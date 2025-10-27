Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at Mamdani Rally



Someone call John Carpenter because, in a little more than a week, it might be time to start building that wall around New York City like he predicted back in 1981. And this time, we don't send Snake Plissken in to save the day.

Zohran Mamdani's rally last night ahead of the upcoming election was truly a bizarre sight to behold. America's most infamous socialists (aka, Communists), Bernie Sanders, who owns three homes and is currently selling a book, and AOC, who likes to ride across the country on private jets to protest the oligarchy, joined the mayoral candidate to proclaim that 'New York is not for sale.'

Umm, wut?

Thank you, New York City.



Now let’s win. pic.twitter.com/3EL0X30UAh — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 27, 2025

Say, don't those hand gestures look a little familiar?

Their rules, not ours.

The event itself looked and sounded like a feverish cult ritual, with Governor Kathy Hochul (whose annual income with her husband is well over $1 million) joining thousands of other parasites to chant 'Tax the rich!'

🚨 BREAKING: The sitting Democratic Governor of New York Kathy Hochul is rallying with a devout Islamist Communist Zohran Mamdani, and the crowd is feverishly chanting, "TAX THE RICH! TAX THE RICH!"



Absolutely and utterly doomed.pic.twitter.com/H5Um8YsAr1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2025

Yikes.

But it was AOC who stole the show, so to speak, and we don't mean that in a good way. Her speech didn't so much resemble a political address as it did someone speaking in tongues. Watch:

What on earth is AOC doing? pic.twitter.com/72NuSi8SDM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2025

Why is she bouncing around so frantically? Is she trying to finish quickly because she really has to go to the bathroom?

Of course, during this rant, she mentions every race except for one. And all of them are 'oppressed' in America.

She, umm, might be kind of a crazy person.

Twitter's own FBI agent, Burt Macklin, thought her remarks sounded kind of familiar as well, along with her hand gestures.

Doing her best Dwight. pic.twitter.com/lQO4J5VfkB — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 27, 2025

LOL.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the “2025 Oppression Olympics!” — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) October 27, 2025

No need to even have the competition. AOC is the gold medalist, hands down.

We wonder what a urinalysis this morning would reveal.

She is so unbelievably bad at this. Who started this whole “she’s a political superstar” thing? Every time she speaks, I feel like a nervous parent watching my six-year-old’s dance recital. https://t.co/yEOogWsfER — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 27, 2025

We remember when she tried this same kind of frenetic ranting (and code-switching) to campaign for amateur Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman last fall:

Check this unhinged psycho Hamas supporter…pic.twitter.com/4uufbGVTcy — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 22, 2024

Thankfully, Bowman's own party kicked him out in that primary, but Mamdani looks like he's actually going to win, which spells doom for New York City.

We only wish the Democratic Party were still sane enough not to vote for lunatics like Dean, AOC, or Mamdani. But that ship seems to have sailed a long time ago.

Don’t underestimate how much the libs love this.



They are feeling themselves right now. https://t.co/29gPJmXLwm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 27, 2025

They really do. So do most cult members when they hear their beloved leaders speak.

Theatre kids and their consequences have been a disaster for the human race. https://t.co/5UFWNHI0Mw — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) October 27, 2025

Clearly. And it's only going to get worse in blue strongholds like New York.

That's what I thought she said... pic.twitter.com/rlyDBOgg2i — J (@JayTC53) October 27, 2025

Hey, at least that speech would have been honest.

Except for the married part, that's more or less Mamdani's resume as well.

AOC being AOC! 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MNPD1lBqyB — The Austin Conservative 🇺🇸🤘 (@AustinConserve) October 27, 2025

HA!

Seriously. We repeat our call for AOC to take a drug test this morning.

Marxist Manic Episode. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) October 27, 2025

Image telling people from 20 years ago that this is rally is happening in New York City. https://t.co/jZrrwUmI9u — Mike Christensen (@MWGChristensen) October 27, 2025

It's almost impossible to believe. But that's how far New York has fallen.

Unless the polls are way off (and we hope they are), Mamdani is likely to win on Election Day.

And AOC is going to keep ranting like this straight into Chuck Schumer's Senate seat because of that New York City voter base.

The only solution might be that wall. So that none of the voters who elect unhinged people like this will be allowed to ... escape from New York.





