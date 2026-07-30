Sen. Eric Schmitt Digs Up a Fauci-Related Flashback From NPR to Let Them Know 'Why We Defunded You'

Over the last several years we've gotten accustomed to NPR-style "journalism."

Back in 2020, shortly before the presidential election, NPR made a big contribution to the effort to carry Joe Biden across the finish line.

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As you know, the laptop and its contents were real and the only "distraction" NPR participated in was the gaslighting effort surrounding that story.

After Dr. Fauci's appearance before the Senate Homeland Security Committee where he went full Lois Lerner and took the Fifth more than 100 times, another late 2020 offering from NPR started making the rounds.

Why do so many people to this day believe that Fauci didn't spread lies? Because outlets like NPR were defending him at every turn and parroting Fauci's desired narrative.

A new poll finds 40% of respondents believe in a baseless conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was created in a lab in China.



There is zero evidence for this. Scientists say the virus was transmitted to humans from another species.https://t.co/GDTo2geUng — NPR (@NPR) December 31, 2020

This is where Sen. Eric Schmitt came in with a reminder for NPR.

This is why we defunded you @npr https://t.co/nYxk53RZqz — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 29, 2026

That and so many other reasons.

Never apologized for any of it or admitted they were wrong https://t.co/8hpv6rDjap — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 30, 2026

And they never will.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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