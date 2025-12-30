Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess

Oh, Timmy, tweeting is not going to solve this.

We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud - referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs.



Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison.



To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it. pic.twitter.com/bgvKPxVxxm — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 30, 2025

Advertisement

Someone should tell Tim Walz his 'but, Trump' defense every single time anything goes wrong is getting really old.

It's always a 'BUT, TRUMP" with Democrats.

Trump was right about that!

That about sums it up.

Just point and laugh.

REMINDER: Tim Walz's AG Keith Ellison is COMPLICIT in the fraud happening in Minnesota:



"Keith Ellison Held Chummy Meeting With Feeding Our Future Fraudsters Weeks Before FBI Raid"



Story here: https://t.co/SnkjtEFSsy https://t.co/vdaQvThRlO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 30, 2025

This is a very important reminder.

Gavin Newsom blames Trump for houses not being rebuilt after the Palisades fire.



Tim Walz blames Trump for Somalians stealing billions of dollars from his citizens.



Blaming their failures on Trump is all these people have to offer. https://t.co/lPyYo1JxPa — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) December 30, 2025

Always passing the buck.

Idk, maybe don’t steal money in the first place for these programs then 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/6jS7etYI2G pic.twitter.com/qm1tB7flPw — ₿itcoin Roth₿ard (@BitcoinRothbard) December 30, 2025

What a concept!

🚨 Tim Walz responds to the fraud allegations in Minnesota 🚨



Instead of him directly addressing the fraud, he cites his "Work" on "Dismantling fraud in the past" and how "Trump is using this to attack him"



Yes you heard that right, Timmy is blaming the Somalian fraud on Trump https://t.co/JNfMHB1MnB pic.twitter.com/XpR1uADIvA — Shawn Ashers (@ArcanesDreamer) December 30, 2025

Might want to try a new strategy when every utterance gets ratioed into space. https://t.co/4Hcwtvhzsw — JWF (@JammieWF) December 30, 2025

New damage control statement Command Sergeant Major Fraud Walz: https://t.co/exDCfbu6V5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 30, 2025

He needs a new PR team.

This moron really does think the fraud happening on his watch is Donald Trump's fault. Now for the really scary part, Tampon Tim was almost the vice president of the United States. https://t.co/uPBFC6KyhS pic.twitter.com/TkKwY9WJQx — John Gilbert (@MyLiberalPony) December 30, 2025

Advertisement

Donald Trump is his Sun. His Moon. His Stars. The Air he Breathes. His Everything. https://t.co/HQIMZie73i — David Anderson (@davidanderson37) December 30, 2025

Well, fraud keeps happening so:



1. This is just lip service meant to gaslight Minnesotans into believing meaningful action is being taken.



2. They're in over their head and incapable of stopping it.



3. They don't actually care about stopping the fraud.



Which is it? https://t.co/HQIMZie73i — David Anderson (@davidanderson37) December 30, 2025

Probably all the above.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!