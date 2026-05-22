Tulsi Gabbard Resigning as Director of National Intelligence, Trump Responds With Support

Tulsi Gabbard's tenure as Director of National Intelligence has been very useful in being transparent with the American people about the kinds of shenanigans that previous administrations have tried to pull. In some cases, those underhanded efforts were even successful at the time in that they achieved the desired ends for the Democrats.

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It's now being reported that Gabbard will resign from that position at the end of next month:

BREAKING NEWS: Tulsi Gabbard is resigning as director of national intelligence pic.twitter.com/OvIJQmPV70 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 22, 2026

The reason for Gabbard's resignation is to support her husband who sadly has cancer:

From Fox News:

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," Fox News Digital learned. Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained her formal resignation letter, in which Gabbard says she is "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half."

President Trump has responded:

🚨 NOW: President Trump says he'll miss Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, as she resigns to help her husband through cancer 🙏🏻



"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband,… pic.twitter.com/oo8r2WOEHD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together."

"I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Unfortunately, it seems her husband is battling cancer. Hoping for strength for her family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qtlHKZGNyN — Universal Abundance (@Beyond_Scarcity) May 22, 2026

Prayers for the family.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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