Trump Announces Decision on Attending Don Jr.'s Wedding Amid Iran Tensions and X...
Democrats Stage Mutiny Against Schumer As Party Loses All Hope
Dem Rep. Katherine Clark Tried Pushing Biden-Era BS on CNBC and Got Called...
NYT’s Disgusting Double Down: ‘Yes, Dogs Raped Palestinians’ — And It’s Your Fault...
Navy SEAL Who Took Out Osama Bin Laden Rails Against Graham Platner for...
Brian Stelter Noticed Whose Name Was Not Mentioned During Colbert's Final Show (Too...
Deflection Level: Expert. Newsom Blames Chevron for Prices His Policies Created
Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to...
VIP
Colbert Devotees Will Be Giddy About His Final Vengeful Attempt to Cost CBS...
The White House Does the Meme -- In a GOOD Way -- As...
Hunter Biden Giving Candace Owens Biblical Counsel (and Making Her Squirm) Wasn't on...
Islamic Jihad? 'Never Heard of It' – Tucker Carlson's Bizarre 180 Sparks Conservative...
Leading WI Democrat Gov Candidate Francesca Hong: Thinks Wisconsin is Stolen Land and...
Box Office Kryptonite: Supergirl Actress Sets Her Heat Vision on Film Critic Christian...

Tulsi Gabbard Resigning as Director of National Intelligence, Trump Responds With Support

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on May 22, 2026
Photo/Alex Brandon

Tulsi Gabbard's tenure as Director of National Intelligence has been very useful in being transparent with the American people about the kinds of shenanigans that previous administrations have tried to pull. In some cases, those underhanded efforts were even successful at the time in that they achieved the desired ends for the Democrats. 

Advertisement

It's now being reported that Gabbard will resign from that position at the end of next month:

The reason for Gabbard's resignation is to support her husband who sadly has cancer: 

From Fox News:

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," Fox News Digital learned. 

Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30. 

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained her formal resignation letter, in which Gabbard says she is "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half."

President Trump has responded:

Recommended

Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to Boycott Chevron
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together." 

"I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Prayers for the family. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to Boycott Chevron
Grateful Calvin
Trump Announces Decision on Attending Don Jr.'s Wedding Amid Iran Tensions and X Reacts
justmindy
NYT’s Disgusting Double Down: ‘Yes, Dogs Raped Palestinians’ — And It’s Your Fault For Doubting Us
justmindy
Dem Rep. Katherine Clark Tried Pushing Biden-Era BS on CNBC and Got Called Out Big Time
Doug P.
The White House Does the Meme -- In a GOOD Way -- As President Trump Announces a New DC Statue
Grateful Calvin
Ilhan Omar Tries to Lecture Trump About the Importance of Family Weddings and YIKES!
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to Boycott Chevron Grateful Calvin
Advertisement