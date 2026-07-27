Stupor Hero: Fauci’s Diary Reveals Infectious Relationship With CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper

'Journalists’ like CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper had an infectious relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID outbreak. This is all according to Fauci’s own diary. Yep, Fauci kept a diary. Within, he detailed his daily exchanges with ‘journalists’ who were eager to build him up and to fawn over him on their shows. Bash was sending Fauci funny headlines bashing Republicans. Tapper was arranging dinners at his home with Fauci while Americans were on lockdown.

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Yes, this is CNN. (READ)

Which media personalities fare the worse in Fauci's diary? Some standouts.



We can start w/ professional CNN journalist @DanaBashCNN emailing Fauci quotes about how "Jim Jordan trips over his own a**hole trying to debate Anthony Fauci." pic.twitter.com/wz9GkoFxo3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

April 18, 2021 - Global - 140,300,000/3,000,000; USA - 31,400,000/564,000 ﻿﻿David Axelrod sent me a text saying that his wife Susan says that I look 10 years younger since the change of administrations.

﻿﻿I received a text from Dana Bash pointing out that Vanity Fair recently had a headline that said: Jim Jordan trips over his own a$$hole trying to debate Anthony Fauci. PRESS: ABC This Week with Martha Raddatz; NBC Meet the Press with Chuck Todd; CBS Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan; CNN State of the Union with Dana Bash; MSNBC The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart;

Are real journalists supposed to do that? — Your Average Patriot 🇺🇸 (@PatriotJoeDaily) July 27, 2026

No, not real ones.

While Bash was ripping Republicans in messages to Fauci, she was affixing a cape to her personal superhero on-air. (WATCH)

So 'journalist' Dana Bash was emailing Fauci fun little attacks on Republicans, while having him on her show to tee him up as "superhero."



This is CNN.pic.twitter.com/IpQAaeEzd5 https://t.co/pddxBsANfF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

The hero worship didn’t end there.

Jake Tapper was ‘friendship building’ with Fauci during dinner parties while many Americans were locked inside their homes. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper was having Fauci over for dinners. Fauci called it "friendship building."



Tapper told Fauci he "wanted to make sure the interview didn't cause any problems."



Tapper would 'interview' Fauci, and do things like nod along as Fauci blasts red states.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/9O042amEDs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

Tapper is having a bad run. First, his dereliction of duty around Grandpa Biden’s dementia and now his absolute moral failure as a reporter in exposing Fauci for the fraud that he was/is.

“Friendship building” With the subject of his reporting!

Good grief. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) July 27, 2026

The Trump years have destroyed the little credibility Tapper’s been trying to maintain.

Bash and Tapper, who claim to hold power to account, sure were cozying up to it with Fauci. Commenters clearly see what was going on.

The guy who funded the virus and lied about the virus needed to build friendships with the narrative pushers to profit from the virus.



Ladies and gentlemen, this is why Fauci needed a pardon. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 27, 2026

Yep. The media functioned as his personal PR apparatus. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

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That’s a courtesy the legacy media extends to all Democrats.

It makes this CNN commercial all the more laughable. (WATCH)

It’s amazing these people still have jobs. We should write a 3 strikes law for journalists so we can kick them to the curb when they get too biased. — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) July 27, 2026

The problem is - this *is* their job — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 27, 2026

If you believe CNN cares about presenting the news or relaying facts, you need to break yourself from that belief. Bash and Tapper are doing their jobs. But that job has nothing to do with genuine journalism, and it never has.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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