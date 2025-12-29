Bro, YOU'RE WHITE: Tim Walz's Response to Nick Shirley's Videos Tells Us He...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Forbes ‘Journo’ Settles on ‘Republicans Seize’ for Fake Story of ‘Attacks’ on Minnesota Somali Fraudsters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 PM on December 29, 2025
Twitter

We’re going to go out on a limb and say the legacy media has settled on how they are going to ‘cover’ (or cover up) the Minnesota Somali fraud story. Instead of this being a story of rampant defrauding of American taxpayers for billions of dollars, it will instead be framed as a Republican partisan attack on the real ‘victims’ of the story - the Somali people.

This Forbes headline sets the expected tone. (READ)

Like so many legacy media stories, it’s not the Democrat-enabled crimes, it’s how Republicans react to them. Thus, we get ‘Republicans seize’ or ‘Republicans pounce’ in the headline or story.

Posters laugh that such a blatantly biased lefty-written headline appears in a so-called ‘Centrist’ publication.

We know better than to trust AllSides.

It’s not centrist to call the act of Republicans simply noticing and exposing obvious criminal activity as ‘attacks.’ It’s just lying.

‘Journalists’ hate taxpayers, too. In their eyes, we taxpayers are oppressing those who engage in welfare fraud and other crimes that involve stealing taxpayer money. We're the bad guys.

Commenters said they knew what angle the writer was going to take just by looking at her photo.

Not pictured: A dozen cats, several empty wine boxes, and a Kamala/Walz 2024 poster.

Posters say Forbes deserves huge recognition for this ‘reporting.’

It’s automatic at this point. ‘Journalists’ already know how they’re going to cover stories before they start writing them. The facts don’t matter, only the fake narratives do. Oh, and the obligatory ‘pouncing’ and ‘seizing’ of Republicans. Can’t forget to lead with that! Everyone knows that's always the real story.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

