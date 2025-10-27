Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at Mamdani Rally

Karine Jean-Pierre's MSNBC Meltdown: Smirking, Dodging, and Still No Apology for Slanderin...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on October 27, 2025


Someone call John Carpenter because, in a little more than a week, it might be time to start building that wall around New York City like he predicted back in 1981. And this time, we don't send Snake Plissken in to save the day. 

Zohran Mamdani's rally last night ahead of the upcoming election was truly a bizarre sight to behold. America's most infamous socialists (aka, Communists), Bernie Sanders, who owns three homes and is currently selling a book, and AOC, who likes to ride across the country on private jets to protest the oligarchy, joined the mayoral candidate to proclaim that 'New York is not for sale.'

Umm, wut? 

Say, don't those hand gestures look a little familiar? 

Their rules, not ours. 

The event itself looked and sounded like a feverish cult ritual, with Governor Kathy Hochul (whose annual income with her husband is well over $1 million) joining thousands of other parasites to chant 'Tax the rich!'

Yikes. 

But it was AOC who stole the show, so to speak, and we don't mean that in a good way. Her speech didn't so much resemble a political address as it did someone speaking in tongues. Watch: 

Why is she bouncing around so frantically? Is she trying to finish quickly because she really has to go to the bathroom? 

Of course, during this rant, she mentions every race except for one. And all of them are 'oppressed' in America. 

She, umm, might be kind of a crazy person. 

Twitter's own FBI agent, Burt Macklin, thought her remarks sounded kind of familiar as well, along with her hand gestures. 

LOL. 

No need to even have the competition. AOC is the gold medalist, hands down. 

We wonder what a urinalysis this morning would reveal. 

We remember when she tried this same kind of frenetic ranting (and code-switching) to campaign for amateur Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman last fall: 

Thankfully, Bowman's own party kicked him out in that primary, but Mamdani looks like he's actually going to win, which spells doom for New York City. 

We only wish the Democratic Party were still sane enough not to vote for lunatics like Dean, AOC, or Mamdani. But that ship seems to have sailed a long time ago. 

They really do. So do most cult members when they hear their beloved leaders speak. 

Clearly. And it's only going to get worse in blue strongholds like New York. 

Hey, at least that speech would have been honest. 

Except for the married part, that's more or less Mamdani's resume as well. 

HA! 

Seriously. We repeat our call for AOC to take a drug test this morning. 

It's almost impossible to believe. But that's how far New York has fallen. 

Unless the polls are way off (and we hope they are), Mamdani is likely to win on Election Day. 

And AOC is going to keep ranting like this straight into Chuck Schumer's Senate seat because of that New York City voter base.

The only solution might be that wall. So that none of the voters who elect unhinged people like this will be allowed to ... escape from New York. 

============================================

