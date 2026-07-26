Just Released: While USA Buried Its Dead, Fauci’s COVID Diary Celebrated His ‘Explosive’ New Fame

This is enough to make your stomach churn.

Fauci's diary entry for May 21, 2020 is one of the most grotesque documents you will ever read. It opens with the mounting Covid death toll and people dying across the country, then abruptly pivots into an extended exercise in self-congratulation about his newfound fame. How was… pic.twitter.com/IMpCWerfTR — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 25, 2026

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Fauci is such a sick man. Imagine the whole world is in an uproar over COVID. People are losing their jobs and businesses due to the shutdown. Children can't go to school. People are locked in their homes. All Fauci can think about is how popular he suddenly is. Sicko!

The bigger news may be in plain sight — two months into ‘the pandemic’ and the ‘lockdowns’, when media were screaming that people were dying left and right, Dr Fauci tallied 272 total deaths. @JohnBeaudoinSr has analyzed death records in MA and found that the average ‘COVID… https://t.co/4C3n5PRGEv — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 26, 2026

This part is also really strange.

I have to say. I’m so grateful that all of the terrible things I’ve tried to expose about him since the 1980’s is all coming out. My husband and I though we would have to make a fictional movie that happened to really be non-fiction, in order for his true legacy to be uncovered,… https://t.co/Qua1MJa0ar — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella (ret) 🐭 (@Fynnderella1) July 26, 2026

COVID was just the tail end of his reign of terror.

Anthony Fauci has a God-complex. Explains a lot about the way he handled COVID. Now he should be tried for crimes against humanity. https://t.co/CN80txaMoA — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 26, 2026

There needs to be consequences.

Hes proud of the death and destruction hes caused as evidenced by his own journal entry



this demon is literally the most prolific serial killer ever known to human history - from the aids pandemic where he killed millions - he didnt skip a beat with covid - and dont forget what… https://t.co/3sWTWXQuL0 — Lyndsey, RN 💜🐭 (@HouseLyndseyRN) July 26, 2026

He certainly doesn't deserve to be lauded as some kind of hero.

You could not make this up https://t.co/cqfDBn0ZD0 — The Honest Broker (@RogerPielkeJr) July 26, 2026

Read the first few lines.



Then read the rest.



This is Anthony Fauci’s own diary entry during one of the darkest chapters in modern American history.



It begins with COVID death counts.



Thousands of people were dying.



Families were losing loved ones.



Healthcare workers… https://t.co/VXF7rmIaKG — Sassy Devil Dog 🔥 (@VinoNStrosGal) July 26, 2026

Fauci doesn't care about anything but his own profile and reputation.

Hopefully Fauci will soon be known as a war criminal. What he did was treasonous. https://t.co/vNXp9aywSL — Grazia Xuereb (@GraziaXuereb) July 26, 2026

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May 2020: Fauci muses about his “explosive” newfound fame while noting tens of thousands of COVID deaths.



Diagnosis: Psychopath, malignant narcissist https://t.co/s7HznfH0Ly — Dana Parish (@danaparish) July 26, 2026

Fauci about Fauci:



“It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world.” https://t.co/461gbJiHCA — Marcela Peña (@MarcelaMarjean) July 26, 2026

That's a whole lot of ego for such a small man.

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