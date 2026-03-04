Dem Tells OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Chair That Investigating Billions in MN Fraud Is a...
Watching Tim Walz Squirm Under Brandon Gill’s Cross-Examination Is the Closest Thing We’ve Had to Justice

justmindy
justmindy | 2:10 PM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

If Tim Walz wasn't such a terrible human, all of the video out of his hearings today might make him a sympathetic figure. He's doing so bad. Fortunately, he deserves it so it's been enjoyable. 

It's racist to do anything Democrats don't like, apparently.

Rep. Gill was not the one to play with, but Walz certainly tried.

Walz is wicked and anyone who tried to do the right thing was shaken down.

They just wanted to shut people up.

And he looks so good doing it. He's a modern-day real-life Clark Kent for the Republican Party.

It was spectacular. 

He walks people right into a trap.

It's not even close.

His lone qualification was he wasn't Jewish like Governor Shapiro. The Democrats are the party of Anti-Semites.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

