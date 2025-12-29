Nick Shirley Responds to Gov. Tim Walz’s Accusations of White Supremacy

By now, you've seen at least excerpts of independent journalist Nick Shirley's exposé into the fraud perpetrated by several Somali-owned daycare centers. His exposure of the fraud has brought out all of the usual rhetoric about the Trump administration FBI "attacking" Minnesota's Somali population and Republicans pouncing on the widespread and blatant fraud. Most outlets that are covering the scandal are writing pieces about President Trump's "xenophobic" remarks about Somalis and telling us Minnesota Somalis are "as Minnesotan as tater-tot hotdish."
As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Tim Walz has brought up scapegoating in responding to the charges of fraud, saying that the fraud investigation is what happens when "they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy."
Tim Waltz calls fraud investigation” white supremacy”— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2025
pic.twitter.com/lq03GdPPEU
Nick Shirley has responded to allegations of racism by admitting the simple truth that calling people Nazi and white supremacists "doesn't work anymore."
Calling people “white supremest”, “racist”, “Nazi”, and “fascist” used to work… It’s a deflection tactic that they use to make people turn the other way— Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 29, 2025
It doesn’t work anymore. https://t.co/KMEIV3SxfY
You got Tampon Tim’s string in a knot 😂— Mark Sullivan (@Sullie) December 29, 2025
It means nothing now.— The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) December 29, 2025
Water is racist. Math is racist. Voter ID is racist.
No, it still works for 95% of the @GOP.— B² (@IceIceBrand0n) December 29, 2025
They are terrified of being branded or labeled. It is why they refuse to do anything.
Apparently, it’s still working wonderfully for out-of-touch Republican politicians.— W.W. Leisure (@ww_leisure) December 29, 2025
The age old case of crying wolf. If everyone is racist, no one is.— Satellite ✨🍃 (@SatelliteCoyote) December 29, 2025
It's a shame the power has been taken away from that word as it is sometimes appropriate and needed. But that was never the case here.
Walz calls fraud probe "white supremacy" and Nick just drops "nah, labels expired bro" 😂 sticker pack outdated— NR (@nesterrr78) December 29, 2025
When they don't want the truth to come out they always shout rac!sm. Shame on Tampon Tim. He knows his days of freedom are numbered.— point*row*farms (@Pointrowfarms) December 29, 2025
Just because he views everything through a tribal and racial lens doesn't mean there aren't people out here who are just principally opposed to fraud.— Rural Revival (@RuralRevive) December 29, 2025
In his corrupt framework, he can't imagine principled people.
They overplayed this. The only people left that are fearful of this accusation are on their side, rendering it completely ineffective.— Ajax Scorpio (@TrevorThom40) December 29, 2025
If anything it now acts as a little radar beep, like on a metal detector.— Hope is Back on the Horizon (@HopeIsBack25) December 29, 2025
Means we’re getting closer to the target and they’re out of logical defense mechanisms.
It stopped working because people started asking for evidence instead of vibes.— Dabs (@Usmanrdabai) December 29, 2025
They call you a racist when they can't call you a liar. Next, they'll call you a Nazi to mark you as a target safe for elimination. Stay safe, you're doing God's work.— TheGrimmHost 🇺🇸 🐺 (@TheGrimmHost) December 29, 2025
Just be careful mate. You are doing great work. They start labeling you these things so they can justify violence and murder. Their brainwashed pawns will take it as an invite to attack you. Stay Safe!!!— Nick (@nickbarton) December 29, 2025
This is about fraud and corruption, regardless of skin color. If they cared about upholding the law, they would prosecute as if it were anyone else in America.— Jamie Madill (@JamieMadill005) December 29, 2025
The script flips when the smear doesn’t stick.— Tomáš Janota (@tomjntx) December 29, 2025
That's starting to sound like desperation.— FrugalBC (@BC_Kowalski) December 29, 2025
Since it doesn't sound like he has an actual answer to the fraud.
Call us whatever you want. We will call them frauds and traitors.— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 29, 2025
Facts are on our side!
In fact, it’s become a sign that you’re probably on the right track and getting at the truth they didn’t want you to expose.— Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) December 29, 2025
Agreed - Wonder what they'll come up next for deflection...— Low IQ Locator (@LowIQLocator) December 29, 2025
They'll dig through Shirley's entire online history to try to find some evidence that he's a Trump supporter and therefore not to be trusted.
