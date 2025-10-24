No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurfaces

The Democrats' three candidates in Virginia -- who we very well might start calling the 'Axis of Evil' -- just keep having bad week after bad week. On top of making her campaign all about rage, gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger is now indignant that people demand to know her positions on issues. After his infamous text messages, Attorney General candidate Jay Jones is now under criminal investigation for getting paid by his PAC while he was doing 'community service' (for driving 116 MPH).

Advertisement

As for the Democrats' pick for Lieutenant Governor, State Senator Ghazala Hashmi, she has disrespected voters by refusing to debate. So, what are voters left to do except go and find out what her positions are on their own?

And good Lord. It turns out, her positions are horrific. For example, here is how Hashmi feels about having pornography in school libraries, available to small children. Watch:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate Ghazala Hashmi said she “doesn’t really care” if children have access to sexually explicit materials in schools.



Hashmi, a state senator, made the comment during a 2023 Public Education Subcommittee discussion on Senate Bill… pic.twitter.com/n0o25DjKZp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2025

She doesn't care. Un - freaking - believable.

It gets worse. In the longer clip, we see that her comment is in direct response to a parent who is expressing concern with sexually explicit materials in school libraries. While another senator at least tries to acknowledge those concerns, Hashmi completely dismisses that mother, and laughs and scoffs at her while doing so.

FULL CLIP👇



Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate Ghazala Hashmi said she “doesn’t really care” if children have access to sexually explicit materials in schools during a 2023 Public Education Subcommittee discussion. pic.twitter.com/288WhIKily — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2025

Way to win those votes, girl. Straight out of the Terry McAuliffe school of mocking parents.

We can only hope it works out for her as well as it did for him in 2021.

No wonder she’s hiding …



What a horrific woman. https://t.co/MYZYJjEuKn — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 24, 2025

Horrifc doesn't even begin to describe her.

That @SenatorHashmi doesn’t care about children being exposed to sexually explicit materials isn’t news to any of us.

The real breaking news here is that she mentions how concerned she is about gratuitous violence yet has not asked @jonesjay to withdraw from the Attorney’s… — Yael Levin 🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱🗽 (@Yael4Hanover) October 24, 2025

... from the Attorney General race, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 her pattern of not being willing to engage in debate!

Oh, yeah. There's that, too.

Now we know why she doesn't care that Jones fantasizes about dead children and grieving mothers.

Hashmi's opponent, Republican John Reid, quickly reminded Virginia parents that he does care about their concerns and about protecting children.

Cmon? Ghazala says she “doesn’t care” about kids seeing sexually explicit material in schools? What?



Most parents do care!



And I’m gonna stand up for parents and help protect kids. It’s called basic decency and that’s also smart politics.



Check this out! https://t.co/ekNlQPjM7A — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) October 23, 2025

Advertisement

Basic decency is a quality entirely lacking from any of the Virginia Democrats.

👉@SenatorHashmi openly said she does not care about porn books in our kids schools. What more must these people do for others to see that maybe, just maybe they are all wrong for Virginia?https://t.co/DO6PeZ4V1f pic.twitter.com/BjhpiFdZ1O — A Guy on X. (@VaChangeAgent) October 24, 2025

We know that's AI, but it sounds like exactly what she would say.

One of the books in question described sexual acts between an adult man and a young boy. Hashmi argued for keeping it. https://t.co/SnsmSuwzQj — Steffani McGurn (@SteffaniMcGurn) October 23, 2025

Revolting.

Hashmi “doesn’t really care about the explicit sexual material in schools”. In fact, she argued in favor of it, and she voted against the Republican sponsored bill to remove these materials from public school libraries. https://t.co/SnsmSux7FR — Steffani McGurn (@SteffaniMcGurn) October 24, 2025

She is a real winner that hiding @SenatorHashmi https://t.co/rTX3Xc745R — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) October 24, 2025

We can't think of a Virginia Democrat LESS deserving of winning than Hashmi.

Except, of course, for all of the other ones running this year.

Of course she doesn’t. The more deranged, abused, and damaged our kids are, the more easily they will be controlled by the evil doers. Absolutely diabolical 🤬 — Curious Jane 🤔 (@Curious32569993) October 23, 2025

Advertisement

Ah yes, the woman who refuses to debate her opponent, John Reid. It's clear why. https://t.co/4KcBgquYlS — Arete Virginia (@AreteVirginia) October 23, 2025

We can't imagine thinking the way she does, but if we did, we'd want to hide under a rock until after November 4 as well.

Do NOT elect this woman…she is unfit to lead Virginia!!! 😡🤨👇🏻https://t.co/RpufWnmSGh — Jacks (@jacksokd2) October 24, 2025

Every Virginia voter needs to be aware of this and vote accordingly. https://t.co/8xfM1xRnw0 — Vasemear1828 (@vasemear1818) October 24, 2025

We only wish that the clip had surfaced earlier in the campaign, before early voting began.

But that's exactly Hashmi's strategy. Hide as much about herself as she can and hope votes just check the box next to her name because it has a (D) after it.

Sadly, many in Northern Virginia will do just that, even after seeing this clip.

But hopefully, the saner parts of the Commonwealth will send Hashmi straight into the loser's column where she belongs, right next to Spanberger and Jones.





============================================

Related:

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations

Advertisement

The Vibe Shift Comes Even to Reagan National Airport, Deep In the DC Swamp

Who Wants to Tell Them? Mika Brzezinski Thinks Abi Spanberger Is Struggling Because of ... Sexism?

Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate Without Her

Ooh, We Got a Tough Guy Here: Hakeem Jeffries Warns the Right to 'Watch How You Talk About Me'

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.