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Buffal-OH, NO! Kathy Hochul Tries to Lead a 'Let's Go, Buffalo' Chant With HUMILIATING Results

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on June 27, 2026
Meme


There are few things more embarrassing than a Democrat politician leading a chant in front of a crowd that consists mostly of gullible young Communist cosplayers, crazy cat ladies, AWFLs, and elderly 1960s radicals trying to relive (and remember) their youth. 

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The fact that this is one of AOC's specialties only proves the case. 

But if there is anything more facepalm-worthy than a leftist group singalong, it is when a politician TRIES to start a chant and crashes harder than the Hindenburg. 

Just ask renowned hamburger chef Chuck Schumer.

Maybe it's something in the water in New York State because this week, in a visit to Buffalo for the Bills' new NFL stadium, Governor Kathy Hochul tried to do the crowd chant. And then she berated everyone in attendance when NO ONE wanted to go along with it. Watch: 

OOF!

We haven't seen a faceplant that bad since the last X Games tryouts. 

We would buy Hochul's (one-way) plane ticket if she promised to do that. 

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The easy conclusion here is to say that no one chanted because no one likes Hochul. 

And in Western New York, that is true. 

Despite the governor's lack of support in this part of the state, however, the more accurate conclusion is that no one chanted because no Bills fans were allowed to attend. Hochul's elitist supporters, who were front and center, probably have never watched any NFL game in their lives, except possibly from a skybox.

... nowhere to be found.

Remind us again how Democrats are the party of the working people and regular Americans. 

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That one always cracks us up. 

LOL. Exactly. 

(Sorry, Jeb, but it's true.)

She's more like the face of ... well, decorum prohibits us from being more specific here. 

Let's just say that she embodies 'RBF.'

Well, at least that job wouldn't require people to look at her face. 

Ugh. 

We know that's accurate, but we pray that we never have to witness it. 

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All she's missing is a Little Red Book. 

At least Hochul's rake stomp might have been good news for one person, though.

Because we're pretty sure Scott Norwood can rest easy now, assured that he's no longer the most hated person in Buffalo Bills history. 

IYKYK. 

============================================

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We Saw It, So You Have To: Abdul El-Sayed Dances to Whitney Houston In Cringetastic Video 

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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