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Stupor Hero: Fauci’s Diary Reveals Infectious Relationship With CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on July 27, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

'Journalists’ like CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper had an infectious relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID outbreak. This is all according to Fauci’s own diary. Yep, Fauci kept a diary. Within, he detailed his daily exchanges with ‘journalists’ who were eager to build him up and to fawn over him on their shows. Bash was sending Fauci funny headlines bashing Republicans. Tapper was arranging dinners at his home with Fauci while Americans were on lockdown.

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Yes, this is CNN. (READ) 

April 18, 2021 - Global - 140,300,000/3,000,000; USA - 31,400,000/564,000

  • ﻿﻿David Axelrod sent me a text saying that his wife Susan says that I look 10 years younger since the change of administrations.
  • ﻿﻿I received a text from Dana Bash pointing out that Vanity Fair recently had a headline that said: Jim Jordan trips over his own a$$hole trying to debate Anthony Fauci.

PRESS: ABC This Week with Martha Raddatz; NBC Meet the Press with Chuck Todd;

CBS Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan; CNN State of the Union with Dana Bash;

MSNBC The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart;

No, not real ones.

While Bash was ripping Republicans in messages to Fauci, she was affixing a cape to her personal superhero on-air. (WATCH)

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The hero worship didn’t end there.

Jake Tapper was ‘friendship building’ with Fauci during dinner parties while many Americans were locked inside their homes. (WATCH)

The Trump years have destroyed the little credibility Tapper’s been trying to maintain.

Bash and Tapper, who claim to hold power to account, sure were cozying up to it with Fauci. Commenters clearly see what was going on.

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That’s a courtesy the legacy media extends to all Democrats.

It makes this CNN commercial all the more laughable. (WATCH)

If you believe CNN cares about presenting the news or relaying facts, you need to break yourself from that belief. Bash and Tapper are doing their jobs. But that job has nothing to do with genuine journalism, and it never has.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CNN COVID-19 JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

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