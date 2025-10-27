Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at Mamdani Rally

Someone call John Carpenter because, in a little more than a week, it might be time to start building that wall around New York City like he predicted back in 1981. And this time, we don't send Snake Plissken in to save the day.
Zohran Mamdani's rally last night ahead of the upcoming election was truly a bizarre sight to behold. America's most infamous socialists (aka, Communists), Bernie Sanders, who owns three homes and is currently selling a book, and AOC, who likes to ride across the country on private jets to protest the oligarchy, joined the mayoral candidate to proclaim that 'New York is not for sale.'
Umm, wut?
Thank you, New York City.— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 27, 2025
Now let’s win. pic.twitter.com/3EL0X30UAh
Say, don't those hand gestures look a little familiar?
Wow pic.twitter.com/r8mPtcta8t— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 27, 2025
Their rules, not ours.
The event itself looked and sounded like a feverish cult ritual, with Governor Kathy Hochul (whose annual income with her husband is well over $1 million) joining thousands of other parasites to chant 'Tax the rich!'
🚨 BREAKING: The sitting Democratic Governor of New York Kathy Hochul is rallying with a devout Islamist Communist Zohran Mamdani, and the crowd is feverishly chanting, "TAX THE RICH! TAX THE RICH!"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2025
Absolutely and utterly doomed.pic.twitter.com/H5Um8YsAr1
Yikes.
But it was AOC who stole the show, so to speak, and we don't mean that in a good way. Her speech didn't so much resemble a political address as it did someone speaking in tongues. Watch:
What on earth is AOC doing? pic.twitter.com/72NuSi8SDM— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2025
Why is she bouncing around so frantically? Is she trying to finish quickly because she really has to go to the bathroom?
Of course, during this rant, she mentions every race except for one. And all of them are 'oppressed' in America.
She, umm, might be kind of a crazy person.
Twitter's own FBI agent, Burt Macklin, thought her remarks sounded kind of familiar as well, along with her hand gestures.
https://t.co/Oz2kBktX50 pic.twitter.com/ZBLgV3L7CF— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 27, 2025
Doing her best Dwight. pic.twitter.com/lQO4J5VfkB— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 27, 2025
LOL.
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the “2025 Oppression Olympics!”— Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) October 27, 2025
No need to even have the competition. AOC is the gold medalist, hands down.
Wow @AOC sounds really unstable https://t.co/OKDxxpTF2m— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 27, 2025
We wonder what a urinalysis this morning would reveal.
She is so unbelievably bad at this. Who started this whole “she’s a political superstar” thing? Every time she speaks, I feel like a nervous parent watching my six-year-old’s dance recital. https://t.co/yEOogWsfER— GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 27, 2025
We remember when she tried this same kind of frenetic ranting (and code-switching) to campaign for amateur Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman last fall:
Check this unhinged psycho Hamas supporter…pic.twitter.com/4uufbGVTcy— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 22, 2024
Thankfully, Bowman's own party kicked him out in that primary, but Mamdani looks like he's actually going to win, which spells doom for New York City.
AOC channeling Howard Dean energy https://t.co/SY3cfI80NO pic.twitter.com/ldrgPdMKv6— litquidity (@litcapital) October 27, 2025
We only wish the Democratic Party were still sane enough not to vote for lunatics like Dean, AOC, or Mamdani. But that ship seems to have sailed a long time ago.
Don’t underestimate how much the libs love this.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 27, 2025
They are feeling themselves right now. https://t.co/29gPJmXLwm
They really do. So do most cult members when they hear their beloved leaders speak.
Theatre kids and their consequences have been a disaster for the human race. https://t.co/5UFWNHI0Mw— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) October 27, 2025
Clearly. And it's only going to get worse in blue strongholds like New York.
That's what I thought she said... pic.twitter.com/rlyDBOgg2i— J (@JayTC53) October 27, 2025
Hey, at least that speech would have been honest.
October 27, 2025
Except for the married part, that's more or less Mamdani's resume as well.
AOC being AOC! 😂🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/MNPD1lBqyB— The Austin Conservative 🇺🇸🤘 (@AustinConserve) October 27, 2025
HA!
https://t.co/BpfcwoAoko pic.twitter.com/lzaO55zNoV— Zach Schmidt \\\ Ⓐ 🏴 (@schmidt_zach) October 27, 2025
Seriously. We repeat our call for AOC to take a drug test this morning.
Marxist Manic Episode.— Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) October 27, 2025
Image telling people from 20 years ago that this is rally is happening in New York City. https://t.co/jZrrwUmI9u— Mike Christensen (@MWGChristensen) October 27, 2025
It's almost impossible to believe. But that's how far New York has fallen.
Unless the polls are way off (and we hope they are), Mamdani is likely to win on Election Day.
And AOC is going to keep ranting like this straight into Chuck Schumer's Senate seat because of that New York City voter base.
The only solution might be that wall. So that none of the voters who elect unhinged people like this will be allowed to ... escape from New York.
