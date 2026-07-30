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Sen. Eric Schmitt Digs Up a Fauci-Related Flashback From NPR to Let Them Know 'Why We Defunded You'

Doug P. | 9:20 AM on July 30, 2026
Meme

Over the last several years we've gotten accustomed to NPR-style "journalism." 

Back in 2020, shortly before the presidential election, NPR made a big contribution to the effort to carry Joe Biden across the finish line.

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As you know, the laptop and its contents were real and the only "distraction" NPR participated in was the gaslighting effort surrounding that story.

After Dr. Fauci's appearance before the Senate Homeland Security Committee where he went full Lois Lerner and took the Fifth more than 100 times, another late 2020 offering from NPR started making the rounds.

Why do so many people to this day believe that Fauci didn't spread lies? Because outlets like NPR were defending him at every turn and parroting Fauci's desired narrative. 

This is where Sen. Eric Schmitt came in with a reminder for NPR. 

That and so many other reasons. 

And they never will.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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ANTHONY FAUCI ERIC SCHMITT HUNTER BIDEN MEDIA BIAS NPR

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