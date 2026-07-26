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Just Released: While USA Buried Its Dead, Fauci’s COVID Diary Celebrated His ‘Explosive’ New Fame

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on July 26, 2026
Twitchy

This is enough to make your stomach churn. 

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Fauci is such a sick man. Imagine the whole world is in an uproar over COVID. People are losing their jobs and businesses due to the shutdown. Children can't go to school. People are locked in their homes. All Fauci can think about is how popular he suddenly is. Sicko!

This part is also really strange. 

COVID was just the tail end of his reign of terror.

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There needs to be consequences.

He certainly doesn't deserve to be lauded as some kind of hero.

Fauci doesn't care about anything but his own profile and reputation. 

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That's a whole lot of ego for such a small man. 

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 CRIME HEALTHCARE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT SCIENCE

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Bombshell on Fox News: Deranged DSA Leader Drops Mask — 'Yes, We Want Open Borders and No Prisons' justmindy
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