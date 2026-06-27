Buffal-OH, NO! Kathy Hochul Tries to Lead a 'Let's Go, Buffalo' Chant With HUMILIATING Results



There are few things more embarrassing than a Democrat politician leading a chant in front of a crowd that consists mostly of gullible young Communist cosplayers, crazy cat ladies, AWFLs, and elderly 1960s radicals trying to relive (and remember) their youth.

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The fact that this is one of AOC's specialties only proves the case.

But if there is anything more facepalm-worthy than a leftist group singalong, it is when a politician TRIES to start a chant and crashes harder than the Hindenburg.

Just ask renowned hamburger chef Chuck Schumer.

Maybe it's something in the water in New York State because this week, in a visit to Buffalo for the Bills' new NFL stadium, Governor Kathy Hochul tried to do the crowd chant. And then she berated everyone in attendance when NO ONE wanted to go along with it. Watch:

CRINGE: Kathy Hochul tried starting a chant to support the Buffalo Bills and was met with complete silence



She was not happy:



“Seriously?”



Yikes pic.twitter.com/O28RvJiTfW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

OOF!

We haven't seen a faceplant that bad since the last X Games tryouts.

Oh my gosh, how embarrassing. I would literally move to Russia and change my name to Svetlana if this happened to me.🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/R6x8vn00TA — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BethanyForTruth) June 26, 2026

We would buy Hochul's (one-way) plane ticket if she promised to do that.

Well, maybe if you weren't robbing the citizens of Buffalo of their money to bail out some Islamo-communist currently running New York City... https://t.co/PLE20twIbb — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) June 27, 2026

The easy conclusion here is to say that no one chanted because no one likes Hochul.

And in Western New York, that is true.

😂😂😂 so glad this happened to her. She needs to learn how to read the room. We hate you here https://t.co/vMXkTUvQd6 — Chbinski (@Chbinski) June 27, 2026

Nobody. I repeat. Nobody likes you!!!!!!https://t.co/8IC2Ew9pgW — Chris Katsiamides (@Katsiamides) June 26, 2026

Yeah, Hochul...you're trash lol. Pandering won't help you. We love the Bills, not you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/POmIi9rYVS — John Caligiuri (@RavenC1512) June 27, 2026

Despite the governor's lack of support in this part of the state, however, the more accurate conclusion is that no one chanted because no Bills fans were allowed to attend. Hochul's elitist supporters, who were front and center, probably have never watched any NFL game in their lives, except possibly from a skybox.

I'm worried this foreshadows the atmosphere at the new stadium.



The crowd standing in front of @GovKathyHochul is packed with politicians and corporate executives, while the blue-collar workers who built the place are pushed to the back. The taxpayers who funded the stadium are… https://t.co/GO78M7SAaL — Chrissy Casilio (@ChrissyCasilio) June 26, 2026

... nowhere to be found.

Remind us again how Democrats are the party of the working people and regular Americans.

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That one always cracks us up.

LOL. Exactly.

(Sorry, Jeb, but it's true.)

It Kathy Hochul isn’t the face of football, America, and apple pie, and freedom, who is?! Amirite? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3njzgkSkM4 — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) June 26, 2026

She's more like the face of ... well, decorum prohibits us from being more specific here.

Let's just say that she embodies 'RBF.'

She has zero charisma. She repels, rather than attracts.



She might find work as the mascot of Buc-ee's when she gets booted as gov. pic.twitter.com/rsqu000DrS — Mooseman169 (@mooseman169) June 26, 2026

Well, at least that job wouldn't require people to look at her face.

This would happen to Tim Walz if he tried to lead a Vikings chant. https://t.co/w2rk9b1OIi — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) June 26, 2026

Ugh.

We know that's accurate, but we pray that we never have to witness it.

Hokey Hochul, climbing to new levels of failure. Lulz! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸 USA! pic.twitter.com/lcVSzAWJ6G — J.J. (@_Just__JJ) June 26, 2026

🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 Another epic fail for Bucky Botox — ConstantF-ingDelight (@LipCurlGirl) June 26, 2026

Hochuls outfit reminds me of 🇨🇳.😂😳

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/9CUKhQjFYo — Tia Marie (@tiamari90734611) June 26, 2026

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All she's missing is a Little Red Book.

So cringe and I love it 😆 pic.twitter.com/dNT3qoOFhh — Kraffty (@kraffty) June 26, 2026

At least Hochul's rake stomp might have been good news for one person, though.

Because we're pretty sure Scott Norwood can rest easy now, assured that he's no longer the most hated person in Buffalo Bills history.

IYKYK.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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