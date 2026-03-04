Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Tells Angel Families He's Sorry for Their Losses, BUT......
Karoline Leavitt Spells Out the Offer Iranian Leadership Unwisely Declined Before Being Eliminated

Doug P. | 3:38 PM on March 04, 2026
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

This morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held a briefing at the Pentagon and this afternoon White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered her first briefing since the attacks on Iran over the weekend. 

We're now finding out more about what the Trump administration was offering Iran that the regime ultimately turned down. Watch: 

Here's the offer that Leavitt says Iran refused:

U.S. negotiators offered to lift crippling sanctions on Iran and even provide nuclear fuel to Iran at no cost to support a civil nuclear power program. They additionally had the opportunity to accept U.S. support as an investor in potential projects to develop peaceful nuclear energy together under a mutually agreed upon framework. Yet in response, Iran would have to forfeit their enrichment capacity once and for all. But Iran rejected, they accepted none of these generous and unprecedented offers by the United States.

Simply put, they refused to say yes to peace. 

And the rest is history:

Iranian leadership chose... poorly. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world.

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

