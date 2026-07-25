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Katy Perry Appalled WH Used Her Song About Blowing Things Up for Footage of Things Blowing Up

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on July 25, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Justin Trudeau's girlfriend is mad.

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Boo-hoo. The song is about things that blow up. Get a grip.

So, Katy has no say in how her music is used. Womp-womp.

Oh, but that's (D) different.

Kinzinger really thought he did something. He's so silly. Perry doesn't own the rights to her music. She can complain on Social Media, but that's about all. 

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In real life look at Katy Perry right now.

Much improved.

Gag. 

Ed will lie time and time again about 'laws' being broken. No law was broken. 

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That's the way of the world. 

So true. Heh.

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