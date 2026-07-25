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Leftist Podcaster Emma Vigeland Demands 'Better White Women' — Starts by Exempting Herself

justmindy
justmindy | 3:47 PM on July 25, 2026
Twitter

Leftist pundit, podcaster, and woman desperately in need of touching grass, Emma Vigeland, thinks the world needs better white women. You first, Emma!

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Apparently, this pronouncement came as a result of Gretchen Whitmer endorsing Haley Stevens. 

To be fair, leftist white women are truly awful people.

Oh yes. Mocking a young woman assaulted by a man playing girls' volleyball. How hilarious.

The Left does nothing but identity politics actually.

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Apparently, the only good white woman is one who agrees with Emma. If a white woman disagrees with Emma, she's bad. 

Oh, she should absolutely start with herself. 

Yes, this very WHITE woman who went to the mat defending sex abuser and Nazi Graham Platner. 

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To be fair, Whitmer isn't great either, but in this rare case, she made a good choice not endorsing El-Sayed. 

Maybe both.

Yes, yes she did!

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM GRETCHEN WHITMER WOKE ABDUL EL-SAYED

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