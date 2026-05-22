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Trump Announces Decision on Attending Don Jr.'s Wedding Amid Iran Tensions and X Reacts

justmindy
justmindy | 2:00 PM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a message that surely pains the President, he will not be able to attend his son's wedding this weekend because of ongoing tensions with Iran and safety concerns.

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President Trump is very close with all of his children and is always there for big events. This is a departure for him.

Time will tell.

The reality is there are always crazed Leftists targeting him. 

To be fair, it's important to attend important family events and Trump always does. The circumstances of this particular event make it very difficult.

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They wouldn't dare.

Trump's other children (besides Barron who is single) have only been married one time so this is just cope.

The detractors can't help themselves, probably because their parents actually do hate them.

UFC fights and golf are in America. It's much easier for the Secret Service to provide optimal security. That's not as easy to do in another country. Crazed Democrats try to kill him at every turn. They have to be extra careful. 

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All of the conspiracy theorists are having a field day.

Congratulations to the Trump family! Hopefully, it is a fun and peaceful event. 

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DONALD TRUMP DONALD TRUMP JR IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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