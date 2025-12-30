Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess

Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Oh, Timmy, tweeting is not going to solve this.

Someone should tell Tim Walz his 'but, Trump' defense every single time anything goes wrong is getting really old.

It's always a 'BUT, TRUMP" with Democrats.

Trump was right about that!

That about sums it up.

Just point and laugh.

This is a very important reminder.

Always passing the buck.

What a concept!

He needs a new PR team.

Probably all the above.

