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Holy Projection, Batman! Jennifer Welch Breaks the Irony Meter Screeching About 'White Mediocrity'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on June 29, 2026
Twitchy


The only problem with putting a picture of the vile harpy Jennifer Welch in the dictionary next to the word 'AWFL' is that there is already a picture of her next to the words racist, untalented, and lunatic. 

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This weekend, Welch took a break from calling Erika Kirk and Susan Collins 'racist fascists' to ... well, to call half of America racist and mediocre. 

To call her a one-trick pony is an insult to talented ponies everywhere. 

And, needless to say, this is a woman who has never looked into a mirror even once in her life. Watch: 

If you listened to that entire diatribe, first of all, congratulations on having an iron constitution. Secondly, was there even one second of her rant in which you were not saying to yourself, 'Why is she projecting so much?' 

Nope. There wasn't for us either.

We're pretty sure she wrote the definitive text on the subject. 

Tony Stark could build an entire fleet of armored suits with that much irony. 

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Xi Van Fleet would know a dangerous, useful idiot for Communism better than most people. 

Honestly, we're not even going to make fun of Welch's witch-like appearance anymore because the words that come out of her mouth are so much worthier of derision and mockery. 

Welch is the perfect voice for the woke movement that's not yet dead, but guttering forth its death rattle. 

The fact that she looks like a cross between Dolores Umbridge and the Grim Reaper only underscores the point. 

(Oops. We just made fun of her appearance again, didn't we? Our bad.)

Also curious that she chose Barack Obama and Zhoran Mamdani as her exemplars of 'black excellence.'

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She could have chosen a much better example of both excellence and of being black if she weren't such an evil harridan. 

In her defense, Welch wouldn't recognize wisdom if it crawled up and bit her on her pale, bony little ... ahem.

Sorry, we promise we'll stop making fun of her looks. 

Like the LA Times, Welch probably considers people like Justice Thomas, Rice, and Sowell to be 'the black faces of white supremacy.' 

Every time. 

The left's self-awareness meter is permanently stuck at zero. 

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And, like most people who side with Communists, she will wind up being one of its first victims if she ever gets her wish.

[See above, re: useful idiots.]

Oh, we're going to criticize them, alright. Welch is kidding herself if she thinks her race-baiting still works on anyone who is not as deranged and damaged as she is. 

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Great question. Don't expect Welch to ever answer it.

Just like she won't ever look at her own reflection, assuming she even has one. (Oops, we did it again.)

She knows she's using racism to try to usher in Communism. She doesn't care. 

As for mediocrity, we haven't seen projection as mediocre as what Welch constantly spews since those film reels teachers would pull out in classrooms back in the 1980s. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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