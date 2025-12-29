Nick Shirley Responds to Gov. Tim Walz’s Accusations of White Supremacy

By now, you've seen at least excerpts of independent journalist Nick Shirley's exposé into the fraud perpetrated by several Somali-owned daycare centers. His exposure of the fraud has brought out all of the usual rhetoric about the Trump administration FBI "attacking" Minnesota's Somali population and Republicans pouncing on the widespread and blatant fraud. Most outlets that are covering the scandal are writing pieces about President Trump's "xenophobic" remarks about Somalis and telling us Minnesota Somalis are "as Minnesotan as tater-tot hotdish."

As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Tim Walz has brought up scapegoating in responding to the charges of fraud, saying that the fraud investigation is what happens when "they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy."

Tim Waltz calls fraud investigation” white supremacy”



pic.twitter.com/lq03GdPPEU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2025

Nick Shirley has responded to allegations of racism by admitting the simple truth that calling people Nazi and white supremacists "doesn't work anymore."

Calling people “white supremest”, “racist”, “Nazi”, and “fascist” used to work… It’s a deflection tactic that they use to make people turn the other way



It doesn’t work anymore. https://t.co/KMEIV3SxfY — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 29, 2025

You got Tampon Tim’s string in a knot 😂 — Mark Sullivan (@Sullie) December 29, 2025

It means nothing now.

Water is racist. Math is racist. Voter ID is racist. — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) December 29, 2025

No, it still works for 95% of the @GOP.

They are terrified of being branded or labeled. It is why they refuse to do anything. — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) December 29, 2025

Apparently, it’s still working wonderfully for out-of-touch Republican politicians. — W.W. Leisure (@ww_leisure) December 29, 2025

The age old case of crying wolf. If everyone is racist, no one is.



It's a shame the power has been taken away from that word as it is sometimes appropriate and needed. But that was never the case here. — Satellite ✨🍃 (@SatelliteCoyote) December 29, 2025

Walz calls fraud probe "white supremacy" and Nick just drops "nah, labels expired bro" 😂 sticker pack outdated — NR (@nesterrr78) December 29, 2025

When they don't want the truth to come out they always shout rac!sm. Shame on Tampon Tim. He knows his days of freedom are numbered. — point*row*farms (@Pointrowfarms) December 29, 2025

Just because he views everything through a tribal and racial lens doesn't mean there aren't people out here who are just principally opposed to fraud.



In his corrupt framework, he can't imagine principled people. — Rural Revival (@RuralRevive) December 29, 2025

They overplayed this. The only people left that are fearful of this accusation are on their side, rendering it completely ineffective. — Ajax Scorpio (@TrevorThom40) December 29, 2025

If anything it now acts as a little radar beep, like on a metal detector.



Means we’re getting closer to the target and they’re out of logical defense mechanisms. — Hope is Back on the Horizon (@HopeIsBack25) December 29, 2025

It stopped working because people started asking for evidence instead of vibes. — Dabs (@Usmanrdabai) December 29, 2025

They call you a racist when they can't call you a liar. Next, they'll call you a Nazi to mark you as a target safe for elimination. Stay safe, you're doing God's work. — TheGrimmHost 🇺🇸 🐺 (@TheGrimmHost) December 29, 2025

Just be careful mate. You are doing great work. They start labeling you these things so they can justify violence and murder. Their brainwashed pawns will take it as an invite to attack you. Stay Safe!!! — Nick (@nickbarton) December 29, 2025

This is about fraud and corruption, regardless of skin color. If they cared about upholding the law, they would prosecute as if it were anyone else in America. — Jamie Madill (@JamieMadill005) December 29, 2025

The script flips when the smear doesn’t stick. — Tomáš Janota (@tomjntx) December 29, 2025

That's starting to sound like desperation.



Since it doesn't sound like he has an actual answer to the fraud. — FrugalBC (@BC_Kowalski) December 29, 2025

Call us whatever you want. We will call them frauds and traitors.



Facts are on our side! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 29, 2025

In fact, it’s become a sign that you’re probably on the right track and getting at the truth they didn’t want you to expose. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) December 29, 2025

Agreed - Wonder what they'll come up next for deflection... — Low IQ Locator (@LowIQLocator) December 29, 2025

They'll dig through Shirley's entire online history to try to find some evidence that he's a Trump supporter and therefore not to be trusted.

