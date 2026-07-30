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Basement Hermit Michael Tracey Shocked That People Whose Lives Were Ruined Still Care About COVID

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 AM on July 30, 2026
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Michael Tracey (a person who is a bit off himself) thinks caring this much about Anthony Fauci in 2026 is strange behavior.

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Many Americans lost loved ones, lost businesses, lost time in school and access to lifetime memories like graduations and proms, families were unable to celebrate weddings and funerals, people were unable to go to school, the addiction and suicide rates increased, so yes, it's something America should revisit over and over so it doesn't happen again. 

Sorry, America is boring Michael. 

Maybe everyone should talk about the Epstein Files non-stop so Michael is happy.

Finding out someone slept with that man and then carried his child would truly be shocking news.

It's like the saying 'those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it'. Many Americans don't ever want to live through that again. 

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The babies of COVID entering Kindergarten right now are showing signs of being behind in speech/language and social development STILL as a result of COVID. The effects are long lasting.

Shockingly, some people don't like having their freedom infringed.

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Tracey has no friends and likes to fester in his basement. Lockdown was no different for him. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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