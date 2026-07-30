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A Gentle Reminder: The Science Writer Who Labeled COVID Lab Leak Racist Still Works at the NYT

justmindy
justmindy | 1:22 PM on July 30, 2026
Townhall Media

In the wake of Dr. Fauci acting like a scalded dog in front of Congress, let's look back on how some of his allies in media helped him spread fake news.

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Yes, this person was (and still is) literally a 'science writer'. So much science. 

There's more to the story. NYT had another science writer before this goofball. This writer had loads of experience including with pandemics. Someone reported he had once said a racial slur in the context of a conversation with students, so he was fired. They replaced that writer with Apoorva. 

She knew that theory wasn't racist. She just knew she could throw out that buzzword, terrify people and they would shut up.

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Particularly when they're wrong and still haven't apologized.

Oh, they definitely will not.

Again, they were only concerned with covering up the truth. They really didn't care about it reflecting poorly on the regular people of Wuhan. 

Oh yes! She is still the science and infectious disease writer. She is currently locked down on X. Wonder why? 

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She's a coward who has been exposed and she doesn't want to be held accountable for dismal reporting.

That's easy. The elites in media don't care if Americans think poor people in China have disgusting eating habits. They want to protect the labs and the elite scientists Fauci and company were funding. It's all about protecting the Fauci's pet projects. There's a club and regular Americans aren't part of it. 

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 FAKE NEWS SCIENCE THE NEW YORK TIMES

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