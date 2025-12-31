Delusional Tim Walz Exposes Trump's Evil Genius 'Long Game' With Minnesota Fraud Crackdown

The federal government is currently investigating massive social services fraud that's taken place in Minnesota under the "leadership" of Gov. Tim Walz.

As we told you earlier, Walz again put his signature move on display in his attempts to dodge accountability: Blame Trump!

This week Walz posted the following, which included snips from an article he wrote (call off the investigation, the governor has cleared himself of wrongdoing!):

We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud - referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs. Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison. To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it.

Walz then went on to outdo even himself in response to the Trump administration pausing federal money going to his state for child care.

First, here's what has angered Walz, via the New York Post:

The Small Business Administration is halting federal funding to Minnesota as it probes potential fraud in the state, the head of the agency announced Monday. “SBA is pausing annual funding to Minnesota while we investigate $430 million in suspected PPP fraud across the state,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler wrote on X. “This Admin will not continue to hand out blank checks to fraudsters – and we will not rest until we clean up the criminal networks that have been stealing from American taxpayers,” she added. Loeffler notified Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz last week that SBA would freeze more than $5.5 million in funding to the North Star State pending further review. In her letter to Walz, Loeffler noted individuals indicted in Minnesota’s “$1 billion pandemic scheme involving a massive Somali fraud network” also received at least $3 million in PPP loans.

What was Walz's reaction to that?

Apparently Trump's been planning this all along, evil genius-style! You can't make this stuff up:

This is Trump’s long game.



We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along.



He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans. https://t.co/7ByWjeXxu0 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 31, 2025

How dare Trump politicize the fraud that's going on in Walz's Minnesota by trying to end it and hold people accountable!

Brilliant execution by Trump's sleeper Somali cell. https://t.co/d0ohABYo27 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 31, 2025

Trump works in mysterious ways!

If the Dems win back the House after the midterms you can be pretty sure the Left will try and add this to the list of impeachment charges.

this is just outright delusional https://t.co/n5DTqrQSDD — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 31, 2025

Even for Walz, it's desperate and really "out there."

Walz had previously tried to blame "white supremacy":

Walz continued, “This is what happens when your own federal government wages war against you. This is what happens when they target communities for their own benefit. This is what happens when they scapegoat, and this is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy when you hear the vice president of the United States talk about, now white people won’t have to apologize for being white. That’s never happened once in my whole damn life.”

That doesn't appear to have resonated (yes, that's the same Walz who Team Harris brought on board to try and bring more midwestern white men on board), so now we're at the "Trump planned this all along" stage. We likely haven't seen anything yet when it comes to the desperate spin attempts to dodge accountability.

