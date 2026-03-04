Karoline Leavitt Spells Out the Offer Iranian Leadership Unwisely Declined Before Being Eliminated

This morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held a briefing at the Pentagon and this afternoon White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered her first briefing since the attacks on Iran over the weekend.

We're now finding out more about what the Trump administration was offering Iran that the regime ultimately turned down. Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt says Iran's Islamic regime is PAYING WITH BLOOD after crossing President Trump



Steve Witkoff and negotiators even offered MAJOR US investments and support to develop nuclear energy, but said "no"



"Iran rejected the path of peace because the… pic.twitter.com/AnSviEmvyr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

Here's the offer that Leavitt says Iran refused:

U.S. negotiators offered to lift crippling sanctions on Iran and even provide nuclear fuel to Iran at no cost to support a civil nuclear power program. They additionally had the opportunity to accept U.S. support as an investor in potential projects to develop peaceful nuclear energy together under a mutually agreed upon framework. Yet in response, Iran would have to forfeit their enrichment capacity once and for all. But Iran rejected, they accepted none of these generous and unprecedented offers by the United States.

Simply put, they refused to say yes to peace.

And the rest is history:

🇺🇸 @POTUS DOES NOT BLUFF:



"The president’s words are backed up by the mightiest warriors in the world who possess the most sophisticated capabilities this world has ever known. 49 of the most senior islamic regime leaders have been wiped off the face of the earth." pic.twitter.com/SzaYhxBsvv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 4, 2026

Iranian leadership chose... poorly.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

