No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurfaces

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on October 24, 2025
AngieArtist

The Democrats' three candidates in Virginia -- who we very well might start calling the 'Axis of Evil' -- just keep having bad week after bad week. On top of making her campaign all about rage, gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger is now indignant that people demand to know her positions on issues. After his infamous text messages, Attorney General candidate Jay Jones is now under criminal investigation for getting paid by his PAC while he was doing 'community service' (for driving 116 MPH). 

As for the Democrats' pick for Lieutenant Governor, State Senator Ghazala Hashmi, she has disrespected voters by refusing to debate. So, what are voters left to do except go and find out what her positions are on their own? 

And good Lord. It turns out, her positions are horrific. For example, here is how Hashmi feels about having pornography in school libraries, available to small children. Watch:  

She doesn't care. Un - freaking - believable. 

It gets worse. In the longer clip, we see that her comment is in direct response to a parent who is expressing concern with sexually explicit materials in school libraries. While another senator at least tries to acknowledge those concerns, Hashmi completely dismisses that mother, and laughs and scoffs at her while doing so. 

Way to win those votes, girl. Straight out of the Terry McAuliffe school of mocking parents. 

We can only hope it works out for her as well as it did for him in 2021. 

Horrifc doesn't even begin to describe her. 

... from the Attorney General race, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 her pattern of not being willing to engage in debate!

Oh, yeah. There's that, too. 

Now we know why she doesn't care that Jones fantasizes about dead children and grieving mothers. 

Hashmi's opponent, Republican John Reid, quickly reminded Virginia parents that he does care about their concerns and about protecting children. 

Basic decency is a quality entirely lacking from any of the Virginia Democrats. 

We know that's AI, but it sounds like exactly what she would say. 

Revolting. 

We can't think of a Virginia Democrat LESS deserving of winning than Hashmi. 

Except, of course, for all of the other ones running this year. 

We can't imagine thinking the way she does, but if we did, we'd want to hide under a rock until after November 4 as well. 

We only wish that the clip had surfaced earlier in the campaign, before early voting began. 

But that's exactly Hashmi's strategy. Hide as much about herself as she can and hope votes just check the box next to her name because it has a (D) after it. 

Sadly, many in Northern Virginia will do just that, even after seeing this clip. 

But hopefully, the saner parts of the Commonwealth will send Hashmi straight into the loser's column where she belongs, right next to Spanberger and Jones. 

