Who Wants to Tell Them? Mika Brzezinski Thinks Abi Spanberger Is Struggling Because of ... Sexism?



Election Day in Virginia is getting very close, and all signs point to the Abigail Spanberger campaign getting increasingly desperate. After she refused to distance herself from Jay Jones and her embarrassing debate performance against Republican Winsome Sears, Spanberger is going straight to the old Democrat playbook. She's called in the usual suspects -- from Barack Obama to the Clintons to even Jasmine Crockett and Pete Buttigieg -- to help her generate enthusiasm (or possibly rage).

What? No Joe Biden?

These are not things a gubernatorial candidate does if she thinks she's winning the race, no matter what polls and Polymarket say.

Meanwhile, over on MSNBC, the leftist media hacks are trying out another page from the Democrat script. Spanberger is floundering in the closing days of the election because ot -- wait for it -- sexism. Watch:

Morning Joe: The reason Abigail Spanberger is struggling is because Americans are sexist; "other countries have no problem electing women" pic.twitter.com/3CmMLhQKKD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 22, 2025

Yes, of course, that must be it, Mika Brzezinski.

It couldn't be that many of the women Democrats nominate are singularly unlikable, not to mention unqualified.

There's just one problem with Molly Jong-Fast's and Brzezinski's theory of the case in Virginia, however.

It should be obvious to anyone, but Sears herself pointed it out anyway, in hilarious fashion.

Who wants to tell them? https://t.co/oYIEsTA8dF — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 22, 2025

LOL. Whoopsies.

Not only is Sears a woman, she's a Marine, an immigrant (from Jamaica, not Haiti, as one racist Virginia leftist recently learned to his misfortune), and she is on the verge of becoming the first black woman to be elected governor in the United States.

MSNBC should LOVE her. But, of course, they don't. Because they don't really care about sexism, or racism, or any of the -isms they shout. They only care about the letter that comes after the last name.

As you might guess, X had a field day with Brzezinski's cries of 'sexism.'

Are black women just not women to these Morning Joe idiots? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 22, 2025

Gosh, you'd think Al Sharpton, of all people, would want to comment about that. Instead, he just sat there, sheepishly silent.

And Al Sharpton just sits there nodding as all the white folks pretend Winsome Sears isn't a woman. https://t.co/zLUXCrwsEd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 22, 2025

He's a complete charlatan and always has been.

Do other countries have trouble electing women in races where both candidates are women? https://t.co/nQqn5RIt1C — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 22, 2025

And why aren't Brzezinski or Jong-Fast shouting at France for refusing to elect Marine Le Pen ... several times?

BOTH candidates are women. But if the Democrat loses, it's because of sexism.



You have to be as brilliant as Molly Jong-Fast, Mika Brzezinski and Al Sharpton to understand this logic. https://t.co/dexQO5LMpw — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 22, 2025

Truly a stunning level of intellectual genius on display.

I feel quite confident Virginia will elect a woman and that people talking about politics on national TV should know who is running in one of, like, 3 races this year. https://t.co/VsH08d0ul0 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 23, 2025

Legacy media apparatchiks? Being informed? Surely, Mary Katherine Ham demands too much of them.

We're pretty sure a woman will win as well. But if that woman is the black one and not Spanberger, the negative spin from the legacy media might be unprecedented in its twirling velocity.

Dumb as a post https://t.co/ZEhgzTvqIB — 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 💀 (@SweetVaBreezy) October 23, 2025

That's not fair. At least posts serve a valuable function in society, holding up fences and such.

The same cannot be said for anyone on this panel.

Do they not know her opponent is a woman and a minority? How can they say this with a straight face? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 22, 2025

Ummm…🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iizPaqMVBQ — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) October 22, 2025

Yep. We made that exact same face.

That face, too.

Spanberger's opponent pic.twitter.com/84Qvcnengl — Choominati - Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) October 22, 2025

Not only is Sears a woman, but someone should tell Brzezinski that she also 'identifies' as one.

Maybe that will sink in to her thick noggin.

“The reason the female candidate is struggling against another female candidate is sexism.”



This is the level of intelligence we are dealing with. https://t.co/9wIa43U49z — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) October 22, 2025

If we bang our heads against a brick wall for an hour ... it still won't make any sense.

Stupider, even.

Remember, if you vote for the candidate on the right hand side here, you're a misogynist who hates women - and a racist who hates black people. https://t.co/VXLWUl2iJx pic.twitter.com/0zt3nFmX7u — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) October 22, 2025

Leftist logic at its finest.

The Left is so racist they don't even see the black lady. — Stevie Renee ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) October 22, 2025

We can't argue against that.

I'm assuming Morning Joe won't conclude that if Winsome Sears loses it'll be because Democrats are racist. https://t.co/5YdKprUrdf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 22, 2025

Not a chance. And we've seen plenty of evidence of just HOW horribly racist many of Spanberger's supporters and volunteers are.

We didn't think it could get any worse than that for Virginia Democrats ... until they all refused to demand that Jones drop out of the Attorney General race after fantasizing about dead police and dead Republican children.

Funny, we don't recall Mika Brzezinski, Molly Jong-Fast, or Al Sharpton denouncing that Spanberger volunteer on their show.

Then again, maybe we should cut them all some slack for not realizing that Winsome Sears is a woman, and no matter who wins on November 4, Virginia WILL elect a woman as governor this year.

After all, none of them can answer the question, 'What is a woman?'





