Christopher Rufo Explains Why Bari Weiss Has a Lot More Work to Do at CBS After This MN Investigation

Doug P. | 10:47 AM on December 31, 2025
Meme

As we told you yesterday, CBS News provided their analysis of Nick Shirley's viral video about Minneapolis daycares that has many Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, blaming the messenger (not to mention Trump and "white supremacy"). 

This is what CBS posted, along with the video:

A recent video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged nearly a dozen day care centers in Minnesota that are receiving public funds are not actually providing any service. After the video went viral, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a "massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud" in the state. 

CBS News conducted its own analysis of nearly a dozen day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months. CBS News' review also found dozens of citations related to safety, cleanliness, equipment, and staff training, among other violations, but there was no recorded evidence of fraud.

Christopher Rufo spelled out the kind of "journalism" that just took place: 

That is similar to the kind of "journalism" much of the media did in order to debunk allegations of Biden family corruption: "Well, 'for bribes' wasn't written in the memo section of the checks so there's no evidence of any wrongdoing." 

“We asked possible fraud enablers if there was any fraud going on. They said no so our investigation came to a close.”

Ah, journalism! 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

