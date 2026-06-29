Holy Projection, Batman! Jennifer Welch Breaks the Irony Meter Screeching About 'White Mediocrity'



The only problem with putting a picture of the vile harpy Jennifer Welch in the dictionary next to the word 'AWFL' is that there is already a picture of her next to the words racist, untalented, and lunatic.

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This weekend, Welch took a break from calling Erika Kirk and Susan Collins 'racist fascists' to ... well, to call half of America racist and mediocre.

To call her a one-trick pony is an insult to talented ponies everywhere.

And, needless to say, this is a woman who has never looked into a mirror even once in her life. Watch:

Jennifer Welch: “They’re so terrified that Zohran Mamdani or Barack Obama isn’t white, but they’re smarter, they’re better looking, they’re more liked. Black excellence exposes white mediocrity and they can’t stomach it” pic.twitter.com/L8MwXEpIBP — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 28, 2026

If you listened to that entire diatribe, first of all, congratulations on having an iron constitution. Secondly, was there even one second of her rant in which you were not saying to yourself, 'Why is she projecting so much?'

Nope. There wasn't for us either.

And she knows a thing or two about white mediocrity. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 29, 2026

We're pretty sure she wrote the definitive text on the subject.

This woman lecturing about white

mediocrity is enough irony to clear up my anemia. https://t.co/TgqlZmEnrw — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 29, 2026

Tony Stark could build an entire fleet of armored suits with that much irony.

I am most terrified by white liberal women like Welsh—guilt-ridden, shameless, and brain-dead. They are the perfect useful idiots for the Communist revolution that will eventually turn against them. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) June 28, 2026

Xi Van Fleet would know a dangerous, useful idiot for Communism better than most people.

What an idiotic remark from this strange woman whose plastic surgery clearly went terribly, terribly wrong. — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) June 29, 2026

Honestly, we're not even going to make fun of Welch's witch-like appearance anymore because the words that come out of her mouth are so much worthier of derision and mockery.

What in the 2021 is this? https://t.co/neRIk4tRFM — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 29, 2026

Welch is the perfect voice for the woke movement that's not yet dead, but guttering forth its death rattle.

The fact that she looks like a cross between Dolores Umbridge and the Grim Reaper only underscores the point.

(Oops. We just made fun of her appearance again, didn't we? Our bad.)

Reducing every disagreement to race is a convenient way to avoid defending your ideas on the merits. https://t.co/QTP9Bbhhj1 — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 28, 2026

Also curious that she chose Barack Obama and Zhoran Mamdani as her exemplars of 'black excellence.'

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1. Neither of them are Black



2. "Black" vs "white". Welch is a racist. https://t.co/H5nrGBKEtW — Eve Keneinan 𝛗☦️ن (@EveKeneinan) June 28, 2026

She could have chosen a much better example of both excellence and of being black if she weren't such an evil harridan.

In her defense, Welch wouldn't recognize wisdom if it crawled up and bit her on her pale, bony little ... ahem.

Sorry, we promise we'll stop making fun of her looks.

Says a very White woman.



Why did Jen Psaki (another very White woman) allow this obviously mediocre (White) woman to voice her opinion?



She could have asked Condoleezza Rice.



Or even Thomas Sowell. — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) June 29, 2026

Like the LA Times, Welch probably considers people like Justice Thomas, Rice, and Sowell to be 'the black faces of white supremacy.'

Every time.

That’s a weird way to say you are a mediocre person yourself, but I’ll take your word for it. https://t.co/JtZyhR0E9O — Manny Salazar (@SetantaADV) June 28, 2026

The left's self-awareness meter is permanently stuck at zero.

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These words are the enemy of civilization, humanity, and ironically, any attempts to live in and shape a world where the color of someone's skin means little to nothing.



These are the words of a coward jockeying for position in an evil system she hopes to create. https://t.co/547SJ1XyXM — Jim Mason (@livefreejim) June 29, 2026

And, like most people who side with Communists, she will wind up being one of its first victims if she ever gets her wish.

[See above, re: useful idiots.]

White liberals love to hide their communism in brown skin so you can’t criticize them. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) June 29, 2026

Oh, we're going to criticize them, alright. Welch is kidding herself if she thinks her race-baiting still works on anyone who is not as deranged and damaged as she is.

There's no one more obsessed with race than a white leftist woman. Jennifer needs to stop broadcasting her weird shower rants; they're telling. pic.twitter.com/F091bUn8Ld — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) June 29, 2026

I don't care what color or ethnicity they are - I can't stomach them because they are communists.



And I can't stomach Welch because she is propping up communism. — Unedited (@UneditedView) June 29, 2026

If whites are so mediocre, why do they terrify you so, Jennifer? — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) June 29, 2026

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Great question. Don't expect Welch to ever answer it.

Just like she won't ever look at her own reflection, assuming she even has one. (Oops, we did it again.)

She knows she's using racism to try to usher in Communism. She doesn't care.

As for mediocrity, we haven't seen projection as mediocre as what Welch constantly spews since those film reels teachers would pull out in classrooms back in the 1980s.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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