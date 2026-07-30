A Gentle Reminder: The Science Writer Who Labeled COVID Lab Leak Racist Still Works at the NYT

In the wake of Dr. Fauci acting like a scalded dog in front of Congress, let's look back on how some of his allies in media helped him spread fake news.

I think this tweet, from a former @nytimes science writer captures it well. pic.twitter.com/9QmdLGbSoi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 29, 2026

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Yes, this person was (and still is) literally a 'science writer'. So much science.

The other part of this that most people don't talk about is the New York Times fired Don McNeil in the middle of a global pandemic, a guy who spent his entire career in actual virus hot zones like Ebola, over a 3rd hand report that while on some educational retreat he used the… https://t.co/LZ2gQbVcry — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026

There's more to the story. NYT had another science writer before this goofball. This writer had loads of experience including with pandemics. Someone reported he had once said a racial slur in the context of a conversation with students, so he was fired. They replaced that writer with Apoorva.

The colossal irony of this take is that she considered it somehow more racist that the virus originated from inside a laboratory staffed with scientists than from the weird Chinese habit of eating pangolins in a wet market. https://t.co/a7cvk9WdYd — Joel Engel (@joelengel) July 30, 2026

She knew that theory wasn't racist. She just knew she could throw out that buzzword, terrify people and they would shut up.

Bullying journalists is always morally correct. https://t.co/oeU3xqHYRb — Brett (@blw1138) July 30, 2026

Particularly when they're wrong and still haven't apologized.

The mainstream media is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/7flcLraIdR — K’noup (@Knoup) July 30, 2026

It takes self-reflection to come back from being this retarded, and I doubt they ever will. https://t.co/ZaoqcP7hZU — Wayne_God (@WaynerGod) July 30, 2026

Oh, they definitely will not.

The cognitive dissonance inherent in thinking that an accident is racist, but assuming that an entire nationality was somehow diseased because of their eating habits is not racist, is beyond measure. 🧐 https://t.co/xwawuT5cb3 — Remulak MoxArgon 🇮🇱🇺🇦🟧 (@moxargon) July 30, 2026

Again, they were only concerned with covering up the truth. They really didn't care about it reflecting poorly on the regular people of Wuhan.

She will forever be known for this tweet. Yet she is still science and health reporter at NY times. How can she ever be credible — Praveen Asthana 🇺🇸 (@asthanaprav) July 30, 2026

Oh yes! She is still the science and infectious disease writer. She is currently locked down on X. Wonder why?

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Her account is currently locked down. What a shock. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 29, 2026

She's a coward who has been exposed and she doesn't want to be held accountable for dismal reporting.

I still don’t understand how the theory that a virus escaped a virology lab is racist but the theory that Chinese people eat bats is not racist. — Gregory Sos (@realGregSos) July 30, 2026

That's easy. The elites in media don't care if Americans think poor people in China have disgusting eating habits. They want to protect the labs and the elite scientists Fauci and company were funding. It's all about protecting the Fauci's pet projects. There's a club and regular Americans aren't part of it.

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