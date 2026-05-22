Trump Announces Decision on Attending Don Jr.'s Wedding Amid Iran Tensions and X Reacts

In a message that surely pains the President, he will not be able to attend his son's wedding this weekend because of ongoing tensions with Iran and safety concerns.

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President Trump is very close with all of his children and is always there for big events. This is a departure for him.

Iran is about to get SMOKED. https://t.co/kNQYCOumtX — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 22, 2026

Time will tell.

Well... that's an interesting way of phrasing it...

👀 https://t.co/uskfpjpCZb — DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) May 22, 2026

"Circumstances pertaining to government" are keeping President Trump from Don Jr's wedding this weekend; POTUS will be at White House instead https://t.co/6Twv6cMxWp — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 22, 2026

Sad. But the fact it is in the Bahamas makes it a heavy lift for sure. https://t.co/RB6NSwDTZu — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) May 22, 2026

The reality is there are always crazed Leftists targeting him.

America has never had ANY elected official that works as hard as President Donald J Trump! He sets an example that all should follow! https://t.co/KEDvroHbkn — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) May 22, 2026

To be fair, it's important to attend important family events and Trump always does. The circumstances of this particular event make it very difficult.

Trump going to work the Iran Deal all weekend until Hajj starts.



He's trying... https://t.co/qIWGBzBiXx — Jim (@JP_Money_95630) May 22, 2026

President Trump is in the war room in D.C., keeping his eyes open in case Iran triggers World War III.🤔 https://t.co/rjIRB6TAvx — Hemingwaypaws (@Hemingwaypaws) May 22, 2026

They wouldn't dare.

He was always wary of naming a son Don Jr https://t.co/n6msdVFwe1 — Nick Walker (@nw3) May 22, 2026

Trump's get married more gen Z'ers order DoorDash. I'm sure there will be another one. https://t.co/LjVaynmatu — Stinger Bell (@PunchSevenIron) May 22, 2026

Trump's other children (besides Barron who is single) have only been married one time so this is just cope.

He absolutely hates his own son 🤣🤣 https://t.co/xSvLM2awYn — J (@jfsa0130) May 22, 2026

The detractors can't help themselves, probably because their parents actually do hate them.

He can golf every weekend in Florida, go to UFC fights but he can't attend his eldest sons wedding.



Would he do the same to Ivanka? https://t.co/wsOW7zaMxA — Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) May 22, 2026

UFC fights and golf are in America. It's much easier for the Secret Service to provide optimal security. That's not as easy to do in another country. Crazed Democrats try to kill him at every turn. They have to be extra careful.

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This is so bearish



Trump wastes so much time playing golf and the only reason I believe he’d be staying is if he’s gonna strike especially since it’s a long weekend. https://t.co/YoNSHz6bcX — Conifer Capital (@ConiferCapital0) May 22, 2026

All of the conspiracy theorists are having a field day.

Just one of the MANY sacrifices @realDonaldTrump has made for the American people and the world. Anyone criticizing this sacrifice is an ungrateful sloth and an idiot. Thank you @POTUS for all you do! — Freed History (@FreedHistory) May 22, 2026

Congratulations to the Trump family! Hopefully, it is a fun and peaceful event.

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