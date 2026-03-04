Watching Tim Walz Squirm Under Brandon Gill’s Cross-Examination Is the Closest Thing We’ve Had to Justice

If Tim Walz wasn't such a terrible human, all of the video out of his hearings today might make him a sympathetic figure. He's doing so bad. Fortunately, he deserves it so it's been enjoyable.

🚨 Brandon Gill just exposed Tim Walz with this line of questioning.



Gill: “Would you agree that calling someone a racist is a serious accusation?”



*long pause*



Walz: “I think it’s just an observation of reality.”



Gill: “Is it racist for a government official to identify… pic.twitter.com/rltgGdgH2s — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 4, 2026

It's racist to do anything Democrats don't like, apparently.

Operator: “9-1-1 what’s your emergency.”



Me: “I just witnessed a murder.”



Welcome to the Thug Life, @RepBrandonGill. pic.twitter.com/zBsV957vi4 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 4, 2026

Rep. Gill was not the one to play with, but Walz certainly tried.

Whistleblowers say Governor Walz’s administration unleashed “nearly unbearable retaliation.”



That’s exactly how massive fraud against hardworking taxpayers was allowed to flourish. pic.twitter.com/nyOaWKJPFh — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 4, 2026

Walz is wicked and anyone who tried to do the right thing was shaken down.

Rep Brandon Gill SLAMS Tim Walz for calling whistleblowers "racist or Islamophobic” for reporting fraud in Minnesota:



"Do you think it's racist or Islamophobic to highlight and try to stop fraud...that was the message your administration was sending to multiple whistleblowers." pic.twitter.com/7QWJZdMNuV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2026

They just wanted to shut people up.

Gill is so good and lawyerly at this.



Walks people into a trap before they even realize it. https://t.co/xsP0nuNoHM — Matt Gorman (@MattGorman) March 4, 2026

I'm not saying they're the same person, but I certainly have never seen Superman and @RepBrandonGill in the same room🤔😏🫠 https://t.co/LBM6Ws6cYT — Bodie 🇺🇸🦅 (@MzBodie) March 4, 2026

And he looks so good doing it. He's a modern-day real-life Clark Kent for the Republican Party.

These videos are tough to watch.



Tim Walz always has a deer-in-headlights look (just wait until he's asked to define a woman!) but the stakes are higher here.https://t.co/Bso6dQfQW1 — MAGAPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) March 4, 2026

The look on his face! https://t.co/7ZA7uBYepE — The Sissy USA (@AndreaTheSissy) March 4, 2026

As usual, Brandon Gill puts on a Masterclass https://t.co/QPb440aBGP — OMGthisisReal (@OMGthisisreal1) March 4, 2026

It was spectacular.

Gill’s line of questioning……fabulous! Just the best. I love watching him build questions to such a profound conclusion. https://t.co/LVHx5PDFsh — Katie C D (@Kitkat6018) March 4, 2026

He walks people right into a trap.

Like I said when he won his primary last night in #texas@RepBrandonGill is the real deal. https://t.co/QnLJjbjECa — J. Smart 🇺🇸 (@jaksmarter) March 4, 2026

Worst governor in minnesota history https://t.co/bqC013LHZ5 — Gee smiffer (@Twincitiesg) March 4, 2026

It's not even close.

I still can’t believe @TheDemocrats put up @Tim_Walz as VP. They knew about the fraud beforehand and still wanted him to be VP. Stop voting for Democrats. — Ethan Bickley (@EthanBickleyLP) March 4, 2026

His lone qualification was he wasn't Jewish like Governor Shapiro. The Democrats are the party of Anti-Semites.

