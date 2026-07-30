Basement Hermit Michael Tracey Shocked That People Whose Lives Were Ruined Still Care About COVID

Michael Tracey (a person who is a bit off himself) thinks caring this much about Anthony Fauci in 2026 is strange behavior.

Sure, get the full record out for historical posterity, but there's just something a tad "off" about the kind of people who decide, in July 2026, that their number one priority to be aggressively fixated on is COVID and Fauci — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 29, 2026

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Many Americans lost loved ones, lost businesses, lost time in school and access to lifetime memories like graduations and proms, families were unable to celebrate weddings and funerals, people were unable to go to school, the addiction and suicide rates increased, so yes, it's something America should revisit over and over so it doesn't happen again.

Sorry, America is boring Michael.

Maybe everyone should talk about the Epstein Files non-stop so Michael is happy.

Do you have any kids Michael? — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 29, 2026

Finding out someone slept with that man and then carried his child would truly be shocking news.

So that something like that can never happen again. The left can’t even acknowledge the (sometimes deliberate) errors, government overreach, and how completely we were lied to and silenced. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 30, 2026

It's like the saying 'those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it'. Many Americans don't ever want to live through that again.

Not for those of us whose families were severely impacted by 2 years of lockdowns and masks and 23 months of closed schools and sports. I will be fixated on the crimes of the Covid era as long as there is breath in my lungs. If we forgive and forget, they will do it again. — JB (@baird43107) July 29, 2026

The babies of COVID entering Kindergarten right now are showing signs of being behind in speech/language and social development STILL as a result of COVID. The effects are long lasting.

It needs to be focused on so that it never happens again. Both a pandemic caused by human (terrible) judgement and scientific (lab) error, and the government’s response to it. Nothing will ruin a country faster than fear mongering that leads to the bulldozing of the constitution. — Kristin Casey (@KristinRoy27) July 29, 2026

We’ve been furious this whole time. And if you’re not, then you must love wearing face diapers and keeping humans separated from one another for ZERO reason. Maybe we should deport your ilk to China where you’d feel more comfortable — Sean Francis (@Sean_in_Kyiv) July 29, 2026

Shockingly, some people don't like having their freedom infringed.

The lockdowns forever changed the trajectory of my life and almost killed me.



If there's justice to be had, I want it.



There's nothing wrong with that. — AMNNNHH (@Simonstrosity) July 29, 2026

What an incredibly bad take.



There are a multitude of reason this is important:



• It's important to be able to find out if we created a huge pandemic. Obviously! Fauci made it harder for us to do this.



• The Biden blanket pardon is corrupt.



• There are deep problems with… — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) July 29, 2026

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Tracey has no friends and likes to fester in his basement. Lockdown was no different for him.

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