of people who spread misinformation and hate Israel, here is Glenn Greenwald weighing in. Sen. Fetterman ACTUALLY had on a suit because of the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham. Will Greenwald apologize? Not hardly.

Also, Fetterman did meet with Netanyahu and wore his typical shorts and sweatshirt. BOOM!

Recommended

Yikes: Official WNBA Account Posts Players Betting on Itselves, Then Scrubs the Evidence
justmindy
Advertisement

Look at all the petty little anti-Semites being so wrong and so loud about it. 

It was glorious. Fetterman ate him up. Heh.

Oh, it's all a conspiracy. Here's the thing ... if this is what the Democrats believe now, why did they elect a brain damaged and barely sentient dude to the Senate? That's kind of on them, huh? They created a monster they couldn't control. There's a story like that out there.

Advertisement

Now, they're crying about it.

They should all be shunned.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL JOHN FETTERMAN LINDSEY GRAHAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yikes: Official WNBA Account Posts Players Betting on Itselves, Then Scrubs the Evidence
justmindy
'Made Me Sick': Ex DNI Tulsi Gabbard Reminds Everyone Why Dr. Fauci Took the Fifth 111 Times
Doug P.
Detroit Rev. Picks Stevens Because El-Sayed Won’t Shut Up About Gaza Long Enough to Notice MI Exists
justmindy
'Jail Won’t Fix His Heart': NYU Student Defends Letting Rapists, Including Her Own, Stay Free
justmindy
Fetterman Tells Bernie to Sit This One Out; Sanders Fires Back, Questions Whether He’s Even a Dem
justmindy
Basement Hermit Michael Tracey Shocked That People Whose Lives Were Ruined Still Care About COVID
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yikes: Official WNBA Account Posts Players Betting on Itselves, Then Scrubs the Evidence justmindy
Advertisement