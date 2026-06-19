Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In Her Last Day as DNI



Little Tony Fauci better hope that his autopen blanket pardon holds up in court. Because he is in for a world of hurt if it doesn't.

Recently, Senator Rand Paul has been leading a charge to challenge Fauci's illegitimate pardon from the Autopen President, citing all of the problems with pardoning someone for unspecified crimes over many years. (Are your ears burning, Hunter Biden?)

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Biden's pardon of Fauci is unconstitutionally vague, covers 10 years of potential crimes, and was signed by autopen without Biden's direct authorization. You can't pardon someone for crimes never specified. This should be challenged in court.https://t.co/ufMIdJYLr9 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 18, 2026

Senator Ron Johnson has supported this challenge, also indicating that he is 'pretty certain' that Fauci broke the law numerous times through gain-of-function research and lying to Congress.

Well, thanks to outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard, we can now replace 'pretty certain' with 'absolutely certain, beyond a reasonable doubt' -- to use the legal language that Fauci hopefully will become very familiar with soon.

Gabbard left her position as DNI, effective yesterday, to support her husband, who has a rare form of bone cancer.

But -- Whoa, Nellie! -- did she go out with a BANG! Last night on X, Gabbard dropped a video, along with a metric butt-ton of documents proving many of Fauci's crimes, including perjury, illegal medical research, and retaliation against whistleblowers. Watch:

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

... within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth

It's long past time. Justice can't come for the beagle torturer soon enough.

The video was accompanied by an ODNI press release with links to all of the documents and communications.

Here we go https://t.co/CyFhRV3Vlt — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 19, 2026

With Pam Bondi now having been replaced at the DOJ by Todd Blanche -- who has been far more effective in prosecuting fraud and illegal activities in the political community -- it will be interesting to see what happens next.

2026



MAKE

ACCOUNTABILITY

GREAT

AGAIN https://t.co/mwuh28JdPQ — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 19, 2026

When asked this question in the Situation Room during the COVID Task Force meetings six years ago, Dr. Fauci said no.



Dr. Fauci used the government's medical establishment to push an agenda that protected and promoted himself at the expense of the American people.



His autopen… https://t.co/L7MoSyyBEB — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) June 19, 2026

Miller's post concludes:

His autopen pardon should be trashed, and he should be in jail.

Amen.

“Dr. Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, alongside his hand-picked so-called experts, pushed the intelligence community to endorse a natural animal origin to hide his dangerous gain of function research that he funded using taxpayer dollars.”



Holy. Crap.



Prison!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 19, 2026

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They say the cover-up is always worse than the crime. In this case, both are equally terrible.

Frankly, we don't care which Fauci is prosecuted for, as long as he is held to account for what he did.

Dr Fauci contributed to my daughter’s death. She left us 6 years ago tomorrow morning…. I hate him. — Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) June 19, 2026

How infuriating and tragic.

We can understand -- and share -- the hate.

Time to un-pardon the preemptive pardons. pic.twitter.com/oI4Fu9vV3t — Must Dash (@PrivateJet0311) June 19, 2026

ALL of them. But Fauci's in particular.

Orchestrating the destruction of the world for the financial gain of a few https://t.co/oYDcI5gcJn — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) June 19, 2026

Pretty much, yep.

We were called "far right conspiracy theorists". We were slandered. Many of us lost jobs. But we were right. https://t.co/5Bzn3ECBk7 — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) June 19, 2026

As many people pointed out in response to Gabbard's video, much of this isn't news in the sense that many people knew about Fauci's crimes already.

But there is a BIG difference between knowing it and having the receipts to prove it.

As a parting gift to America, Gabbard has now provided those receipts. TONS of them.

Will Congress, the Department of Justice, and the administration act on them?

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We won't blame anyone for being skeptical, but we sure as heck hope so. Tony Fauci would look spectacular in prison orange.





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