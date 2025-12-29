Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
Ro Khanna Was Against Capital Gains Taxes Before He Was for Them -...
Un-EFFING-Believable: Drew Holden's LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Frau...

Nick Shirley Responds to Gov. Tim Walz’s Accusations of White Supremacy

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 29, 2025
Twitter

By now, you've seen at least excerpts of independent journalist Nick Shirley's exposé into the fraud perpetrated by several Somali-owned daycare centers. His exposure of the fraud has brought out all of the usual rhetoric about the Trump administration FBI "attacking" Minnesota's Somali population and Republicans pouncing on the widespread and blatant fraud. Most outlets that are covering the scandal are writing pieces about President Trump's "xenophobic" remarks about Somalis and telling us Minnesota Somalis are "as Minnesotan as tater-tot hotdish."

As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Tim Walz has brought up scapegoating in responding to the charges of fraud, saying that the fraud investigation is what happens when "they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy."

Nick Shirley has responded to allegations of racism by admitting the simple truth that calling people Nazi and white supremacists "doesn't work anymore."

They'll dig through Shirley's entire online history to try to find some evidence that he's a Trump supporter and therefore not to be trusted.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

