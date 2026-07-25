Leftist Podcaster Emma Vigeland Demands 'Better White Women' — Starts by Exempting Herself

Leftist pundit, podcaster, and woman desperately in need of touching grass, Emma Vigeland, thinks the world needs better white women. You first, Emma!

We need better white women https://t.co/QXuRVH4UC2 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 24, 2026

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Apparently, this pronouncement came as a result of Gretchen Whitmer endorsing Haley Stevens.

Lmao. The woman who endless defended Graham Platner.



Woman, look in the mirror when you say that https://t.co/xMURhACsni — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 25, 2026

To be fair, leftist white women are truly awful people.

This is what Emma thinks makes her a “better white woman” https://t.co/xsNm6RzveP pic.twitter.com/Hf89LB1XWP — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 25, 2026

Oh yes. Mocking a young woman assaulted by a man playing girls' volleyball. How hilarious.

Don't let anyone gaslight you into thinking the left doesn't do identity politics. https://t.co/4XQISfcYrw — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) July 25, 2026

The Left does nothing but identity politics actually.

“We”? We cut you loose in the last draft, you play for Middle East/North African now. https://t.co/BHd5z9xlqq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 25, 2026

How dare Gretchen Whitmer actually endorse the candidate with the best chance to win and actually represents midwestern cultural values over someone who made a foreign blood feud their primary focus. https://t.co/9qIToHio5m — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) July 25, 2026

Apparently, the only good white woman is one who agrees with Emma. If a white woman disagrees with Emma, she's bad.

Oh, she should absolutely start with herself.

Self awareness is not a strength of the new Democrat communists.



Emma: We need better white women



Also Emma: https://t.co/J0GFeiyPeH pic.twitter.com/pIArjvcQyC — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 25, 2026

Yes, this very WHITE woman who went to the mat defending sex abuser and Nazi Graham Platner.

Now seems like a good time to remind people that Vigeland recently stated she would vote for a Nazi if the Nazi voted the “right” way. https://t.co/JPvmVmQFMQ — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) July 25, 2026

This is in reference to a very competent and well-respected liberal white woman endorsing another very competent and well-respected liberal white woman, rather than the leftist brown man with the well known misogyny problem.



Leftists are so exhausting. https://t.co/tAyV4vzOu6 — Mj✡︎ (@motivatedjoy) July 25, 2026

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To be fair, Whitmer isn't great either, but in this rare case, she made a good choice not endorsing El-Sayed.

do you think her brain is scrambled eggs or she is pathologically dishonest? https://t.co/KCBS8zoxGH — CH (@chertz) July 25, 2026

Maybe both.

What a disgusting statement. Glad you view yourself as politically relevant, I just wish your fans would catch on. Do the world a favor and go live on mommy and daddy’s money, save the rest of us from your gross bigotry. https://t.co/3dJByiyw7V — kafka esquire (@Kafkaesquire) July 25, 2026

Didn't you say you were cool with undercover Nazis as long as they were saying and doing the things you wanted? https://t.co/hKScjnWWkP — Motor City Liberal returns (@MotorCityLib) July 25, 2026

Yes, yes she did!

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