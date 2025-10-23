Who Wants to Tell Them? Mika Brzezinski Thinks Abi Spanberger Is Struggling Because of ... Sexism?

Abigail Spanberger Staffer Caught Spilling ALL the Tea About Campaign Funding VA Lefties...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber


Election Day in Virginia is getting very close, and all signs point to the Abigail Spanberger campaign getting increasingly desperate. After she refused to distance herself from Jay Jones and her embarrassing debate performance against Republican Winsome Sears, Spanberger is going straight to the old Democrat playbook. She's called in the usual suspects -- from Barack Obama to the Clintons to even Jasmine Crockett and Pete Buttigieg -- to help her generate enthusiasm (or possibly rage).

What? No Joe Biden? 

These are not things a gubernatorial candidate does if she thinks she's winning the race, no matter what polls and Polymarket say. 

Meanwhile, over on MSNBC, the leftist media hacks are trying out another page from the Democrat script. Spanberger is floundering in the closing days of the election because ot -- wait for it -- sexism. Watch: 

Yes, of course, that must be it, Mika Brzezinski. 

It couldn't be that many of the women Democrats nominate are singularly unlikable, not to mention unqualified. 

There's just one problem with Molly Jong-Fast's and Brzezinski's theory of the case in Virginia, however.

It should be obvious to anyone, but Sears herself pointed it out anyway, in hilarious fashion. 

LOL. Whoopsies. 

Not only is Sears a woman, she's a Marine, an immigrant (from Jamaica, not Haiti, as one racist Virginia leftist recently learned to his misfortune), and she is on the verge of becoming the first black woman to be elected governor in the United States. 

MSNBC should LOVE her. But, of course, they don't. Because they don't really care about sexism, or racism, or any of the -isms they shout. They only care about the letter that comes after the last name.

Garbage Media Guru Grasps at Straws, Stunned as Tiny X Account Unmasks Maine's Nazi Dem Senate Candidate
justmindy
As you might guess, X had a field day with Brzezinski's cries of 'sexism.'

Gosh, you'd think Al Sharpton, of all people, would want to comment about that. Instead, he just sat there, sheepishly silent. 

He's a complete charlatan and always has been. 

And why aren't Brzezinski or Jong-Fast shouting at France for refusing to elect Marine Le Pen ... several times? 

Truly a stunning level of intellectual genius on display. 

Legacy media apparatchiks? Being informed? Surely, Mary Katherine Ham demands too much of them. 

We're pretty sure a woman will win as well. But if that woman is the black one and not Spanberger, the negative spin from the legacy media might be unprecedented in its twirling velocity.

That's not fair. At least posts serve a valuable function in society, holding up fences and such. 

The same cannot be said for anyone on this panel. 

Yep. We made that exact same face.

That face, too.  

Not only is Sears a woman, but someone should tell Brzezinski that she also 'identifies' as one. 

Maybe that will sink in to her thick noggin.

If we bang our heads against a brick wall for an hour ... it still won't make any sense. 

Stupider, even. 

Leftist logic at its finest. 

We can't argue against that. 

Not a chance. And we've seen plenty of evidence of just HOW horribly racist many of Spanberger's supporters and volunteers are. 

We didn't think it could get any worse than that for Virginia Democrats ... until they all refused to demand that Jones drop out of the Attorney General race after fantasizing about dead police and dead Republican children.

Funny, we don't recall Mika Brzezinski, Molly Jong-Fast, or Al Sharpton denouncing that Spanberger volunteer on their show. 

Then again, maybe we should cut them all some slack for not realizing that Winsome Sears is a woman, and no matter who wins on November 4, Virginia WILL elect a woman as governor this year. 

After all, none of them can answer the question, 'What is a woman?'

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER MSNBC VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

