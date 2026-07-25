Katy Perry Appalled WH Used Her Song About Blowing Things Up for Footage of Things Blowing Up

Justin Trudeau's girlfriend is mad.

I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.



I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 25, 2026

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Boo-hoo. The song is about things that blow up. Get a grip.

You sold your music catalog in 2023 for $225 million. https://t.co/idiGOir6SJ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 25, 2026

So, Katy has no say in how her music is used. Womp-womp.

You were straight up doing Department of War propaganda during the Obama Administration pic.twitter.com/uIknQmaPMB https://t.co/haVM4hos1K — BasilianThought (@BasilianThought) July 25, 2026

Oh, but that's (D) different.

Kinzinger really thought he did something. He's so silly. Perry doesn't own the rights to her music. She can complain on Social Media, but that's about all.

Hi Katy can I put “Firework” in the background of this video? https://t.co/xyqXMzmZjI pic.twitter.com/dtV5KdFsTe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 25, 2026

Where is my tiny violin? 🎻 https://t.co/tIyOsRgw5Q — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) July 25, 2026

Katy Perry sold the rights to her catalog for $225 million.



TikTok has a blanket licensing agreement allowing users — including The White House — to use thousands of songs.



She took hundreds of millions of dollars and now is complaining.



Not how it works.



Opinion disregarded. https://t.co/AY0Q0Mii14 pic.twitter.com/hSrSiBnhlP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2026

In real life look at Katy Perry right now.

Much improved.

Oh look another artist thinks people care what she thinks about how people use her music.



No one cares.



Besides, she sold the rights to her catalog for $225 million. https://t.co/JYr4VvpDZl pic.twitter.com/SGAvlg0EmY — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 25, 2026

The only time she let “Firework” be played at the White House was when Biden won the election. pic.twitter.com/75eBnH8zsE https://t.co/fONC5VbrqB — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 25, 2026

Gag.

The administration will break the law over and over again just to sell their filthy propaganda. @PeteHegseth and @realDonaldTrump are beta, wannabe Hitlers. https://t.co/k5QQvlSm9O — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 25, 2026

Ed will lie time and time again about 'laws' being broken. No law was broken.

I hate to break the news to you, but when you sell something , could be anything, let's just say for arguments sake, a Song, you don't get to dictate how the buyer uses what they purchased. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. https://t.co/iEstjfKLQ1 — Viking Rob (@VikingRobVWO) July 25, 2026

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That's the way of the world.

Such great disrespect has been shown to the great American astronaut Katy Perry. She is our generations Buzz Lightyear and deserves our respect. https://t.co/f5fy7zTLjo — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2026

So true. Heh.

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