Forbes ‘Journo’ Settles on ‘Republicans Seize’ for Fake Story of ‘Attacks’ on Minnesota Somali Fraudsters

We’re going to go out on a limb and say the legacy media has settled on how they are going to ‘cover’ (or cover up) the Minnesota Somali fraud story. Instead of this being a story of rampant defrauding of American taxpayers for billions of dollars, it will instead be framed as a Republican partisan attack on the real ‘victims’ of the story - the Somali people.

This Forbes headline sets the expected tone. (READ)

This is what greets you when you open the article. It’s even worse. pic.twitter.com/hXvZEQ9X4F — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 29, 2025

Republicans seize! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2025

Like so many legacy media stories, it’s not the Democrat-enabled crimes, it’s how Republicans react to them. Thus, we get ‘Republicans seize’ or ‘Republicans pounce’ in the headline or story.

Posters laugh that such a blatantly biased lefty-written headline appears in a so-called ‘Centrist’ publication.

The legacy media likes to pretend like Forbes is Center or Center-Right 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UuOxyMgRfm — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) December 29, 2025

LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2025

We know better than to trust AllSides.

It’s not centrist to call the act of Republicans simply noticing and exposing obvious criminal activity as ‘attacks.’ It’s just lying.

Who knew that calling out billions in fraud among a community with 3/4+ on government assistance was so controversial?



I truly wish more such communities would be “attacked” this way. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 29, 2025

"Attacks" = "dude with a phone asking 'where are the kids'"? — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) December 29, 2025

Guy with a phone asking questions is literal White Supremacy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2025

"It’s literally White Supremacy to expose this fraud."



- Tim Walz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2025

I think a more accurate term would be:



Taxpayer Supremacy. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 29, 2025

‘Journalists’ hate taxpayers, too. In their eyes, we taxpayers are oppressing those who engage in welfare fraud and other crimes that involve stealing taxpayer money. We're the bad guys.

Commenters said they knew what angle the writer was going to take just by looking at her photo.

Not pictured: A dozen cats, several empty wine boxes, and a Kamala/Walz 2024 poster.

Posters say Forbes deserves huge recognition for this ‘reporting.’

This is hall of fame gaslighting by Forbes. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 29, 2025

Imagine the conversations among the Forbes writers and editors. “The billions in welfare fraud are really not important as a news story. The Somali population deserves it because the US was founded in slavery and colonialism. Anyone investigating and trying to stop it is racist” — Howard (@Bossmustangfan) December 29, 2025

Followed by a hearty round of congratulatory handshakes and self-important feelings for being anti-racist. — Howard (@Bossmustangfan) December 29, 2025

How long do we think they sit around thinking about ways to skew these headlines and articles? It has to be a lot more time consuming and arduous than reporting the facts. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 29, 2025

It’s automatic at this point. ‘Journalists’ already know how they’re going to cover stories before they start writing them. The facts don’t matter, only the fake narratives do. Oh, and the obligatory ‘pouncing’ and ‘seizing’ of Republicans. Can’t forget to lead with that! Everyone knows that's always the real story.

